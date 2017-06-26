Easy, light, flexible treeview made with React.

Demos from the demos folder.

install

Npm:

npm install react-treeview

Bower:

bower install react-treeview

The CSS file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "path/to/react-treeview.css" >

API

The component accepts these props.

collapsed : whether the node is collapsed or not.

: whether the node is collapsed or not. defaultCollapsed : the uncontrolled equivalent to collapsed .

: the uncontrolled equivalent to . nodeLabel : the component or string (or anything renderable) that's displayed beside the TreeView arrow.

: the component or string (or anything renderable) that's displayed beside the TreeView arrow. itemClassName : the class name of the .tree-view_item div.

: the class name of the div. treeViewClassName : the class name of the .tree-view div.

: the class name of the div. childrenClassName : the class name of the .tree-view_children item div.

TreeViews can be naturally nested.

The extra properties transferred onto the arrow, so all attributes and events naturally work on it.

Styling

The CSS is flexible, commented and made to be easily customized. Feel free to inspect the demo's classes and check the short CSS code.

Build It Yourself/Run the Demos

Build: npm install && npm run prerelease

Demos: npm install && npm start && open http://localhost:3000

License

MIT.