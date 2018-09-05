openbase logo
rtw

react-two-way-querybuilder

by Vladimir O
1.0.10 (see all)

React Two Way Querybuilder Component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

React Two Way Querybuilder

A simple react component that lets you build queries dynamically on UI. Doesn't depend on any 3-d party libraries.

image

Installing

npm i react-two-way-querybuilder --save

Using

Two way query builder is flexible and configurable component with a set of possible options.

Simple usage:

    import React, { Component } from 'react';
    import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';

    const fields = [
      { name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
      { name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
      { name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age', input: { type: 'text' } },
      { name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { type: 'text' } },
    ];

    class App extends Component {

        handleChange(event) {
          console.log('query', event.query);
        }

        render() {
            return (
                 <TwoWayQuerybuilder fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
            );
        }
    }

    export default App;

###Props:

  • fields: your fields used to build a query
    • name: name of the field that would be used in a query
    • label: how your field name would be shown in the dropdown
    • operators: remove this property or set to 'all' if you want to use all operators for this field, else you can limit them by passing the array of the allowed operators ['=', '<', '>']
    • input: type of the input, possible options are: text, textarea, select. If you are using select input type pass options to the object in the following way: input: {type: 'select', options: [{value: '1', name: 'one'}, {value: '2', name: 'two'}]}. Also, it supports validation by passing pattern property with regexp pattern and errorText property for validation error message text.
  • onChange: pass here your function that will be called when data was changed
  • config: configuration object with possible options:
    • query: pass here prepared query, so UI will be built using it.
    • operators: array of operators, the default one is: 
      [
  { operator: '=', label: '=' },
  { operator: '<>', label: '<>' },
  { operator: '<', label: '<' },
  { operator: '>', label: '>' },
  { operator: '>=', label: '>=' },
  { operator: '<=', label: '<=' },
  { operator: 'IS NULL', label: 'Null' },
  { operator: 'IS NOT NULL', label: 'Not Null' },
  { operator: 'IN', label: 'In' },
  { operator: 'NOT IN', label: 'Not In' },
 ]
    • combinators: array of combinators, the default one is: 
      [
    { combinator: 'AND', label: 'And' },
    { combinator: 'OR', label: 'Or' },
    { combinator: 'NOT', label: 'Not' },
]
    • style: use this object to redefine styles. Properties:
      • primaryBtn: used for primary button styles,
      • deleteBtn: delete button styles,
      • rule: rule styles,
      • condition: condition styles,
      • select: select styles,
      • input: input styles,
      • txtArea: text area styles :D
      • error: error message styling
  • buttonsText: text of the buttons, you can redefine it for multilanguage support or because you just want. By default used following text:
    • addRule: 'Add rule',
    • addGroup: 'Add group',
    • clear: 'Clear',
    • delete: 'Delete'

Samples

Visit DEMO storybook to take a look at basic usage cases:

  • existing query: 

      import React, { Component } from 'react';
  import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';;

  const fields = [
    { name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
    { name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
    { name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age', input: { type: 'text' } },
    { name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { type: 'text' } },
  ];

  const config = {
    query: "((firstname='Jack' AND lastName='London') OR lastName='Smith')",
  };

  class App extends Component {

      handleChange(event) {
        console.log('query', event.query);
      }

      render() {
          return (
               <TwoWayQuerybuilder config={config} fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
          );
      }
  }

  export default App;

  • changed input types:

      import React, { Component } from 'react';
  import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';;

  const changedFields = [
    { name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
    { name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: {
      type: 'select',
      options: [
        { value: 'Smith', name: 'Smith' },
        { value: 'London', name: 'London' },
      ] } },
    { name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age',
      input: {
      type: 'select',
      options: [
        { value: '28', name: 'twenty eight' },
        { value: '30', name: 'thirty' },
      ] } },
    { name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { type: 'text' } },
  ];

  class App extends Component {

      handleChange(event) {
        console.log('query', event.query);
      }

      render() {
          return (
               <TwoWayQuerybuilder config={config} fields={changedFields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
          );
      }
  }

  export default App;

  • custom styles

      import React, { Component } from 'react';
  import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';;

  const fields = [
    { name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
    { name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
    { name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age', input: { type: 'text' } },
    { name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { type: 'text' } },
  ];

  const styles = {
    primaryBtn: 'customPrimaryBtn',
    deleteBtn: 'customDeleteBtn',
    rule: 'rule',
    condition: 'condition',
    select: 'querySelect',
    input: 'queryInput',
    txtArea: 'queryText',
  };

  const changedStyles = {
    styles,
  };

  class App extends Component {

      handleChange(event) {
        console.log('query', event.query);
      }

      render() {
          return (
               <TwoWayQuerybuilder config={changedStyles} fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
          );
      }
  }

  export default App;

  • validation

      import React, { Component } from 'react';
  import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';;

  const validationFields = [
    { name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { 
      type: 'text', errorText: 'Only letters allowed', pattern: new RegExp("[a-z]+", "gi") } },
    { name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: {
      type: 'text', errorText: 'Only letters allowed', pattern: new RegExp("[a-z]+", "gi") } },
    { name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age', input: {
      type: 'text', errorText: 'Only nubmers allowed', pattern: new RegExp('[0-9]+', 'gi') } },
    { name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { 
      type: 'text', errorText: 'Only nubmers allowed', pattern: new RegExp('[0-9]+', 'gi') }
    },
];

  class App extends Component {

      handleChange(event) {
        console.log('query', event.query);
      }

      render() {
          return (
               <TwoWayQuerybuilder fields={validationFields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
          );
      }
  }

  export default App;

##License

React-two-way-quierybuidler is MIT licensed

