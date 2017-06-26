Easy, light, flexible treeview made with React.
Demos from the demos folder.
Npm:
npm install react-treeview
Bower:
bower install react-treeview
The CSS file:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-treeview.css">
The component accepts these props.
collapsed: whether the node is collapsed or not.
defaultCollapsed: the uncontrolled equivalent to
collapsed.
nodeLabel: the component or string (or anything renderable) that's displayed beside the TreeView arrow.
itemClassName: the class name of the
.tree-view_item div.
treeViewClassName: the class name of the
.tree-view div.
childrenClassName: the class name of the
.tree-view_children item div.
TreeViews can be naturally nested.
The extra properties transferred onto the arrow, so all attributes and events naturally work on it.
The CSS is flexible, commented and made to be easily customized. Feel free to inspect the demo's classes and check the short CSS code.
Build:
npm install && npm run prerelease
Demos:
npm install && npm start && open http://localhost:3000
MIT.