rte

react-twitter-embed

by Saurabh Nemade
3.0.3 (see all)

Simplest way to add twitter widgets to your react project.

Readme

React Twitter Embed Component

NPM Storybook Build Status Known Vulnerabilities JavaScript Style Guide License

React Twitter Embed Component

Simplest way to add Twitter Widgets to your react project.

Demo and Examples

https://saurabhnemade.github.io/react-twitter-embed/

Install

npm install --save react-twitter-embed

Usage

import { TwitterTimelineEmbed, TwitterShareButton, TwitterFollowButton, TwitterHashtagButton, TwitterMentionButton, TwitterTweetEmbed, TwitterMomentShare, TwitterDMButton, TwitterVideoEmbed, TwitterOnAirButton } from 'react-twitter-embed';

Adding Timeline:

 <TwitterTimelineEmbed
  sourceType="profile"
  screenName="saurabhnemade"
  options={{height: 400}}
/>

Adding Tweet:

<TwitterTweetEmbed
  tweetId={'933354946111705097'}
/>

Adding Share Button:

  <TwitterShareButton
    url={'https://facebook.com/saurabhnemade'}
    options={{ text: '#reactjs is awesome', via: 'saurabhnemade' }}
  />

Adding Mention Button:

  <TwitterMentionButton
    screenName={'saurabhnemade'}
  />

Adding Hashtag button:

  <TwitterHashtagButton
    tag={'cybersecurity'}
  />

Adding follow button:

  <TwitterFollowButton
    screenName={'saurabhnemade'}
  />

Adding Moment:

  <TwitterMomentShare
    momentId={'650667182356082688'}
  />

Adding Direct Messaging Button:

  <TwitterDMButton
    id={1364031673}
  />

Adding Twitter Video:

  <TwitterVideoEmbed
    id={'560070183650213889'}
  />

Adding Twitter On Air Button:

  <TwitterOnAirButton
    id={'560070183650213889'}
  />

Explore All Options by Twitter Widgets API:

  https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites/javascript-api/overview

License

MIT © saurabhnemade

Copyright (c) 2022

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

happycoder0011
Curious | Learner | Love to code
January 5, 2021
Easy to Use

Going around twitter api an be daunting. It just got easier with this package. I could simply add user widgets simply without directly interacting or need to have API key. Easy solution.

0

