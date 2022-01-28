React Twitch Embed Video

Your solution to embedding the Twitch video player in your ReactJS application

Installation

yarn npm yarn add react-twitch-embed-video npm install react-twitch-embed-video

Usage

Visit the github page for lives examples and documentation: https://talk2megooseman.github.io/react-twitch-embed-video/

import ReactTwitchEmbedVideo from "react-twitch-embed-video" . . . <ReactTwitchEmbedVideo channel= "talk2megooseman" />

Version 2 Notes

Refactor all code to use React Hooks instead of a class based component.

Lowest version of React supported is now 16.8 (version React Hooks was introduced in)

Removed onUserLogin, it appears Twitch stopped supporting this all together based off the docs

Added targetId property for defining mutiple video players

onPlayerReady renamed to onReady

renamed to onVideoPlay renamed to onPlay

Breaking Changes

In version one I was mistakenly using targetClass prop for populating the id attribute for the Twitch Player. So I created a new prop called targetId to use to define more then one Twitch Player on your page. targetClass now properly sets the class for the player for proper styling. If you were one of the users the was creating more then on Twitch player on your page, just switch from using targetClass to targetId and things should still work properly. If you're using onPlayerReady or onVideoPlay , make sure to rename them to the new prop names.

Troubleshooting

Video embed not working in Brave browser By default Brave block all third party cookies which causes issues using the Twitch Embed Player. In order to get the player to work you either have to allow third party cookies Setting->Additional Settings->Privacy and Security->Site Settings->Cookies or you can add Twitch to the whitelist so you can still block other third party cookies.



Development

Usage

Install modules yarn Check package.json so that the information is correct. Start stroybook and start coding! yarn start Bundle with yarn build To test if it works correctly in another project you can use npm npm install -S ../react-twitch-embed-video Note the relative path

Extra

If you want to run eslint: yarn lint

If you want to automatically fix lint problems run : yarn lint-fix

Commands