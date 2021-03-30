Quick and easy Twitter widgets for React.

See below for usage.

Demo

Storybook / Live Demo

Installation

npm install --save react-twitter-widgets

Example

import { Timeline } from 'react-twitter-widgets' <Tweet tweetId= "841418541026877441" /> < Timeline dataSource = {{ sourceType: ' profile ', screenName: ' TwitterDev ' }} options = {{ height: ' 400 ' }} />

Usage

🔗 Official Twitter Documentation

Available widgets: Timeline , Share , Follow , Hashtag , Mention , Tweet

Timeline requires a dataSource object prop. The source type can be profile , list , or url . They each require their own co-fields; see Twitter documentation. NOTE that collection , likes , and moments will be deprecated on June 23, 2021.

Share requires a url prop.

Follow and Mention require a username prop. NOTE that the Twitter documentation now refers to this as screenName.

Hashtag requires a hashtag prop.

Tweet requires a tweetId prop. Ex. '511181794914627584'

Common Props

All widgets accept these props.

options (object) To learn more about the available options, refer to the Twitter documentation. There are four options that are common to all widgets ( lang , dnt , related , and via ). There are further options for button widgets, tweet buttons, Timeline, and Tweet.

(object) onLoad (function) Called every time the widget is loaded. A widget will reload if its props change.

(function) renderError (function) Render prop. Rendered if widget cannot be loaded (no internet connection, screenName not found, bad props, etc). Example: renderError={(_err) => <p>Could not load timeline</p>}

(function)

Further Information

This library loads the remote Twitter for Websites script.

Twitter widgets are only loaded in the browser. A blank div will be rendered during SSR.

Contributing

Credits

Andrew Suzuki - @andrewsuzuki - andrewsuzuki.com

License

MIT