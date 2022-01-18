openbase logo
rtl

react-twitter-login

by Alexandr Tovmach
1.4.0

Twitter OAuth with React

Overview

Readme

react-twitter-login

npm npm bundle size npm

React component for a simple OAuth login with Twitter. This package NOT FOR PRODUCTION, because it's require to keep CONSUMER_KEY and CONSUMER_SECRET on client side, which are huge security risk. Use this package for MVP or quick prototype only. If you looking for some production solution, please use server side authorization like passport-twitter.

DEMO HERE

SECURITY NOTE: This package using third-party proxy cors.bridged.cc, to resolve CORS policy protection on requests from your custom domain to api.twitter.com. If it's not work for you for some security concerns, we recommend to use server side authorization like passport-twitter or other.

image

🚀 Get Started

Follow these steps to start using React Twitter Login:

  1. Installation

    # with npm
npm i react-twitter-login

# with yarn
yarn add react-twitter-login

  2. Import and configure component.

    This component should be rendered on route that match with one of whitelisted callback URLs of your Twitter app.

    import React from "react";
import TwitterLogin from "react-twitter-login";

export default (props) => {
  const authHandler = (err, data) => {
    console.log(err, data);
  };

  return (
    <TwitterLogin
      authCallback={authHandler}
      consumerKey={CONSUMER_KEY}
      consumerSecret={CONSUMER_SECRET}
    />
  );
};

  3. Find more info about keys and Twitter developer apps in official docs.

📖 API

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
authCallbackfunctionrequiredCallback function which takes two arguments (error, authData)
consumerKeystringrequiredConsumer API Key of your Twitter developer app (not Access Token)
consumerSecretstringrequiredConsumer API Secret of your Twitter developer app (not Access Token Secret)
buttonThemeenum("light", "light_short", "dark", "dark_short")"light"Button style theme, that based on Twitter Brand Design
classNamestring""Custom class name
childrenReact.Component""Provide any component as a "children" prop to use custom button

📝 License

MIT

