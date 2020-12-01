$ npm install react-truncate
import Truncate from 'react-truncate';
// ...
class Foo extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Truncate lines={3} ellipsis={<span>... <a href='/link/to/article'>Read more</a></span>}>
{longText}
</Truncate>
);
}
}
Hint: (Generally with React) if you want to preserve newlines from plain text, you need to do as follows:
//...
{text.split('\n').map((line, i, arr) => {
const line = <span key={i}>{line}</span>;
if (i === arr.length - 1) {
return line;
} else {
return [line, <br key={i + 'br'} />];
}
})}
//...
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|lines
|integer, boolean {false}
1
|Specifies how many lines of text should be preserved until it gets truncated.
false and any integer < 1 will result in the text not getting clipped at all.
|(
false,
-1,
0),
1, ...
|ellipsis
|string, React node
'…'
|An ellipsis that is added to the end of the text in case it is truncated.
'...',
<span>...</span>,
<span>... <a href='#' onClick={someHandler}>Read more</a></span>,
[<span key='some'>Some</span>, <span key='siblings'>siblings<span>]
|children
|string, React node
|The text to be truncated. Anything that can be evaluated as text.
'Some text',
<p>Some paragraph <a/>with other text-based inline elements<a></p>,
<span>Some</span><span>siblings</span>
|trimWhitespace
|boolean
false
|If
true, whitespace will be removed from before the ellipsis (e.g.
words ... will become
words... instead)
|width
|number
0
|If not
0, the calculation of the content will be based on this number.
|onTruncate
|function
|Gets invoked on each render. Gets called with
true when text got truncated and ellipsis was injected, and with
false otherwise.
isTruncated => isTruncated !== this.state.isTruncated && this.setState({ isTruncated })
width property or call
ref.onResize()). See issue
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import Truncate from 'react-truncate';
class ReadMore extends Component {
constructor(...args) {
super(...args);
this.state = {
expanded: false,
truncated: false
};
this.handleTruncate = this.handleTruncate.bind(this);
this.toggleLines = this.toggleLines.bind(this);
}
handleTruncate(truncated) {
if (this.state.truncated !== truncated) {
this.setState({
truncated
});
}
}
toggleLines(event) {
event.preventDefault();
this.setState({
expanded: !this.state.expanded
});
}
render() {
const {
children,
more,
less,
lines
} = this.props;
const {
expanded,
truncated
} = this.state;
return (
<div>
<Truncate
lines={!expanded && lines}
ellipsis={(
<span>... <a href='#' onClick={this.toggleLines}>{more}</a></span>
)}
onTruncate={this.handleTruncate}
>
{children}
</Truncate>
{!truncated && expanded && (
<span> <a href='#' onClick={this.toggleLines}>{less}</a></span>
)}
</div>
);
}
}
ReadMore.defaultProps = {
lines: 3,
more: 'Read more',
less: 'Show less'
};
ReadMore.propTypes = {
children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
lines: PropTypes.number,
less: PropTypes.string,
more: PropTypes.string
};
export default ReadMore;
Install system libraries needed for development dependencies
Install development dependencies
$ npm install
Run tests
$ npm test
Run code linter
$ npm run lint
Compile to ES5 from /src to /lib
$ npm run compile