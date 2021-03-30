openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtw

react-twitter-widgets

by Andrew Suzuki
1.10.0 (see all)

Twitter widgets as React components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.1K

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-twitter-widgets

npm version npm downloads GitHub issues

Quick and easy Twitter widgets for React.

Available widgets: Timeline, Share, Follow, Hashtag, Mention, Tweet.

See below for usage.

Demo

Storybook / Live Demo

Installation

npm install --save react-twitter-widgets

Example

import { Timeline } from 'react-twitter-widgets'

// Tweet (without options)
<Tweet tweetId="841418541026877441" />

// Timeline (with options)
<Timeline
  dataSource={{
    sourceType: 'profile',
    screenName: 'TwitterDev'
  }}
  options={{
    height: '400'
  }}
/>

Usage

🔗 Official Twitter Documentation

Available widgets: Timeline, Share, Follow, Hashtag, Mention, Tweet

Timeline requires a dataSource object prop. The source type can be profile, list, or url. They each require their own co-fields; see Twitter documentation. NOTE that collection, likes, and moments will be deprecated on June 23, 2021.

Share requires a url prop.

Follow and Mention require a username prop. NOTE that the Twitter documentation now refers to this as screenName.

Hashtag requires a hashtag prop.

Tweet requires a tweetId prop. Ex. '511181794914627584'

Common Props

All widgets accept these props.

  • options (object)
    • To learn more about the available options, refer to the Twitter documentation. There are four options that are common to all widgets (lang, dnt, related, and via). There are further options for button widgets, tweet buttons, Timeline, and Tweet.
  • onLoad (function)
    • Called every time the widget is loaded. A widget will reload if its props change.
  • renderError (function)
    • Render prop. Rendered if widget cannot be loaded (no internet connection, screenName not found, bad props, etc).
    • Example: renderError={(_err) => <p>Could not load timeline</p>}

Further Information

  • This library loads the remote Twitter for Websites script.
  • Twitter widgets are only loaded in the browser. A blank div will be rendered during SSR.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request

Credits

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial