React.js component for rendering tweets as they are presented on Twitter.com. Currently themed after the Desktop experience with the idea of a fixed width timeline. See the example app for an example of a tweet stream.

Motivation

react-tweet should make it easier to boostrap Twitter based React.js apps. This way we can focus on interesting ways to use and manipulate the API without the pains of rendering. Styles, assets, and HTML have been lifted from twitter.com and twitter dev docs. react-tweet uses only inline styles and while written in ES6, compiles to plain JS meant to be absorbed by any React project. react-tweet can be used a 'dumb' component for simply rendering data or could be a starting point for a more ambitious Tweet component.

Dependencies

To get full video functionality, include videojs in your app. You can use the http://vjs.zencdn.net/5-unsafe/video.js as a CDN path. If you dont include videojs it should fall back to native HTML5 video.

Usage

Pass in tweet objects returned from twitter API Requests as a 'data' prop. Designed for use with search & home_timeline methods, although any object can be used as long as it has the following properties:

import React from 'react' import Tweet from 'react-tweet' const tweetData = { id_str : 'XXX' , user : { name : 'XXX' , screen_name : 'XXX' , profile_image_url : 'XXX' }, text : 'XXX' , created_at : 'XXX' , favorite_count : 'XXX' , retweet_count : 'XXX' , entities : { media : [], urls : [], user_mentions : [], hashtags : [], symbols : [] } } class MyTweetComponent extends React . Component { render () { const linkProps = { target : '_blank' , rel : 'noreferrer' } return ( < Tweet data = {tweetData} linkProps = {linkProps} /> ) } }

Demo

live: live demo

local: run npm start & visit localhost:8080

Supported

Desktop Twitter.com styles

Retweets

Quote tweets

Auto-linking via twitter-text

Twitter Emoji support via twemoji

Modal mode for images

Isomorphic Rendering