React wrapper for trumbowyg.

How do I add this to my project?

Install react-trumbowyg via npm:

> npm i react-trumbowyg

or build from source:

npm install && npm build

Dependencies

React-Trumbowyg depends on Trymbowyg only.

Starter Guide

Trumbowyg requires some setup procedures before you can use it.

First of all, you need to install jQuery

> npm i jquery

If you are using webpack or another build system you need to expose jQuery to window as global variable.

Webpack example:

new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ $: "jquery" , jQuery: "jquery" })

Secondly, you need to add Trymbowyg styles

import 'react-trumbowyg/dist/trumbowyg.min.css'

Finally, import React-Trymbowyg component

import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg' <Trumbowyg id= 'react-trumbowyg' />

That's it!

Examples

examples-vanilla-js - vanilla js example

examples-es6 - example with Babel and Webpack

Available Properties and Event Handlers

React-Trumbowyg expose all properties of Trumbowyg, and adds self as well

Trumbowyg properties

Trumbowyg Prop Default Type id String data String placeholder String buttons Array<String> semantic true Bool resetCss false Bool removeformatPasted false Bool autogrow false Bool disabled false Bool

Self properties

shouldUseSvgIcons: boolean - if true, displays SVG icons, else show only text. (Default: true)

- if true, displays SVG icons, else show only text. (Default: true) svgIconsPath: string - path to SVG icons file. SVG file will be loaded with AJAX request. (Default: '')

- path to SVG icons file. SVG file will be loaded with AJAX request. (Default: '') shouldInjectSvgIcons: boolean - React-Trumbowyg can inject SVG icons to body, so you can avoid loading it. If this prop is false, you should specify the path to your own svg icons in svgIconsPath prop. (Default: true)

Event handlers

onFocus - Event handler when the focus is on editor

onBlur - Blur on editor

onInit - Editor is initialized

onChange - Change in editor

onResize - Resize the editor on autogrow

onPaste - Paste something in the editor

onOpenFullScreen - Switch to fullscreen mode

onCloseFullScreen - Leave editor's fullscreen mode

onClose - Close the editor

Plugins

Thanks @ashleydb, for such a nice example:

It does work today. It may not look pretty, but it works. For example, I needed to add the tables plugin:

import React from 'react' ; import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg' ; import '../../node_modules/trumbowyg/dist/plugins/table/trumbowyg.table' ; export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return ( < div > < Trumbowyg id = 'react-trumbowyg' buttons = { [ [' viewHTML '], [' formatting '], ' btnGrp-semantic ', [' link '], [' insertImage '], ' btnGrp-justify ', ' btnGrp-lists ', [' table '], // I ADDED THIS FOR THE TABLE PLUGIN BUTTON [' fullscreen '] ] } data = {this.props.someData} placeholder = 'Type your text!' onChange = {this.props.someCallback} ref = "trumbowyg" /> </ div > ); } }

Example 1

Add an upload front-end allowing users to select an image, upload it with progress bar and then insert the uploaded image in the editor:

import React from 'react' import Trumbowyg from 'react-trumbowyg' import 'trumbowyg/dist/plugins/upload/trumbowyg.upload.min.js' export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < Trumbowyg id = 'react-trumbowyg' buttons = { [ [' upload '] ] } ref = "trumbowyg" plugins = { { upload: { serverPath: ' https: // api.imgur.com / 3 / image ', fileFieldName: ' image ', headers: { ' Authorization ' : ' Client-ID ******' }, urlPropertyName: ' data.link ' } } } /> </ div > ) } }

Contributors

Ilya P - Trumbowyg wrapper component

Daniil Nazarov - examples

