npm i react-tweet-embed
import TweetEmbed from 'react-tweet-embed'
;<TweetEmbed id="692527862369357824" />
You don't have to put
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js script in your index.html as this lib will put it there if
twttr is not found on window.
<TweetEmbed id='783943172057694208' options={{cards: 'hidden' }}/>
<TweetEmbed id='771763270273294336' options={{theme: 'dark' }}/>
Embedded-Tweet Options Reference:
https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites/embedded-tweets/guides/embedded-tweet-parameter-reference