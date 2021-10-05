Install

npm i react-tweet-embed

Quickstart

import TweetEmbed from 'react-tweet-embed' ; < TweetEmbed id = "692527862369357824" />

You don't have to put //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js script in your index.html as this lib will put it there if twttr is not found on window.

Using Options

< TweetEmbed id = '783943172057694208' options = {{cards: 'hidden' }} /> < TweetEmbed id = '771763270273294336' options = {{theme: 'dark' }} />

Embedded-Tweet Options Reference:

https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites/embedded-tweets/guides/embedded-tweet-parameter-reference