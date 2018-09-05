React Two Way Querybuilder

A simple react component that lets you build queries dynamically on UI. Doesn't depend on any 3-d party libraries.

Installing

npm i react-two-way-querybuilder --save

Using

Two way query builder is flexible and configurable component with a set of possible options.

Simple usage:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder' ; const fields = [ { name : 'firstName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'First Name' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'lastName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Last Name' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'age' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Age' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'birthDate' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Birth date' , input : { type : 'text' } }, ]; class App extends Component { handleChange(event) { console.log( 'query' , event.query); } render() { return ( <TwoWayQuerybuilder fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} /> ); } } export default App;

###Props:

fields : your fields used to build a query name: name of the field that would be used in a query label: how your field name would be shown in the dropdown operators: remove this property or set to 'all' if you want to use all operators for this field, else you can limit them by passing the array of the allowed operators ['=', '<', '>'] input: type of the input, possible options are: text , textarea , select . If you are using select input type pass options to the object in the following way: input: {type: 'select', options: [{value: '1', name: 'one'}, {value: '2', name: 'two'}]} . Also, it supports validation by passing pattern property with regexp pattern and errorText property for validation error message text.

: pass here your function that will be called when data was changed config : configuration object with possible options: query : pass here prepared query, so UI will be built using it. operators : array of operators, the default one is: [ { operator : '=' , label: '=' }, { operator : '<>' , label: '<>' }, { operator : '<' , label: '<' }, { operator : '>' , label: '>' }, { operator : '>=' , label: '>=' }, { operator : '<=' , label: '<=' }, { operator : 'IS NULL' , label: 'Null' }, { operator : 'IS NOT NULL' , label: 'Not Null' }, { operator : 'IN' , label: 'In' }, { operator : 'NOT IN' , label: 'Not In' }, ] combinators : array of combinators, the default one is: [ { combinator: 'AND' , label : 'And' }, { combinator: 'OR' , label : 'Or' }, { combinator: 'NOT' , label : 'Not' }, ] style : use this object to redefine styles. Properties: primaryBtn : used for primary button styles, deleteBtn : delete button styles, rule : rule styles, condition : condition styles, select : select styles, input : input styles, txtArea : text area styles :D error : error message styling

: configuration object with possible options: buttonsText : text of the buttons, you can redefine it for multilanguage support or because you just want. By default used following text: addRule: 'Add rule' , addGroup: 'Add group' , clear: 'Clear' , delete: 'Delete'

Samples

Visit DEMO storybook to take a look at basic usage cases:

existing query : import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder' ;; const fields = [ { name : 'firstName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'First Name' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'lastName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Last Name' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'age' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Age' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'birthDate' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Birth date' , input : { type : 'text' } }, ]; const config = { query: "((firstname='Jack' AND lastName='London') OR lastName='Smith')", }; class App extends Component { handleChange(event) { console.log( 'query' , event.query); } render() { return ( <TwoWayQuerybuilder config={config} fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} /> ); } } export default App;

changed input types : import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder' ;; const changedFields = [ { name : 'firstName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'First Name' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'lastName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Last Name' , input : { type : 'select' , options : [ { value : 'Smith' , name : 'Smith' }, { value : 'London' , name : 'London' }, ] } }, { name : 'age' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Age' , input : { type : 'select' , options : [ { value : '28' , name : 'twenty eight' }, { value : '30' , name : 'thirty' }, ] } }, { name : 'birthDate' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Birth date' , input : { type : 'text' } }, ]; class App extends Component { handleChange(event) { console.log( 'query' , event.query); } render() { return ( <TwoWayQuerybuilder config={config} fields={changedFields} onChange={this.handleChange} /> ); } } export default App;

custom styles import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder' ;; const fields = [ { name : 'firstName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'First Name' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'lastName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Last Name' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'age' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Age' , input : { type : 'text' } }, { name : 'birthDate' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Birth date' , input : { type : 'text' } }, ]; const styles = { primaryBtn: 'customPrimaryBtn' , deleteBtn: 'customDeleteBtn' , rule : 'rule' , condition: 'condition' , select : 'querySelect' , input : 'queryInput' , txtArea: 'queryText' , }; const changedStyles = { styles, }; class App extends Component { handleChange(event) { console.log( 'query' , event.query); } render() { return ( <TwoWayQuerybuilder config={changedStyles} fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} /> ); } } export default App;

validation import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder' ;; const validationFields = [ { name : 'firstName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'First Name' , input : { type : 'text' , errorText: 'Only letters allowed' , pattern: new RegExp("[a-z]+", "gi") } }, { name : 'lastName' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Last Name' , input : { type : 'text' , errorText: 'Only letters allowed' , pattern: new RegExp("[a-z]+", "gi") } }, { name : 'age' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Age' , input : { type : 'text' , errorText: 'Only nubmers allowed' , pattern: new RegExp( '[0-9]+' , 'gi' ) } }, { name : 'birthDate' , operators: 'all' , label: 'Birth date' , input : { type : 'text' , errorText: 'Only nubmers allowed' , pattern: new RegExp( '[0-9]+' , 'gi' ) } }, ]; class App extends Component { handleChange(event) { console.log( 'query' , event.query); } render() { return ( <TwoWayQuerybuilder fields={validationFields} onChange={this.handleChange} /> ); } } export default App;

##License

React-two-way-quierybuidler is MIT licensed