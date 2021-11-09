openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-trumbowyg

by RD17
1.1.0 (see all)

React wrapper for lightweight WYSIWYG editor Trumbowyg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Trumbowyg

npm version

React wrapper for trumbowyg.

If you ❤️ library, please star it and upvote it on awesome-react-components

Demo

Table of contents

How do I add this to my project?

Install react-trumbowyg via npm:

> npm i react-trumbowyg --save

or build from source:

> npm install && npm build

Dependencies

React-Trumbowyg depends on Trymbowyg only.

Starter Guide

Trumbowyg requires some setup procedures before you can use it.

First of all, you need to install jQuery 

> npm i jquery --save

If you are using webpack or another build system you need to expose jQuery to window as global variable.

Webpack example:

new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
    $: "jquery",
    jQuery: "jquery"
})

Secondly, you need to add Trymbowyg styles

import 'react-trumbowyg/dist/trumbowyg.min.css'

Finally, import React-Trymbowyg component

import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg'

<Trumbowyg id='react-trumbowyg'/>

That's it!

Examples

Available Properties and Event Handlers

React-Trumbowyg expose all properties of Trumbowyg, and adds self as well

Trumbowyg properties

Trumbowyg PropDefaultType
idString
dataString
placeholderString
buttonsArray<String>
semantictrueBool
resetCssfalseBool
removeformatPastedfalseBool
autogrowfalseBool
disabledfalseBool

Self properties

  • shouldUseSvgIcons:boolean - if true, displays SVG icons, else show only text. (Default: true)
  • svgIconsPath:string - path to SVG icons file. SVG file will be loaded with AJAX request. (Default: '')
  • shouldInjectSvgIcons: boolean - React-Trumbowyg can inject SVG icons to body, so you can avoid loading it. If this prop is false, you should specify the path to your own svg icons in svgIconsPath prop. (Default: true)

Event handlers

  • onFocus - Event handler when the focus is on editor
  • onBlur - Blur on editor
  • onInit - Editor is initialized
  • onChange - Change in editor
  • onResize - Resize the editor on autogrow
  • onPaste - Paste something in the editor
  • onOpenFullScreen - Switch to fullscreen mode
  • onCloseFullScreen - Leave editor's fullscreen mode
  • onClose - Close the editor

Plugins

Thanks @ashleydb, for such a nice example:

It does work today. It may not look pretty, but it works. For example, I needed to add the tables plugin:


import React from 'react';

import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg';
// ADD THIS LINE. ADJUST THE BEGINNING OF THE PATH AS NEEDED FOR YOUR PROJECT
import '../../node_modules/trumbowyg/dist/plugins/table/trumbowyg.table';

export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
    }
    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                    <Trumbowyg id='react-trumbowyg'
                        buttons={
                            [
                                ['viewHTML'],
                                ['formatting'],
                                'btnGrp-semantic',
                                ['link'],
                                ['insertImage'],
                                'btnGrp-justify',
                                'btnGrp-lists',
                                ['table'], // I ADDED THIS FOR THE TABLE PLUGIN BUTTON
                                ['fullscreen']
                            ]
                        }
                        data={this.props.someData}
                        placeholder='Type your text!'
                        onChange={this.props.someCallback}
                        ref="trumbowyg"
                    />
            </div>
        );
    }
}

Example 1

Add an upload front-end allowing users to select an image, upload it with progress bar and then insert the uploaded image in the editor:

import React from 'react'
import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg'
import 'trumbowyg/dist/plugins/upload/trumbowyg.upload.min.js'

export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <Trumbowyg
                    id='react-trumbowyg'
                    buttons={
                        [
                            ['upload']
                        ]
                    }
                    ref="trumbowyg"
                    plugins={
                        {
                            upload: {
                                serverPath: 'https://api.imgur.com/3/image',
                                fileFieldName: 'image',
                                headers: {
                                    'Authorization': 'Client-ID ******'
                                },
                                urlPropertyName: 'data.link'
                            }
                        }
                    }
                />
            </div>
        )
    }
}

Contributors

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 RD17 http://rdseventeen.com/

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tiptapThe headless editor framework for web artisans.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
112K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
sla
slateA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
345K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sr
slate-reactA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
266K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
draft-jsA React framework for building text editors.
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
804K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
27
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
sr
suneditor-reactA React Component for SunEditor (WYSIWYG editor)
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-email-editorDrag-n-Drop Email Editor Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial