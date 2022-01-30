React Twitter Embed Component
Simplest way to add Twitter Widgets to your react project.
npm install --save react-twitter-embed
import { TwitterTimelineEmbed, TwitterShareButton, TwitterFollowButton, TwitterHashtagButton, TwitterMentionButton, TwitterTweetEmbed, TwitterMomentShare, TwitterDMButton, TwitterVideoEmbed, TwitterOnAirButton } from 'react-twitter-embed';
Adding Timeline:
<TwitterTimelineEmbed
sourceType="profile"
screenName="saurabhnemade"
options={{height: 400}}
/>
Adding Tweet:
<TwitterTweetEmbed
tweetId={'933354946111705097'}
/>
Adding Share Button:
<TwitterShareButton
url={'https://facebook.com/saurabhnemade'}
options={{ text: '#reactjs is awesome', via: 'saurabhnemade' }}
/>
Adding Mention Button:
<TwitterMentionButton
screenName={'saurabhnemade'}
/>
Adding Hashtag button:
<TwitterHashtagButton
tag={'cybersecurity'}
/>
Adding follow button:
<TwitterFollowButton
screenName={'saurabhnemade'}
/>
Adding Moment:
<TwitterMomentShare
momentId={'650667182356082688'}
/>
Adding Direct Messaging Button:
<TwitterDMButton
id={1364031673}
/>
Adding Twitter Video:
<TwitterVideoEmbed
id={'560070183650213889'}
/>
Adding Twitter On Air Button:
<TwitterOnAirButton
id={'560070183650213889'}
/>
Explore All Options by Twitter Widgets API:
https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites/javascript-api/overview
Going around twitter api an be daunting. It just got easier with this package. I could simply add user widgets simply without directly interacting or need to have API key. Easy solution.