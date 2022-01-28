Your solution to embedding the Twitch video player in your ReactJS application
https://talk2megooseman.github.io/react-twitch-embed-video/
|yarn
|npm
yarn add react-twitch-embed-video
npm install react-twitch-embed-video
Visit the github page for lives examples and documentation: https://talk2megooseman.github.io/react-twitch-embed-video/
import ReactTwitchEmbedVideo from "react-twitch-embed-video"
<ReactTwitchEmbedVideo channel="talk2megooseman" />
onPlayerReady renamed to
onReady
onVideoPlay renamed to
onPlay
In version one I was mistakenly using
targetClass prop for populating the
id attribute for the Twitch Player. So I created a new prop called
targetId to use to define more then one Twitch Player on your page.
targetClass now properly sets the class for the player for proper styling.
If you were one of the users the was creating more then on Twitch player on your page, just switch from using
targetClass to
targetId and things should still work properly.
If you're using
onPlayerReady or
onVideoPlay, make sure to rename them to the new prop names.
Setting->Additional Settings->Privacy and Security->Site Settings->Cookies or you can add Twitch to the whitelist so you can still block other third party cookies.
Install modules
yarn
Check package.json so that the information is correct.
Start stroybook and start coding!
yarn start
Bundle with
yarn build
To test if it works correctly in another project you can use npm
npm install -S ../react-twitch-embed-video Note the relative path
If you want to run eslint:
yarn lint
If you want to automatically fix lint problems run :
yarn lint-fix
