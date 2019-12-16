React Twitter Authentication Component

A React Twitter oAUth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React

Installation

npm install react-twitter-auth

Usage

<TwitterLogin loginUrl= "http://localhost:4000/api/v1/auth/twitter" onFailure={ this .onFailed} onSuccess={ this .onSuccess} requestTokenUrl= "http://localhost:4000/api/v1/auth/twitter/reverse" />

Custom content that overrides default content:

<TwitterLogin loginUrl= "http://localhost:4000/api/v1/auth/twitter" onFailure={ this .onFailed} onSuccess={ this .onSuccess} requestTokenUrl= "http://localhost:4000/api/v1/auth/twitter/reverse" showIcon={ true } customHeaders={customHeader} > < b > Custom </ b > Twitter <i>Login< /i> content </ TwitterLogin>

Options

params value default value description tag string button tag that should be used to create element that will be used as loging element text string Sign in with Twitter text that will be shown in component loginUrl string URL that will be used to finish 3rd step of authentication process requestTokenUrl string URL that will be used to get request token onFailure function function that will be called if user cannot be authenticated onSuccess function function that will be called if user is successfully authenticated disabled boolean false disable component style object style object className string class name for component dialogWidth number 600 dialog width dialogHeight number 400 dialog height showIcon bool true should default icon be visible credentials string same-origin indicates whether the user agent should send cookies from the other domain in the case of cross-origin requests. Possible values: omit , same-origin , include customHeaders object {} custom headers should be object with fields that needs to be sent to user server. Field name will be used as header key and field value as header value. Because of bug in fetch implementation all keys will be lowercase. children node this props can be used in order to override default component content forceLogin bool false force user to authenticate with Twitter username and password screenName string prefills the username input box of the OAuth login screen with the given value

Examples

Full example can be found in example folder.

You can find tutorial that explains in details how to implement Twitter authentication with RESTful backend here.

Workflow

The detailed explanation of the whole process can be found in Twitter documentation. In picture below you can find out all the steps that are needed.

License

react-twitter-auth is released under MIT License.