A simple react component that lets you build queries dynamically on UI. Doesn't depend on any 3-d party libraries.
npm i react-two-way-querybuilder --save
Two way query builder is flexible and configurable component with a set of possible options.
Simple usage:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';
const fields = [
{ name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { type: 'text' } },
];
class App extends Component {
handleChange(event) {
console.log('query', event.query);
}
render() {
return (
<TwoWayQuerybuilder fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
);
}
}
export default App;
###Props:
fields: your fields used to build a query
['=', '<', '>']
text,
textarea,
select. If you are using
select input type pass options to the object in the following way:
input: {type: 'select', options: [{value: '1', name: 'one'}, {value: '2', name: 'two'}]}. Also, it supports validation by passing
pattern property with regexp pattern and
errorText property for validation error message text.
onChange: pass here your function that will be called when data was changed
config: configuration object with possible options:
query: pass here prepared query, so UI will be built using it.
operators: array of operators, the default one is:
[
{ operator: '=', label: '=' },
{ operator: '<>', label: '<>' },
{ operator: '<', label: '<' },
{ operator: '>', label: '>' },
{ operator: '>=', label: '>=' },
{ operator: '<=', label: '<=' },
{ operator: 'IS NULL', label: 'Null' },
{ operator: 'IS NOT NULL', label: 'Not Null' },
{ operator: 'IN', label: 'In' },
{ operator: 'NOT IN', label: 'Not In' },
]
combinators: array of combinators, the default one is:
[
{ combinator: 'AND', label: 'And' },
{ combinator: 'OR', label: 'Or' },
{ combinator: 'NOT', label: 'Not' },
]
style: use this object to redefine styles. Properties:
primaryBtn: used for primary button styles,
deleteBtn: delete button styles,
rule: rule styles,
condition: condition styles,
select: select styles,
input: input styles,
txtArea: text area styles :D
error: error message styling
buttonsText: text of the buttons, you can redefine it for multilanguage support or because you just want. By default used following text:
'Add rule',
'Add group',
'Clear',
'Delete'
Visit DEMO storybook to take a look at basic usage cases:
existing query:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';;
const fields = [
{ name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { type: 'text' } },
];
const config = {
query: "((firstname='Jack' AND lastName='London') OR lastName='Smith')",
};
class App extends Component {
handleChange(event) {
console.log('query', event.query);
}
render() {
return (
<TwoWayQuerybuilder config={config} fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
);
}
}
export default App;
changed input types:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';;
const changedFields = [
{ name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: {
type: 'select',
options: [
{ value: 'Smith', name: 'Smith' },
{ value: 'London', name: 'London' },
] } },
{ name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age',
input: {
type: 'select',
options: [
{ value: '28', name: 'twenty eight' },
{ value: '30', name: 'thirty' },
] } },
{ name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { type: 'text' } },
];
class App extends Component {
handleChange(event) {
console.log('query', event.query);
}
render() {
return (
<TwoWayQuerybuilder config={config} fields={changedFields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
);
}
}
export default App;
custom styles
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';;
const fields = [
{ name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age', input: { type: 'text' } },
{ name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: { type: 'text' } },
];
const styles = {
primaryBtn: 'customPrimaryBtn',
deleteBtn: 'customDeleteBtn',
rule: 'rule',
condition: 'condition',
select: 'querySelect',
input: 'queryInput',
txtArea: 'queryText',
};
const changedStyles = {
styles,
};
class App extends Component {
handleChange(event) {
console.log('query', event.query);
}
render() {
return (
<TwoWayQuerybuilder config={changedStyles} fields={fields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
);
}
}
export default App;
validation
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import TwoWayQuerybuilder from 'react-two-way-querybuilder';;
const validationFields = [
{ name: 'firstName', operators: 'all', label: 'First Name', input: {
type: 'text', errorText: 'Only letters allowed', pattern: new RegExp("[a-z]+", "gi") } },
{ name: 'lastName', operators: 'all', label: 'Last Name', input: {
type: 'text', errorText: 'Only letters allowed', pattern: new RegExp("[a-z]+", "gi") } },
{ name: 'age', operators: 'all', label: 'Age', input: {
type: 'text', errorText: 'Only nubmers allowed', pattern: new RegExp('[0-9]+', 'gi') } },
{ name: 'birthDate', operators: 'all', label: 'Birth date', input: {
type: 'text', errorText: 'Only nubmers allowed', pattern: new RegExp('[0-9]+', 'gi') }
},
];
class App extends Component {
handleChange(event) {
console.log('query', event.query);
}
render() {
return (
<TwoWayQuerybuilder fields={validationFields} onChange={this.handleChange} />
);
}
}
export default App;
##License
React-two-way-quierybuidler is MIT licensed