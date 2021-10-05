openbase logo
Readme

react-tweet-embed

Install

npm i react-tweet-embed

Quickstart Edit react-tweet-embed

import TweetEmbed from 'react-tweet-embed'
;<TweetEmbed id="692527862369357824" />

You don't have to put //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js script in your index.html as this lib will put it there if twttr is not found on window.

Using Options

<TweetEmbed id='783943172057694208' options={{cards: 'hidden' }}/>
<TweetEmbed id='771763270273294336' options={{theme: 'dark' }}/>

Embedded-Tweet Options Reference:
https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites/embedded-tweets/guides/embedded-tweet-parameter-reference

