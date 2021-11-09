React wrapper for trumbowyg.
Install react-trumbowyg via npm:
> npm i react-trumbowyg --save
or build from source:
> npm install && npm build
React-Trumbowyg depends on Trymbowyg only.
Trumbowyg requires some setup procedures before you can use it.
First of all, you need to install jQuery
> npm i jquery --save
If you are using webpack or another build system you need to expose jQuery to window as global variable.
Webpack example:
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
$: "jquery",
jQuery: "jquery"
})
Secondly, you need to add Trymbowyg styles
import 'react-trumbowyg/dist/trumbowyg.min.css'
Finally, import React-Trymbowyg component
import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg'
<Trumbowyg id='react-trumbowyg'/>
That's it!
React-Trumbowyg expose all properties of Trumbowyg, and adds self as well
|Trumbowyg Prop
|Default
|Type
|id
String
|data
String
|placeholder
String
|buttons
Array<String>
|semantic
true
Bool
|resetCss
false
Bool
|removeformatPasted
false
Bool
|autogrow
false
Bool
|disabled
false
Bool
svgIconsPath prop. (Default: true)
Thanks @ashleydb, for such a nice example:
It does work today. It may not look pretty, but it works. For example, I needed to add the tables plugin:
import React from 'react';
import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg';
// ADD THIS LINE. ADJUST THE BEGINNING OF THE PATH AS NEEDED FOR YOUR PROJECT
import '../../node_modules/trumbowyg/dist/plugins/table/trumbowyg.table';
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Trumbowyg id='react-trumbowyg'
buttons={
[
['viewHTML'],
['formatting'],
'btnGrp-semantic',
['link'],
['insertImage'],
'btnGrp-justify',
'btnGrp-lists',
['table'], // I ADDED THIS FOR THE TABLE PLUGIN BUTTON
['fullscreen']
]
}
data={this.props.someData}
placeholder='Type your text!'
onChange={this.props.someCallback}
ref="trumbowyg"
/>
</div>
);
}
}
Add an upload front-end allowing users to select an image, upload it with progress bar and then insert the uploaded image in the editor:
import React from 'react'
import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg'
import 'trumbowyg/dist/plugins/upload/trumbowyg.upload.min.js'
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<Trumbowyg
id='react-trumbowyg'
buttons={
[
['upload']
]
}
ref="trumbowyg"
plugins={
{
upload: {
serverPath: 'https://api.imgur.com/3/image',
fileFieldName: 'image',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Client-ID ******'
},
urlPropertyName: 'data.link'
}
}
}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
