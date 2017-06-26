openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rt

react-treeview

by Cheng Lou
0.4.7 (see all)

Easy, light, flexible tree view made with React.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Tree

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React-treeview npm version Bower version

Easy, light, flexible treeview made with React.

Demos from the demos folder.

install

Npm:

npm install react-treeview

Bower:

bower install react-treeview

The CSS file:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-treeview.css">

API

<TreeView />

The component accepts these props.

  • collapsed: whether the node is collapsed or not.
  • defaultCollapsed: the uncontrolled equivalent to collapsed.
  • nodeLabel: the component or string (or anything renderable) that's displayed beside the TreeView arrow.
  • itemClassName: the class name of the .tree-view_item div.
  • treeViewClassName: the class name of the .tree-view div.
  • childrenClassName: the class name of the .tree-view_children item div.

TreeViews can be naturally nested.

The extra properties transferred onto the arrow, so all attributes and events naturally work on it.

Styling

The CSS is flexible, commented and made to be easily customized. Feel free to inspect the demo's classes and check the short CSS code.

Build It Yourself/Run the Demos

Build: npm install && npm run prerelease

Demos: npm install && npm start && open http://localhost:3000

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
vonwao3 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago

Alternatives

reaflow🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
rc-treeReact Tree
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
741K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
rdt
react-d3-tree:deciduous_tree: React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
664K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rtg
react-tree-graphA react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-sortable-treeDrag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
89K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

Reactjs Treeview Working Demo with Source Code - Therichpost
therichpost.com1 year agoReactjs Treeview Working Demo with Source Code - TherichpostReactjs Treeview Working Demo with Source Code. React treeview working demo. Reactjs tree view with dynamic data. Reacjt treeview working.
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
react-treeview,xcatliu
githubhelp.comreact-treeview,xcatliureact-treeview,xcatliu | easy, light, flexible tree view made with react.