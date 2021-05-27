openbase logo
react-trix

by Dominic St-Pierre
0.9.0 (see all)

React wrapper around Trix editor from Basecamp + some lightweight features

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React WYSIWYG Editor

Readme

React Trix 0.9.0

React wrapper around Trix editor from Basecamp. With additional features that I needed when I was CTO at Roadmap when sending emails and collaborating with comments.

Getting started

Install via npm

npm install react-trix --save

Trix will be included as dependency. You should already have React installed.

Usage

Make sure you have the latest Trix JavaScript and optionally their CSS on pages where you are using react-trix.

Classic script tag

<script src="https://rawgit.com/basecamp/trix/master/dist/trix.js"></script>

Or via npm

npm i trix

import "trix/dist/trix";

If you're using npm version with SSR make sure to import trix on page level.

import * as React from "react";
import { TrixEditor } from "react-trix";

export class Test extends React.Component {
  handleEditorReady(editor) {
    // this is a reference back to the editor if you want to
    // do editing programatically
    editor.insertString("editor is ready");
  }
  handleChange(html, text) {
    // html is the new html content
    // text is the new text content
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <TrixEditor onChange={this.handleChange} onEditorReady={this.handleEditorReady} />
    );
  }
}

Properties

Those are the optional properties you can use on the <TrixEditor />.

New in v0.7.0

The default name for the file upload is file. You may use the fileParamName to change its name, for instance blob to work with Ruby on Rails.

let mergeTags = [{
  trigger: "@",
  tags: [
    {name: "Dominic St-Pierre", tag: "@dominic"},
    {name: "John Doe", tag: "@john"}
  ]
}, {
  trigger: "{",
  tags: [
    {name: "First name", tag: "{{ .FirstName }}"},
    {name: "Last name", tag: "{{ .LastName }}"}
  ]
}]
<TrixEditor
  className="custom-css-class"
  autoFocus={true}
  placeholder="editor's placeholder"
  value="initial content <strong>for the editor</strong>"
  uploadURL="https://domain.com/imgupload/receiving/post"
  uploadData={{"key1": "value", "key2": "value"}}
  fileParamName="blob"
  mergeTags={mergeTags}
  onChange={on_change_handler}
  onEditorReady={on_editor_ready_handler}
/>

Merge tags

You give a trigger character, for example "@" and when the user type this character a small popup suggestions will be displayed where user can click and the tag will be added.

You may customize the suggestion box via the CSS class react-trix-suggestions like this:

.react-trix-suggestions {
  /* for the container */
}

.react-trix-suggestions a {
  /* for each suggestion */
}

Running the tests

Still having some issues testing Trix with enzyme/jsdom.

Contributions

Contributions are welcome and appreciated.

