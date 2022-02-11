A simple react component which renders data as a tree using svg.
Supports react 15.3+.
Check out the examples and the demo.
npm install react-tree-graph --save
import { Tree } from 'react-tree-graph';
let data = {
name: 'Parent',
children: [{
name: 'Child One'
}, {
name: 'Child Two'
}]
};
<Tree
data={data}
height={400}
width={400}/>);
import { AnimatedTree } from 'react-tree-graph';
<AnimatedTree
data={data}
height={400}
width={400}/>);
If you are using webpack, and have css-loader, you can include some default styles with:
import 'react-tree-graph/dist/style.css'
Alternatively, both the JavaScript and CSS can be included directly from the dist folder with script tags.
Tree
|Property
|Type
|Mandatory
|Default
|Description
data
|object
|yes
|The data to be rendered as a tree. Must be in a format accepted by d3.hierarchy.
margins
|object
{ bottom : 10, left : 20, right : 150, top : 10}
|The margins around the content. The right margin should be larger to include the rendered label text.
height
|number
|yes
|The height of the rendered tree, including margins.
width
|number
|yes
|The width of the rendered tree, including margins.
children
|node
|Will be rendered as children of the SVG, before the links and nodes.
getChildren
|function(node)
|node => node.children
|A function that returns the children for a node, or null/undefined if no children exist
keyProp
|string
|"name"
|The property on each node to use as a key.
labelProp
|string
|"name"
|The property on each node to render as a label.
nodeShape
circle,
image,
polygon,
rect
circle
|The shape of the node icons
nodeProps
|object
{}
|Props to be added to the
<circle>,
<image>,
<polygon> or
<rect> element. These will take priority over the default
r added to
circle and
height,
width,
x and
y added to
image and
rect
gProps
|object
{ className: 'node' }
|Props to be added to the
<g> element.
pathProps
|object
{ className: 'link' }
|Props to be added to the
<path> element.
pathFunc
|function(x1,y1,x2,y2)
|curved
|Function to calculate the co-ordinates of the path between nodes.
svgProps
|object
{}
|Props to be added to the
<svg> element.
textProps
|object
{}
|Props to be added to the
<text> element.
AnimatedTree has the following properties in addition to the above.
|Property
|Type
|Mandatory
|Default
|Description
duration
|number
|500
|The duration in milliseconds of animations.
easing
|function(interval)
|d3-ease.easeQuadOut
|The easing function for animations. Takes in a number between 0 and 1 and returns a number between 0 and 1.
steps
|number
|20
|The number of steps in animations.
Event handlers in
nodeProps,
gProps and
textProps will be called with the node ID as an additional parameter.
function(event, nodeId) { ... }
Event handlers in
pathProps will be called with the source and target node IDs as additional parameters.
function(event, sourceNodeId, targetNodeId) { ... }
The following properties can also be overridden by setting then for individual nodes.
|Global Prop
|Node Prop
keyProp
keyProp
labelProp
labelProp
nodeShape
shape
The following object properties, if set on individual nodes, will be combined with the object properties set on the tree. If a property exists in both objects, the value from the node will be taken.
|Prop
|Description
nodeProps
gProps
pathProps
|Props for a path are taken from the target node.
textProps