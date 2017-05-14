Tween animation for React components
Animate props with
Tween.
function Example({ color, ...props }) {
return (
<Tween
style={{ color }}
>
{style => (
<div
style={{ backgroundColor: style.color }}
/>
)}
</Tween>
);
}
Customize easing, duration, and delay.
import { easeCubicInOut } from 'd3-ease';
function Example({ color, ...props }) {
return (
<Tween
easing={easeCubicInOut}
delay={1000}
duration={500}
style={{ color }}
>
{/* ... */}
</Tween>
);
}
Animate added or removed items with
Tween.TransitionGroup.
willEnter).
willLeave).
function Example({ meetings, ...props }) {
return (
<Tween.TransitionGroup
styles={meetings.map(meeting => ({
key: meeting.id,
style: {
opacity: 1,
},
data: meeting,
}))}
willEnter={style => ({ ...style.style, opacity: 0 })}
willLeave={style => ({ ...style.style, opacity: 0 })}
>
{styles => (
<div>
{styles.map(style => (
<div
key={style.key}
style={{ opacity: style.style.opacity }}
>
{style.data.title}
</div>
))}
</div>
)}
</Tween.TransitionGroup>
);
}
For
Tween.TransitionGroup, each style is a
TransitionStyle, which has the following format.
{
key, // item id
style: { ... }, // plain style object (same format as style for `Tween`)
data, // item data
}
willEnter and
willLeave are passed
TransitionStyles and should return plain style objects.
By default,
Tweens animate whenever their styles change. If you want control over when animation begins, set the
group prop. If the
group prop is set, animation only begins when the value of this prop changes.
group is essentially a logical grouping of animations that should run together.
function Example({ color1, color2, invalidationCounter, ...props }) {
return (
<div {...props}>
<Tween
group={invalidationCounter}
style={{ color: color1 }}
>
{/* ... */}
</Tween>
<Tween
group={invalidationCounter}
style={{ color: color2 }}
>
{/* ... */}
</Tween>
</div>
);
}
react-motion
Choose
react-tween or
react-motion based on whether you want tween or spring animation.
yarn
yarn start
# Visit http://localhost:8080