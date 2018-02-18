openbase logo
react-trigger-change

by Vitaly Kuznetsov
1.0.2 (see all)

Trigger React's synthetic change events on input, textarea and select elements

5.2K

57

4yrs ago

1

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

react-trigger-change

Library for triggering React's synthetic change events on input, textarea and select elements.

In production builds of React ReactTestUtils.Simulate doesn't work because of dead code elimination. There is no other built-in way to dispatch synthetic change events.

This module is a hack and is tightly coupled with React's implementation details. Not intended for production use. Useful for end-to-end testing and debugging.

Install

With npm:

npm install react-trigger-change --save-dev

From a CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-trigger-change/dist/react-trigger-change.js"></script>

Use

reactTriggerChange(DOMElement);

DOMElement - native DOM element, will be the target of change event.

One way to obtain a DOM element in React is to use ref attribute:

let node;
ReactDOM.render(
  <input
    onChange={() => console.log('changed')}
    ref={(input) => { node = input; }}
  />,
  mountNode
);

reactTriggerChange(node); // 'changed' is logged

Test

Build the browser bundle:

npm install
npm run build

Open test/test.html in the browser.

To test with a different version of React, specify React and ReactDOM URLs in a query string:

?react=https://unpkg.com/react@16.2.0/umd/react.development.js&dom=https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.2.0/umd/react-dom.development.js

