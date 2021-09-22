React Trello

Pluggable components to add a Trello (like) kanban board to your application

This library is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Trello, Inc. Trello is a registered trademark of Atlassian, Inc.

Basic Demo

Features Showcase

Storybook

Features

Responsive and extensible

Easily pluggable into existing react application

Supports pagination when scrolling individual lanes

Drag-And-Drop on cards and lanes (compatible with touch devices)

Edit functionality to add/delete cards

Custom elements to define lane and card appearance

Event bus for triggering events externally (e.g.: adding or removing cards based on events coming from backend)

Inline edit lane's title

Getting Started

Install using npm or yarn

$ npm install --save react-trello

or

$ yarn add react-trello

Usage

The Board component takes a prop called data that contains all the details related to rendering the board. A sample data json is given here to illustrate the contract:

const data = { lanes : [ { id : 'lane1' , title : 'Planned Tasks' , label : '2/2' , cards : [ { id : 'Card1' , title : 'Write Blog' , description : 'Can AI make memes' , label : '30 mins' , draggable : false }, { id : 'Card2' , title : 'Pay Rent' , description : 'Transfer via NEFT' , label : '5 mins' , metadata : { sha : 'be312a1' }} ] }, { id : 'lane2' , title : 'Completed' , label : '0/0' , cards : [] } ] }

draggable property of Card object is true by default.

The data is passed to the board component and that's it.

import React from 'react' import Board from 'react-trello' export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return < Board data = {data} /> } }

Refer to storybook for detailed examples: https://rcdexta.github.io/react-trello/

Also refer to the sample project that uses react-trello as illustration: https://github.com/rcdexta/react-trello-example

Use edge version of project (current master branch)

$ yarn add rcdexta/react-trello

and

import Board from 'react-trello/src'

Upgrade

Breaking changes. Since version 2.2 these properties are removed: addLaneTitle , addCardLink , customLaneHeader , newCardTemplate , newLaneTemplate , and customCardLayout with children element.

Follow upgrade instructions to make easy migration.

Properties

This is the container component that encapsulates the lanes and cards

Required parameters

Name Type Description data object Actual board data in the form of json

Optionable flags

Name Type Description draggable boolean Makes all cards and lanes draggable. Default: false laneDraggable boolean Set to false to disable lane dragging. Default: true cardDraggable boolean Set to false to disable card dragging. Default: true collapsibleLanes boolean Make the lanes with cards collapsible. Default: false editable boolean Makes the entire board editable. Allow cards to be added or deleted Default: false canAddLanes boolean Allows new lanes to be added to the board. Default: false hideCardDeleteIcon boolean Disable showing the delete icon to the top right corner of the card (when board is editable) editLaneTitle boolean Allow inline lane title edit Default: false

Callbacks and handlers

Name Type Description handleDragStart function Callback function triggered when card drag is started: handleDragStart(cardId, laneId) handleDragEnd function Callback function triggered when card drag ends, return false if you want to cancel drop: handleDragEnd(cardId, sourceLaneId, targetLaneId, position, cardDetails) handleLaneDragStart function Callback function triggered when lane drag is started: handleLaneDragStart(laneId) handleLaneDragEnd function Callback function triggered when lane drag ends: handleLaneDragEnd(removedIndex, addedIndex, payload) onDataChange function Called everytime the data changes due to user interaction or event bus: onDataChange(newData) onCardClick function Called when a card is clicked: onCardClick(cardId, metadata, laneId) onCardAdd function Called when a new card is added: onCardAdd(card, laneId) onBeforeCardDelete function Called before delete a card, please call the callback() if confirm to delete a card: onConfirmCardDelete(callback) onCardDelete function Called when a card is deleted: onCardDelete(cardId, laneId) onCardMoveAcrossLanes function Called when a card is moved across lanes onCardMoveAcrossLanes(fromLaneId, toLaneId, cardId, index) onLaneAdd function Called when a new lane is added: onLaneAdd(params) onLaneDelete function Called when a lane is deleted onLaneDelete(laneId) onLaneUpdate function Called when a lane attributes are updated onLaneUpdate(laneId, data) onLaneClick function Called when a lane is clicked onLaneClick(laneId) . Card clicks are not propagated to lane click event onLaneScroll function Called when a lane is scrolled to the end: onLaneScroll(requestedPage, laneId)

Other functions

Name Type Description eventBusHandle function This is a special function that providers a publishHook to pass new events to the board. See details in Publish Events section laneSortFunction function Used to specify the logic to sort cards on a lane: laneSortFunction(card1, card2)

I18n support

Name Type Description lang string Language of compiled texts ("en", "ru"). Default is "en" t function Translation function. You can specify either one key as a String . Look into ./src/locales for keys list

Style customization

Name Type Description style object Pass CSS style props to board container cardStyle object CSS style for every cards laneStyle object CSS style for every lanes tagStyle object If cards have tags, use this prop to modify their style cardDragClass string CSS class to be applied to Card when being dragged cardDropClass string CSS class to be applied to Card when being dropped laneDragClass string CSS class to be applied to Lane when being dragged laneDropClass string CSS class to be applied to Lane when being dropped components object Map of customised components. List of available.

Lane specific props

Name Type Description id string ID of lane style object Pass CSS style props to lane container labelStyle object Pass CSS style props of label cardStyle object Pass CSS style props for cards in this lane disallowAddingCard boolean Disallow adding card button in this lane (default: false)

Refer to stories folder for examples on many more options for customization.

Editable Board

It is possible to make the entire board editable by setting the editable prop to true. This switch prop will enable existing cards to be deleted and show a Add Card link at the bottom of each lane, clicking which will show an inline editable new card.

Check out the editable board story and its corresponding source code for more details.

Styling and customization

There are three ways to apply styles to the library components including Board , Lane or Card :

1. Predefined CSS classnames

Use the predefined css classnames attached to these elements that go by .react-trello-lane , .react-trello-card , .react-trello-board :

.react-trello-lane { border : 0 ; background-color : initial; }

2. Pass custom style attributes as part of data.

This method depends on used Card and Lane components.

const data = { lanes : [ { id : 'lane1' , title : 'Planned Tasks' , style : { backgroundColor : 'yellow' }, cardStyle : { backgroundColor : 'blue' } ... }; < Board style = {{backgroundColor: ' red '}} // Style of BoardWrapper data = {data} />

Storybook example - stories/Styling.story.js

3. Completely customize the look-and-feel by using components dependency injection.

You can override any of used components (ether one or completery all)

const components = { GlobalStyle : MyGlobalStyle, LaneHeader : MyLaneHeader, Card : MyCard, AddCardLink : MyAddCardLink, ... }; < Board components = {components} />

Total list of customizable components: src/components/index.js

Refer to components definitions to discover their properties list and types.

Refer more examples in storybook.

Publish Events

When defining the board, it is possible to obtain a event hook to the component to publish new events later after the board has been rendered. Refer the example below:

let eventBus = undefined const setEventBus = ( handle ) => { eventBus = handle } eventBus.publish({ type : 'ADD_CARD' , laneId : 'COMPLETED' , card : { id : "M1" , title : "Buy Milk" , label : "15 mins" , description : "Also set reminder" }}) eventBus.publish({ type : 'UPDATE_CARD' , laneId : 'COMPLETED' , card : { id : "M1" , title : "Buy Milk (Updated)" , label : "20 mins" , description : "Also set reminder (Updated)" }}) eventBus.publish({ type : 'REMOVE_CARD' , laneId : 'PLANNED' , cardId : "M1" }) eventBus.publish({ type : 'MOVE_CARD' , fromLaneId : 'PLANNED' , toLaneId : 'WIP' , cardId : 'Plan3' , index : 0 }) eventBus.publish({ type : 'UPDATE_LANES' , lanes : newLaneData}) <Board data={data} eventBusHandle={setEventBus}/>

The first event in the above example will move the card Buy Milk from the planned lane to completed lane. We expect that this library can be wired to a backend push api that can alter the state of the board in realtime.

I18n and text translations

Custom text translation function

Pass translation function to provide custom or localized texts:

const customTranslation = ( key ) => TRANSLATION_TABLE[key] import { createTranslate } from 'react-trello' const customTranslation = createTranslate(TRANSLATION_TABLE) <Board t={customTranslation} .../>

List of available keys - locales/en/translation.json

react-i18next example

import { withTranslation } from 'react-i18next' ; const I18nBoard = withTranslation()(Board)

Compatible Browsers

Tested to work with following browsers using Browserling:

Chrome 60 or above

Firefox 52 or above

Opera 51 or above

Safari 4.0 or above

Microsoft Edge 15 or above

Logging

Pass environment variable REDUX_LOGGING as true to enable Redux logging in any environment

Development

cd react-trello/ yarn install yarn run storybook

Scripts

yarn run lint : Lint all js files yarn run lintfix : fix linting errors of all js files yarn run semantic-release : make a release. Leave it for CI to do. yarn run storybook : Start developing by using storybook yarn run test : Run tests. tests file should be written as *.test.js and using ES2015 yarn run test:watch : Watch tests while writing yarn run test:cover : Show coverage report of your tests yarn run test:report : Report test coverage to codecov.io. Leave this for CI yarn run build : transpile all ES6 component files into ES5(commonjs) and put it in dist directory yarn run docs : create static build of storybook in docs directory that can be used for github pages

Learn how to write stories here

Maintainers



rcdexta



dapi



License

MIT