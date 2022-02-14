React Trix RTE

React Trix rich text editor is react wrapper built for the Trix editor created by Basecamp. We have built this library because we were rewriting the same component in multiple project.

This wrapper uses React hooks and adds readable event listeners on the Trix editor. The library also adds two toolbar components which has the ability to customize the toolbar actions as per our need.

Demo

Please see the some live example on ReactTrixRTE-Storybook

Installation

To install the React Trix RTE, run the following command in the console.

npm install react-trix-rte OR yarn add react-trix-rte

Usage

import Trix from "trix" ; import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { ReactTrixRTEInput } from "react-trix-rte" ; export default function TrixEditor ( props ) { const [value, setValue] = useState( "" ); function handleChange ( event, newValue ) { setValue(newValue); } return ( < ReactTrixRTEInput defaultValue = "<div>React Trix Rich Text Editor</div>" onChange = {handleChange} /> ) }

Upgrading to 1.0.7 or higher

React Trix RTE version 1.0.7 removes the dependency import for Trix because using Trix outside directly causes problems. Read issue: 17 and 19.

Import import Trix from "trix"; to the component using React Trix RTE.

ReactTrixInput API

ReactTrixInput is the Trix editor input which by default comes with the toolbar. The ReactTrixInput comes with following properties that could be accepted.

Name Type Description id string The HTML id attribute for the input field name string The HTML name attribute for the input field toolbarId string If a custom toolbar is used for the Trix Input, pass the toolbarId of the custom toolbar to the input. isRailsDirectUpload boolean React Trix editor support direct uploading of the files to the service if you are using Rails as a backend server. This defaults to false railsDirectUploadUrl string Custom URL for Rails direct upload ( data-direct-upload-url ) railsBlobUrl string Custom URL for Rails blob template ( data-blob-url-template ) placeholder string Adds a placeholder to the React Trix Input defaultValue string The default value of the React Trix Input autofocus boolean Autofocus in the trix input. This is defaults to false className string Apply a custom css class to the editor trixInputRef function Adds a custom ref to the React Trix Input to programmatically edit text. Read the documentation for manual things you can perform on Trix editor here onBeforeInitialize function Fires when the <trix-editor> element is attached to the DOM just before Trix installs its editor object. onInitialize function Fires when the <trix-editor> element is attached to the DOM and its editor object is ready for use. onChange function Fires whenever the editor’s contents have changed. onSelectionChange function Fires any time the selected range changes in the editor. onBlur function Fire when the editor loses focus. onFocus function Fire when the editor gains focus. onFileAccepted function Fires when a file is dropped or inserted into the editor. You can access the DOM File object through the file property on the event. Call preventDefault on the event to prevent attaching the file to the document. onAttachmentAdd function Fires after an attachment is added to the document. You can access the Trix attachment object through the attachment property on the event. If the attachment object has a file property, you should store this file remotely and set the attachment’s URL attribute. See the attachment example for detailed information. onAttachmentRemove function Fires when an attachment is removed from the document. You can access the Trix attachment object through the attachment property on the event. You may wish to use this event to clean up remotely stored files.

ReactTrixRTEToolbar API

ReactTrixRTEToolbar is the custom Trix editor toolbar component. This component helps in customizing the toolbar options, classes and attributes in better way.

Name Type Description toolbarId string The ReactTrixInput initialize the default toolbar if the toolbarId is missing or not matching. Make sure the toolbarId matches. disableGroupingAction boolean Defaults to false . If the disableGroupingAction is enabled the toolbar actions are not grouped for a type. Example: text tools won't be grouped toolbarActions array Allows customizing the list of toolbar actions. The available actions are ["bold", "italic", "strike", "link", "heading1", "quote", "code", "bullet", "number", "outdent", "indent", "attachFiles", "undo", "redo"] . customToolbarActions object Override the toolbar actions properties or add custom toolbar actions. You can refer to default toolbar actions options

Custom Toolbar Usage

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import Trix from "trix" ; import { ReactTrixRTEInput, ReactTrixRTEToolbar } from "react-trix-rte" ; export default function TrixEditor ( props ) { const [value, setValue] = useState( "" ); function handleChange ( event, newValue ) { setValue(newValue); } return ( <Fragment> <ReactTrixRTEToolbar toolbarId="react-trix-rte-editor" /> <ReactTrixRTEInput toolbarId="react-trix-rte-editor" defaultValue="<div>React Trix Rich Text Editor</div>" onChange={handleChange} /> </Fragment> ) }

Contributing

Read more about contributing to the ReactTrixRTE.

Author

Abhay Nikam

Contributor

CUnknown

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License