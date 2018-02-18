Library for triggering React's synthetic change events on input, textarea and select elements.
In production builds of React
ReactTestUtils.Simulate doesn't work because of dead code elimination. There is no other built-in way to dispatch synthetic change events.
This module is a hack and is tightly coupled with React's implementation details. Not intended for production use. Useful for end-to-end testing and debugging.
With npm:
npm install react-trigger-change --save-dev
From a CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-trigger-change/dist/react-trigger-change.js"></script>
reactTriggerChange(DOMElement);
DOMElement - native DOM element, will be the target of change event.
One way to obtain a DOM element in React is to use
ref attribute:
let node;
ReactDOM.render(
<input
onChange={() => console.log('changed')}
ref={(input) => { node = input; }}
/>,
mountNode
);
reactTriggerChange(node); // 'changed' is logged
Build the browser bundle:
npm install
npm run build
Open
test/test.html in the browser.
To test with a different version of React, specify React and ReactDOM URLs in a query string:
?react=https://unpkg.com/react@16.2.0/umd/react.development.js&dom=https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.2.0/umd/react-dom.development.js