We all know how this goes: one day you’re just minding your own business, and then suddenly hear your content manager say ‘but we also want to use html in the summaries’, you yell out ‘why?!’ and shake your head in disbelief, sadly; the choice isn’t up to you.
Good news, luckily for you there’s
react-truncate-html, which unlike
react-truncate also supports html (who would’ve guessed, right?!)
react-truncate-html is based on ellipsis.js, so it features:
react-truncate-html
As mentioned above, only use
react-truncate-html when you want to truncate HTML
Use
react-truncate for everything else.
Although you pass your html through
dangerouslySetInnerHTML,
react-truncate-html will sanitize input passed to it.
Do keep in mind that RTH explicitly santizes input, other elements besides RTH will not filter input when using
dangerouslySetInnerHTML and in that case, you are personally responsible for sanitizing input
npm i react-truncate-html --save
yarn add react-truncate-html
whatever-new-package-manager-we-will-have-next-month install react-truncate-html
etc...
Simple example (truncate after 3 lines):
import Truncate from 'react-truncate-html';
<Truncate
lines={3}
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: "Hi, <strong>here’s some</strong> <i>HTML</i>"
}}
/>
Complex example (don't listen for browser resizing events, don’t break words, use 4 lines on portrait mode):
<Truncate
lines={3}
portrait={4}
breakWord={false}
responsive={false}
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: "Hi, <strong>here’s some</strong> <i>HTML</i>"
}}
/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Desc
|debounce
|Number
|100
|Use a timeout before recalculating when resizing the window.
|responsive
|Bool
|true
|If you want the ellipsis to move with the window resizing
|lines
|Number
|2
|Number of lines you wish to have before the ellipsis will appear
|portrait
|Number
|null
|Additionally, you can set a different amount of lines when using portrait mode
|breakWord
|Bool
|true
|If true the words can be truncated by the ellipsis, eg: "Hello Wo…", if false they won't, eg "Hello …"
Additional props will be transferred over to react-truncate-html’s internal tag, so, for example
<Truncate style={{color: ‘yellow’}}/> will work.