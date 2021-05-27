React Trix 0.9.0

React wrapper around Trix editor from Basecamp. With additional features that I needed when I was CTO at Roadmap when sending emails and collaborating with comments.

Getting started

Install via npm

npm install react-trix --save

Trix will be included as dependency. You should already have React installed.

Usage

Make sure you have the latest Trix JavaScript and optionally their CSS on pages where you are using react-trix.

Classic script tag

< script src = "https://rawgit.com/basecamp/trix/master/dist/trix.js" > </ script >

Or via npm

npm i trix

import "trix/dist/trix" ;

If you're using npm version with SSR make sure to import trix on page level.

import * as React from "react" ; import { TrixEditor } from "react-trix" ; export class Test extends React . Component { handleEditorReady(editor) { editor.insertString( "editor is ready" ); } handleChange(html, text) { } render() { return ( < TrixEditor onChange = {this.handleChange} onEditorReady = {this.handleEditorReady} /> ); } }

Properties

Those are the optional properties you can use on the <TrixEditor /> .

New in v0.7.0

The default name for the file upload is file . You may use the fileParamName to change its name, for instance blob to work with Ruby on Rails.

let mergeTags = [{ trigger : "@" , tags : [ { name : "Dominic St-Pierre" , tag : "@dominic" }, { name : "John Doe" , tag : "@john" } ] }, { trigger : "{" , tags : [ { name : "First name" , tag : "{{ .FirstName }}" }, { name : "Last name" , tag : "{{ .LastName }}" } ] }] <TrixEditor className= "custom-css-class" autoFocus={ true } placeholder= "editor's placeholder" value= "initial content <strong>for the editor</strong>" uploadURL= "https://domain.com/imgupload/receiving/post" uploadData={{ "key1" : "value" , "key2" : "value" }} fileParamName= "blob" mergeTags={mergeTags} onChange={on_change_handler} onEditorReady={on_editor_ready_handler} />

You give a trigger character, for example "@" and when the user type this character a small popup suggestions will be displayed where user can click and the tag will be added.

You may customize the suggestion box via the CSS class react-trix-suggestions like this:

.react-trix-suggestions { } .react-trix-suggestions a { }

Running the tests

Still having some issues testing Trix with enzyme/jsdom.

Contributions

Contributions are welcome and appreciated.