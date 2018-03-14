openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rth

react-truncate-html

by jariz
0.1.7 (see all)

Truncate multiline HTML with React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-truncate-html

We all know how this goes: one day you’re just minding your own business, and then suddenly hear your content manager say ‘but we also want to use html in the summaries’, you yell out ‘why?!’ and shake your head in disbelief, sadly; the choice isn’t up to you.
Good news, luckily for you there’s react-truncate-html, which unlike react-truncate also supports html (who would’ve guessed, right?!)

react-truncate-html is based on ellipsis.js, so it features:

  • Full responsiveness
  • Pure JS, no weird css hacks
  • High configurability

When to use react-truncate-html

As mentioned above, only use react-truncate-html when you want to truncate HTML Use react-truncate for everything else.

Sanitizing

Although you pass your html through dangerouslySetInnerHTML, react-truncate-html will sanitize input passed to it.
Do keep in mind that RTH explicitly santizes input, other elements besides RTH will not filter input when using dangerouslySetInnerHTML and in that case, you are personally responsible for sanitizing input

Caveats

  • No react children allowed! Because of the dom manipulation react-truncate-html does, it only supports html as a string. The only way to set it’s content is by passing dangerouslySetInnerHTML. (see warning above, too)
  • Not very performance friendly: As the author of ellipsis.js mentions, having 100 elements with 100 lines is not an option, as it does some heavy computations.
  • Doesn't work on server side: we can't compute height and stuff on the server side, so passed HTML will be kept intact on server side. (but don't worry, rendering won't differ)

Installation

npm i react-truncate-html --save

yarn add react-truncate-html

whatever-new-package-manager-we-will-have-next-month install react-truncate-html

etc...

Usage

Simple example (truncate after 3 lines):

import Truncate from 'react-truncate-html';

<Truncate
  lines={3}
  dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
   __html: "Hi, <strong>here’s some</strong> <i>HTML</i>"
  }}
/>

Complex example (don't listen for browser resizing events, don’t break words, use 4 lines on portrait mode):

<Truncate 
  lines={3} 
  portrait={4} 
  breakWord={false} 
  responsive={false} 
  dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
    __html: "Hi, <strong>here’s some</strong> <i>HTML</i>"
  }}
/>

Available props

NameTypeDefaultDesc
debounceNumber100Use a timeout before recalculating when resizing the window.
responsiveBooltrueIf you want the ellipsis to move with the window resizing
linesNumber2Number of lines you wish to have before the ellipsis will appear
portraitNumbernullAdditionally, you can set a different amount of lines when using portrait mode
breakWordBooltrueIf true the words can be truncated by the ellipsis, eg: "Hello Wo…", if false they won't, eg "Hello …"

Additional props will be transferred over to react-truncate-html’s internal tag, so, for example <Truncate style={{color: ‘yellow’}}/> will work.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial