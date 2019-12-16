openbase logo
react-twitter-auth

by GenFirst
0.0.13 (see all)

A React Twitter Login Component

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React OAuth

Readme

NPM

npm Build Status Code Climate Coverage Status npm version License

React Twitter Authentication Component

A React Twitter oAUth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React

Installation

npm install react-twitter-auth

Usage

<TwitterLogin
  loginUrl="http://localhost:4000/api/v1/auth/twitter"
  onFailure={this.onFailed}
  onSuccess={this.onSuccess}
  requestTokenUrl="http://localhost:4000/api/v1/auth/twitter/reverse"
/>

Custom content that overrides default content:

<TwitterLogin
  loginUrl="http://localhost:4000/api/v1/auth/twitter"
  onFailure={this.onFailed}
  onSuccess={this.onSuccess}
  requestTokenUrl="http://localhost:4000/api/v1/auth/twitter/reverse"
  showIcon={true}
  customHeaders={customHeader}
>
  <b>Custom</b> Twitter <i>Login</i> content
</TwitterLogin>

Options

paramsvaluedefault valuedescription
tagstringbuttontag that should be used to create element that will be used as loging element
textstringSign in with Twittertext that will be shown in component
loginUrlstringURL that will be used to finish 3rd step of authentication process
requestTokenUrlstringURL that will be used to get request token
onFailurefunctionfunction that will be called if user cannot be authenticated
onSuccessfunctionfunction that will be called if user is successfully authenticated
disabledbooleanfalsedisable component
styleobjectstyle object
classNamestringclass name for component
dialogWidthnumber600dialog width
dialogHeightnumber400dialog height
showIconbooltrueshould default icon be visible
credentialsstringsame-originindicates whether the user agent should send cookies from the other domain in the case of cross-origin requests. Possible values: omit, same-origin, include
customHeadersobject{}custom headers should be object with fields that needs to be sent to user server. Field name will be used as header key and field value as header value. Because of bug in fetch implementation all keys will be lowercase.
childrennodethis props can be used in order to override default component content
forceLoginboolfalseforce user to authenticate with Twitter username and password
screenNamestringprefills the username input box of the OAuth login screen with the given value

Examples

Full example can be found in example folder.

You can find tutorial that explains in details how to implement Twitter authentication with RESTful backend here.

Workflow

The detailed explanation of the whole process can be found in Twitter documentation. In picture below you can find out all the steps that are needed.

Twitter authentication workflow

License

react-twitter-auth is released under MIT License.

