React components and decorators for putting context-like values into context and pulling them out as props
Heavily copied/modeled off the code used in react-redux by @gaearon
npm install --save react-tunnel.
for React: require/import from
react-tunnel.
For React Native: require/import from
react-tunnel/native.
react-tunnel helps you provide injectable props to child components to help avoid deep chains of prop passing
Provider and
inject by
//es5
var Provider = require('react-tunnel').Provider;
var inject = require('react-tunnel').inject;
//es6
import { Provider, inject } from 'react-tunnel'
Component tree with
<Provider provide={fn|object}> like
//using object provide
render() {
return (
<Provider provide={{thing: "one", anotherThing: 2}}>
<Anything>
</Provider>
)
}
//or as a function
function provider () {
return {
thing: "one",
anotherThing: 2g
}
}
render() {
return (
<Provider provide={provider}>
<Anything>
</Provider>
)
}
inject and provide a mapping function determine which provided props to inject into the decorated component
var SomeChild = require('./SomeChildOfAnything') //a react Component
function mapProvidedToProps(provided) {
return {
that: provided.thing
}
}
//notice that inject returns a wrapping function
var InjectedChild = inject(mapProvidedToProps)(SomeChild);
// now in InjectedChild props will have `that`
...
render() {
var injectedProp = this.props.that;
return <span>{injectedProp}</span>;
//will render as <span>one</span>
}
react-tunnel uses React's context feature to make provided props available to children regardless of how deep they are. While this is powerful it also can be abused and make for a nightmare to manage.
It is reccommended that this functionality be used to provide generally static properties that don't change much if at all based on the local conditions of the injecting component. Examples might include
connected Component to deep children
Also please consider that the context api for React has PropType checking for a reason and that by using this library and opting out of that stronger contract has costs and you may want to utilize the base context features rather than this library
<Provider provide>
makes
provide available via
context.provided to children of Provider. use
inject to access them easily
provide {fn | object}:
provide: function(parentProvided) { return provided{object} }: will provide the return value of
provide prop. Function takes in any provided values from parent providers if any. If none, an empty object is passed.
provide: object: provides any parent provided values if nested along with
provide object properties. if there is a key collision the properties of the
provide prop are used and mask similarly named properties from any parent provided objects
Providers are nestable and if using the object version of
provide will automatically reprovide any values provided in the immediate parent
Provider. Use this if you want to say Provide some truly global props at the root of your App but also use
Providers for Redux action creators produced via
connect to the local render tree.
If you nest
Providers but use the function form of
provide you will need to forward any desired parent provided values using the function forms argument
parentProvided.
inject([mapProvidedToProps])
Creates a decorator which injects props from
Provider into the decorated component according to the
mapProvidedToProps function.
mapProvidedToProps(provided)? returns object: called when decorated Component mounts and when it receives new context. the return object of this call is added to the underlying Component as props
default: if
mapProvidedToProps is not passed to
inject then all
Provider values are passed to underlying component.
MIT