openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rt

react-truncate

by Pablo Sichert
2.4.0 (see all)

React component for truncating multi-line spans and adding an ellipsis.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

159K

GitHub Stars

544

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Buggy

Readme

React-Truncate

NPM version Downloads Build status Coverage status Dependency status Dev dependency status

Install

$ npm install react-truncate

Usage

import Truncate from 'react-truncate';

// ...

class Foo extends Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <Truncate lines={3} ellipsis={<span>... <a href='/link/to/article'>Read more</a></span>}>
                {longText}
            </Truncate>
        );
    }
}

Hint: (Generally with React) if you want to preserve newlines from plain text, you need to do as follows:

//...
    {text.split('\n').map((line, i, arr) => {
        const line = <span key={i}>{line}</span>;

        if (i === arr.length - 1) {
            return line;
        } else {
            return [line, <br key={i + 'br'} />];
        }
    })}
//...

API

PropTypeDefaultDescriptionExample
linesinteger, boolean {false}1Specifies how many lines of text should be preserved until it gets truncated. false and any integer < 1 will result in the text not getting clipped at all.(false, -1, 0), 1, ...
ellipsisstring, React node'…'An ellipsis that is added to the end of the text in case it is truncated.'...', <span>...</span>, <span>... <a href='#' onClick={someHandler}>Read more</a></span>, [<span key='some'>Some</span>, <span key='siblings'>siblings<span>]
childrenstring, React nodeThe text to be truncated. Anything that can be evaluated as text.'Some text', <p>Some paragraph <a/>with other text-based inline elements<a></p>, <span>Some</span><span>siblings</span>
trimWhitespacebooleanfalseIf true, whitespace will be removed from before the ellipsis (e.g. words ... will become words... instead)
widthnumber0If not 0, the calculation of the content will be based on this number.
onTruncatefunctionGets invoked on each render. Gets called with true when text got truncated and ellipsis was injected, and with false otherwise.isTruncated => isTruncated !== this.state.isTruncated && this.setState({ isTruncated })

Known issues

  • Resize content when the size of parent container changed (use the width property or call ref.onResize()). See issue
  • Text exceeding horizontal boundaries when "viewport" meta tag is not set accordingly for mobile devices (font boosting leads to wrong calculations). See issue
  • Output in plain text only - no support for markup/HTML. See issue
  • Wrong line breaks when custom font is loading after the component has rendered. See issue
  • No support for letter spacing / word spacing. See issue

Integrated example for toggling "read more" text

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import Truncate from 'react-truncate';

class ReadMore extends Component {
    constructor(...args) {
        super(...args);

        this.state = {
            expanded: false,
            truncated: false
        };

        this.handleTruncate = this.handleTruncate.bind(this);
        this.toggleLines = this.toggleLines.bind(this);
    }

    handleTruncate(truncated) {
        if (this.state.truncated !== truncated) {
            this.setState({
                truncated
            });
        }
    }

    toggleLines(event) {
        event.preventDefault();

        this.setState({
            expanded: !this.state.expanded
        });
    }

    render() {
        const {
            children,
            more,
            less,
            lines
        } = this.props;

        const {
            expanded,
            truncated
        } = this.state;

        return (
            <div>
                <Truncate
                    lines={!expanded && lines}
                    ellipsis={(
                        <span>... <a href='#' onClick={this.toggleLines}>{more}</a></span>
                    )}
                    onTruncate={this.handleTruncate}
                >
                    {children}
                </Truncate>
                {!truncated && expanded && (
                    <span> <a href='#' onClick={this.toggleLines}>{less}</a></span>
                )}
            </div>
        );
    }
}

ReadMore.defaultProps = {
    lines: 3,
    more: 'Read more',
    less: 'Show less'
};

ReadMore.propTypes = {
    children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
    lines: PropTypes.number,
    less: PropTypes.string,
    more: PropTypes.string
};

export default ReadMore;

Developing

Install system libraries needed for development dependencies

Install development dependencies

$ npm install

Run tests

$ npm test

Run code linter

$ npm run lint

Compile to ES5 from /src to /lib

$ npm run compile

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Di Qi2 Ratings0 Reviews
August 7, 2020
Buggy

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial