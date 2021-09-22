openbase logo
rtp

react-trello-plus

by RC
1.0.3 (see all)

Pluggable components to add a kanban board to your application

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

React Trello

Pluggable components to add a Trello (like) kanban board to your application

Build Status yarn version bundlephobia.com

This library is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Trello, Inc. Trello is a registered trademark of Atlassian, Inc.

Basic Demo

Edit react-trello-example

Features Showcase

Storybook

Features

alt tag

  • Responsive and extensible
  • Easily pluggable into existing react application
  • Supports pagination when scrolling individual lanes
  • Drag-And-Drop on cards and lanes (compatible with touch devices)
  • Edit functionality to add/delete cards
  • Custom elements to define lane and card appearance
  • Event bus for triggering events externally (e.g.: adding or removing cards based on events coming from backend)
  • Inline edit lane's title

Getting Started

Install using npm or yarn

$ npm install --save react-trello

or

$ yarn add react-trello

Usage

The Board component takes a prop called data that contains all the details related to rendering the board. A sample data json is given here to illustrate the contract:

const data = {
  lanes: [
    {
      id: 'lane1',
      title: 'Planned Tasks',
      label: '2/2',
      cards: [
        {id: 'Card1', title: 'Write Blog', description: 'Can AI make memes', label: '30 mins', draggable: false},
        {id: 'Card2', title: 'Pay Rent', description: 'Transfer via NEFT', label: '5 mins', metadata: {sha: 'be312a1'}}
      ]
    },
    {
      id: 'lane2',
      title: 'Completed',
      label: '0/0',
      cards: []
    }
  ]
}

draggable property of Card object is true by default.

The data is passed to the board component and that's it.

import React from 'react'
import Board from 'react-trello'

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <Board data={data} />
  }
}

Refer to storybook for detailed examples: https://rcdexta.github.io/react-trello/

Also refer to the sample project that uses react-trello as illustration: https://github.com/rcdexta/react-trello-example

Use edge version of project (current master branch)

$ yarn add rcdexta/react-trello

and

import Board from 'react-trello/src'

Upgrade

Breaking changes. Since version 2.2 these properties are removed: addLaneTitle, addCardLink, customLaneHeader, newCardTemplate, newLaneTemplate, and customCardLayout with children element.

Follow upgrade instructions to make easy migration.

Properties

This is the container component that encapsulates the lanes and cards

Required parameters

NameTypeDescription
dataobjectActual board data in the form of json

Optionable flags

NameTypeDescription
draggablebooleanMakes all cards and lanes draggable. Default: false
laneDraggablebooleanSet to false to disable lane dragging. Default: true
cardDraggablebooleanSet to false to disable card dragging. Default: true
collapsibleLanesbooleanMake the lanes with cards collapsible. Default: false
editablebooleanMakes the entire board editable. Allow cards to be added or deleted Default: false
canAddLanesbooleanAllows new lanes to be added to the board. Default: false
hideCardDeleteIconbooleanDisable showing the delete icon to the top right corner of the card (when board is editable)
editLaneTitlebooleanAllow inline lane title edit Default: false

Callbacks and handlers

NameTypeDescription
handleDragStartfunctionCallback function triggered when card drag is started: handleDragStart(cardId, laneId)
handleDragEndfunctionCallback function triggered when card drag ends, return false if you want to cancel drop: handleDragEnd(cardId, sourceLaneId, targetLaneId, position, cardDetails)
handleLaneDragStartfunctionCallback function triggered when lane drag is started: handleLaneDragStart(laneId)
handleLaneDragEndfunctionCallback function triggered when lane drag ends: handleLaneDragEnd(removedIndex, addedIndex, payload)
onDataChangefunctionCalled everytime the data changes due to user interaction or event bus: onDataChange(newData)
onCardClickfunctionCalled when a card is clicked: onCardClick(cardId, metadata, laneId)
onCardAddfunctionCalled when a new card is added: onCardAdd(card, laneId)
onBeforeCardDeletefunctionCalled before delete a card, please call the callback() if confirm to delete a card: onConfirmCardDelete(callback)
onCardDeletefunctionCalled when a card is deleted: onCardDelete(cardId, laneId)
onCardMoveAcrossLanesfunctionCalled when a card is moved across lanes onCardMoveAcrossLanes(fromLaneId, toLaneId, cardId, index)
onLaneAddfunctionCalled when a new lane is added: onLaneAdd(params)
onLaneDeletefunctionCalled when a lane is deleted onLaneDelete(laneId)
onLaneUpdatefunctionCalled when a lane attributes are updated onLaneUpdate(laneId, data)
onLaneClickfunctionCalled when a lane is clicked onLaneClick(laneId). Card clicks are not propagated to lane click event
onLaneScrollfunctionCalled when a lane is scrolled to the end: onLaneScroll(requestedPage, laneId)

Other functions

NameTypeDescription
eventBusHandlefunctionThis is a special function that providers a publishHook to pass new events to the board. See details in Publish Events section
laneSortFunctionfunctionUsed to specify the logic to sort cards on a lane: laneSortFunction(card1, card2)

I18n support

NameTypeDescription
langstringLanguage of compiled texts ("en", "ru"). Default is "en"
tfunctionTranslation function. You can specify either one key as a String. Look into ./src/locales for keys list

Style customization

NameTypeDescription
styleobjectPass CSS style props to board container
cardStyleobjectCSS style for every cards
laneStyleobjectCSS style for every lanes
tagStyleobjectIf cards have tags, use this prop to modify their style
cardDragClassstringCSS class to be applied to Card when being dragged
cardDropClassstringCSS class to be applied to Card when being dropped
laneDragClassstringCSS class to be applied to Lane when being dragged
laneDropClassstringCSS class to be applied to Lane when being dropped
componentsobjectMap of customised components. List of available.

Lane specific props

NameTypeDescription
idstringID of lane
styleobjectPass CSS style props to lane container
labelStyleobjectPass CSS style props of label
cardStyleobjectPass CSS style props for cards in this lane
disallowAddingCardbooleanDisallow adding card button in this lane (default: false)

Refer to stories folder for examples on many more options for customization.

Editable Board

It is possible to make the entire board editable by setting the editable prop to true. This switch prop will enable existing cards to be deleted and show a Add Card link at the bottom of each lane, clicking which will show an inline editable new card.

Check out the editable board story and its corresponding source code for more details.

Styling and customization

There are three ways to apply styles to the library components including Board, Lane or Card:

1. Predefined CSS classnames

Use the predefined css classnames attached to these elements that go by .react-trello-lane, .react-trello-card, .react-trello-board:

.react-trello-lane {
  border: 0;
  background-color: initial;
}

2. Pass custom style attributes as part of data.

This method depends on used Card and Lane components.

const data = {
  lanes: [
    {
      id: 'lane1',
      title: 'Planned Tasks',
      style: { backgroundColor: 'yellow' },  // Style of Lane
      cardStyle: { backgroundColor: 'blue' } // Style of Card
      ...
};

<Board 
  style={{backgroundColor: 'red'}}  // Style of BoardWrapper
  data={data}
  />

Storybook example - stories/Styling.story.js

3. Completely customize the look-and-feel by using components dependency injection.

You can override any of used components (ether one or completery all)

const components = {
  GlobalStyle: MyGlobalStyle, // global style created with method `createGlobalStyle` of `styled-components`
  LaneHeader: MyLaneHeader,
  Card: MyCard,
  AddCardLink: MyAddCardLink,
  ...
};

<Board components={components} />

Total list of customizable components: src/components/index.js

Refer to components definitions to discover their properties list and types.

Refer more examples in storybook.

Publish Events

When defining the board, it is possible to obtain a event hook to the component to publish new events later after the board has been rendered. Refer the example below:

let eventBus = undefined

const setEventBus = (handle) => {
  eventBus = handle
}
//To add a card
eventBus.publish({type: 'ADD_CARD', laneId: 'COMPLETED', card: {id: "M1", title: "Buy Milk", label: "15 mins", description: "Also set reminder"}})

//To update a card
eventBus.publish({type: 'UPDATE_CARD', laneId: 'COMPLETED', card: {id: "M1", title: "Buy Milk (Updated)", label: "20 mins", description: "Also set reminder (Updated)"}})

//To remove a card
eventBus.publish({type: 'REMOVE_CARD', laneId: 'PLANNED', cardId: "M1"})

//To move a card from one lane to another. index specifies the position to move the card to in the target lane
eventBus.publish({type: 'MOVE_CARD', fromLaneId: 'PLANNED', toLaneId: 'WIP', cardId: 'Plan3', index: 0})

//To update the lanes
eventBus.publish({type: 'UPDATE_LANES', lanes: newLaneData})

<Board data={data} eventBusHandle={setEventBus}/>

The first event in the above example will move the card Buy Milk from the planned lane to completed lane. We expect that this library can be wired to a backend push api that can alter the state of the board in realtime.

I18n and text translations

Custom text translation function

Pass translation function to provide custom or localized texts:


// If your translation table is flat
//
// For example: { 'placeholder.title': 'some text' }
const customTranslation = (key) => TRANSLATION_TABLE[key]

// If your translation table has nested hashes (provided translations table is it)
//
// For example: { 'placeholder': { 'title': 'some text' } }
import { createTranslate } from 'react-trello'
const customTranslation = createTranslate(TRANSLATION_TABLE)

<Board t={customTranslation} .../>

List of available keys - locales/en/translation.json

react-i18next example

import { withTranslation } from 'react-i18next';

const I18nBoard = withTranslation()(Board)

Compatible Browsers

Tested to work with following browsers using Browserling:

  • Chrome 60 or above
  • Firefox 52 or above
  • Opera 51 or above
  • Safari 4.0 or above
  • Microsoft Edge 15 or above

Logging

Pass environment variable REDUX_LOGGING as true to enable Redux logging in any environment

Development

cd react-trello/
yarn install
yarn run storybook

Scripts

  1. yarn run lint : Lint all js files
  2. yarn run lintfix : fix linting errors of all js files
  3. yarn run semantic-release : make a release. Leave it for CI to do.
  4. yarn run storybook: Start developing by using storybook
  5. yarn run test : Run tests. tests file should be written as *.test.js and using ES2015
  6. yarn run test:watch : Watch tests while writing
  7. yarn run test:cover : Show coverage report of your tests
  8. yarn run test:report : Report test coverage to codecov.io. Leave this for CI
  9. yarn run build: transpile all ES6 component files into ES5(commonjs) and put it in dist directory
  10. yarn run docs: create static build of storybook in docs directory that can be used for github pages

Learn how to write stories here

Maintainers


rcdexta
dapi

License

MIT

