Quick and easy Twitter widgets for React.
See below for usage.
npm install --save react-twitter-widgets
import { Timeline } from 'react-twitter-widgets'
// Tweet (without options)
<Tweet tweetId="841418541026877441" />
// Timeline (with options)
<Timeline
dataSource={{
sourceType: 'profile',
screenName: 'TwitterDev'
}}
options={{
height: '400'
}}
/>
🔗 Official Twitter Documentation
Available widgets:
Timeline,
Share,
Follow,
Hashtag,
Mention,
Tweet
Timeline requires a
dataSource object prop. The source type can be
profile,
list, or
url. They each require their own co-fields; see Twitter documentation. NOTE that
collection,
likes, and
moments will be deprecated on June 23, 2021.
Share requires a
url prop.
Follow and
Mention require a
username prop. NOTE that the Twitter
documentation now refers to this as screenName.
Hashtag requires a
hashtag prop.
Tweet requires a
tweetId prop. Ex.
'511181794914627584'
All widgets accept these props.
options (object)
lang,
dnt,
related, and
via). There are further options for button widgets, tweet buttons, Timeline, and Tweet.
onLoad (function)
renderError (function)
renderError={(_err) => <p>Could not load timeline</p>}
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT