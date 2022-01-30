React Twitter Embed Component

Simplest way to add Twitter Widgets to your react project.

Demo and Examples

https://saurabhnemade.github.io/react-twitter-embed/

Install

npm install --save react-twitter-embed

Usage

import { TwitterTimelineEmbed, TwitterShareButton, TwitterFollowButton, TwitterHashtagButton, TwitterMentionButton, TwitterTweetEmbed, TwitterMomentShare, TwitterDMButton, TwitterVideoEmbed, TwitterOnAirButton } from 'react-twitter-embed' ;

Adding Timeline:

< TwitterTimelineEmbed sourceType = "profile" screenName = "saurabhnemade" options = {{height: 400}} />

Adding Tweet:

< TwitterTweetEmbed tweetId = { ' 933354946111705097 '} />

Adding Share Button:

<TwitterShareButton url={ 'https://facebook.com/saurabhnemade' } options={{ text: '#reactjs is awesome' , via: 'saurabhnemade' }} />

Adding Mention Button:

< TwitterMentionButton screenName = { ' saurabhnemade '} />

Adding Hashtag button:

< TwitterHashtagButton tag = { ' cybersecurity '} />

Adding follow button:

< TwitterFollowButton screenName = { ' saurabhnemade '} />

Adding Moment:

< TwitterMomentShare momentId = { ' 650667182356082688 '} />

Adding Direct Messaging Button:

< TwitterDMButton id = {1364031673} />

Adding Twitter Video:

< TwitterVideoEmbed id = { ' 560070183650213889 '} />

Adding Twitter On Air Button:

< TwitterOnAirButton id = { ' 560070183650213889 '} />

Explore All Options by Twitter Widgets API:

License

MIT © saurabhnemade

Copyright (c) 2022

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.