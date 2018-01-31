React Tree Menu Component

A stateless tree component with the following features:

Checkboxes

Collapsible nodes

Dynamic tree generation

Declarative tree menus

Built with the Flux proposal in mind (i.e. trickle-down state)

Please check out the Demo.

Install

npm install --save react-tree-menu

General Usage

var TreeMenu = require ( 'react-tree-menu' ).TreeMenu, TreeNode = require ( 'react-tree-menu' ).TreeNode; ... <TreeMenu/> < TreeMenu > < TreeNode /> </ TreeMenu >

Exports

This package exports the following:

module .exports = { TreeMenu : require ( './src/TreeMenu.jsx' ), TreeNode : require ( './src/TreeNode.jsx' ), Utils : require ( './src/TreeMenuUtils' ) };

Declarative use

In your .render() method, embed TreeMenu :

return <TreeMenu identifier={"id"} onTreeNodeClick={this._setLastActionState.bind(this, "clicked")} onTreeNodeCheckChange={this._setLastActionState.bind(this, "checked")} collapsible={false} expandIconClass="fa fa-chevron-right" collapseIconClass="fa fa-chevron-down"> <TreeNode label="Option 1" id="option_1"/> <TreeNode label="Option 2" collapsible={false} id="option_2"> <TreeNode label="Option A" checkbox={true} id="option_2.a"/> <TreeNode label="Option B" checkbox={true} id="option_2.b"/> </TreeNode> <TreeNode label="Option 3" id="option_3"/> <TreeNode label="Option 4" id="option_4"/> </TreeMenu>;

Dynamic use w/ the 'data' prop

In your .render() method, embed TreeMenu with a data prop:

var data = [{ label : "Option 1" }, { label : "Option 2" , children : [ { checkbox : true , label : "Sub Option A" , children : [ { label : "Third Level Nest Option 1" , checkbox : true }, { label : "Third Level Nest Option 2" , checkbox : true } ] }, { checkbox : true , label : "Sub Option B" } ] }]; return < TreeMenu onTreeNodeClick = {...} onTreeNodeCollapseChange = {...} onTreeNodeCheckChange = {...} data = {data} /> ;

<TreeMenu/> Style Guide

To style <TreeMenu/> , use the following props:

See the example CSS for how this works.

<TreeMenu/> Props

If sort is a Boolean and true (i.e. <TreeMenu sort ... /> ), the node label will be used for sorting.

and true (i.e. ), the node label will be used for sorting. If sort is a Function , it will be used as the sort function, with the argument the React element (props are available for sorting). Example:

< TreeMenu sort = {(node) => node.props.value} ... />

If you need it, you can make <TreeMenu/ > keep track of its own state. That being said, react-tree-menu was designed to fit inside Flux architecture, which encourages components to render based on props passed from the Controller-View. Defaults to false.

The prefix to put in front of all the CSS classes for nested element (like the container for the menu, the checkbox, etc)

Optional prop/field to use for the node identifier. Defaults to Array index

Whether or not nested components are collapsible. Defaults to true.

The CSS class to give the expand icon component. Empty by default.

The CSS class to give the collapse icon component. Empty by default

A function that can be used to filter/transform the label. Empty by default

A factory function that returns a label node. See example source for usage.

A factory function that returns a checkbox node. See example source for usage.

Function handler for click event on components. If the TreeNode has an onTreeNodeSelectChange handler, this is not fired. See Callback API. Defaults to noop.

Function handler for collapse change event on components. See Callback API. Defaults to noop.

Function handler for checkbox change event on components. See Callback API. Defaults to noop.

Function handler for select state change event on components. An alternative for cases when checkboxes aren't desired. See Callback API. Defaults to noop.

The data to use when building components dynamically. Required if there aren't any nested <TreeNode/> elements declared.

Sample array format:

[{label : "Option 1" }, { label : "Option 2" , children : [ { checkbox: true , label: "Sub Option A" , children: [{ label: "Third Level Nest Option 1" , checkbox : true , children : {...}, }] }, { checkbox: true , label: "Sub Option B" }]}]

Sample object format:

{ "Option 1" : { checked: true , checkbox: true , children: { "Sub Option 1" : { checked: false }, "Sub Option 2" : { checked: false , checkbox: true , children: { "Sub-Sub Option 1" : { checked: false , checkbox: true }, "Sub-Sub Option 2" : { checked: false , checkbox: true } } } } }, "Option 2" : { checked: false , checkbox: true } }

Callback API for <TreeMenu/> event handler props

<TreeMenu/> callbacks will receive an array representation of the node. Example:

var onClick = function ( node ) { } return < TreeMenu onTreeNodeClick = {onClick} /> ;

<TreeNode /> Props

The node label. Required.

Whether or not the node has a checkbox. Defaults to false. If the node checkbox={true}, clicking on the label also fires the onTreeNodeCheckChange function

If the node has a checkbox, whether or not the node is checked. If the node checkbox={true}, clicking on the label also fires the onTreeNodeCheckChange function instead od the onTreeNodeClick function

Whether or not the node is selected. An alternative to using checked in conjunction w/ checkbox .

Whether or not the node is collapsible. If the node has no children, this value has no effect. Defaults to true. This value is overridden by the collapsible prop value set on the root <TreeMenu/>

If the node is collapsible, whether or not the node is collapsed. Defaults to false.