rte

react-twitch-embed-video

by Erik Guzman
3.0.1 (see all)

Twitch Embed Video wrapper for ReactJS

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Twitch Embed Video

npm version

Your solution to embedding the Twitch video player in your ReactJS application

https://talk2megooseman.github.io/react-twitch-embed-video/

Installation

yarnnpm
yarn add react-twitch-embed-videonpm install react-twitch-embed-video

Usage

Visit the github page for lives examples and documentation: https://talk2megooseman.github.io/react-twitch-embed-video/

import ReactTwitchEmbedVideo from "react-twitch-embed-video"
.
.
.

<ReactTwitchEmbedVideo channel="talk2megooseman" />

Version 2 Notes

Updates/Changes

  • Refactor all code to use React Hooks instead of a class based component.
  • Lowest version of React supported is now 16.8 (version React Hooks was introduced in)
  • Removed onUserLogin, it appears Twitch stopped supporting this all together based off the docs
  • Added targetId property for defining mutiple video players
  • onPlayerReady renamed to onReady
  • onVideoPlay renamed to onPlay

Breaking Changes

In version one I was mistakenly using targetClass prop for populating the id attribute for the Twitch Player. So I created a new prop called targetId to use to define more then one Twitch Player on your page. targetClass now properly sets the class for the player for proper styling. If you were one of the users the was creating more then on Twitch player on your page, just switch from using targetClass to targetId and things should still work properly. If you're using onPlayerReady or onVideoPlay, make sure to rename them to the new prop names.

Troubleshooting

  • Video embed not working in Brave browser
    • By default Brave block all third party cookies which causes issues using the Twitch Embed Player. In order to get the player to work you either have to allow third party cookies Setting->Additional Settings->Privacy and Security->Site Settings->Cookies or you can add Twitch to the whitelist so you can still block other third party cookies.

Development

Usage

  1. Install modules

    yarn

  2. Check package.json so that the information is correct.

  3. Start stroybook and start coding!

    yarn start

  4. Bundle with yarn build

  5. To test if it works correctly in another project you can use npm npm install -S ../react-twitch-embed-video Note the relative path

Extra

  • If you want to run eslint:

    yarn lint

  • If you want to automatically fix lint problems run :

    yarn lint-fix

Commands

  • yarn
  • yarn build
  • yarn start
  • yarn release
  • yarn lint
  • yarn lint-fix

