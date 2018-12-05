react-traverse applies the principle of tree traversal to the two kinds of trees present in a React hierarchy: React nodes and React components.

React node traversal

traverse(node, visitor) transforms a React nodes hierarchy into another one (borrowing its syntax from babel ). A React node is typically what is returned by a single components render function.

For example, you can replace all <div> s with <span>s :

const replaceDivsWithSpans = ( node ) => traverse(node, { DOMElement(path) { if (path.node.type === 'div' ) { return React.createElement( 'span' , path.node.props, ...path.traverseChildren(), ); } return React.cloneElement( path.node, path.node.props, ...path.traverseChildren(), ); }, }); replaceDivsWithSpans( < div > This is a span. </ div > ) <span>This is a div.< /span>

See the full traversal API below.

React components wrapping

traverse is notably useful to decorate custom components (either classes extending React.Component or stateless function components). So there is a simple decorator, wrapRender(transformNode)(component) , which does exactly what it says on the tin.

For example, you can reuse replaceDivsWithSpans and wrap a component in it:

class Component extends React . Component { render() { return < div > This is a span. </ div > ; } } const WrappedComponent = wrapRender(replaceDivsWithSpans)(Component); < span > This is a span. </ span >

React components traversal

transformComponents(transformComponent) transforms a React components hierarchy into another one. Think higher-higher-order components, or decorators on steroids. A React Component is either a class extending React.Component or a stateless functional render function. Not only does it transform the component class you apply it two, but also recursively to all the subcomponents.

It combines very well with both traverse and wrapRender , as you can apply node transforms to the whole Virtual DOM tree, not only component-local parts of it.

For example, you can transform ALL the divs of your app into spans:

class Foo extends React . Component { render() { return < div > This is foo. </ div > ; } } function Bar ( ) { return < div > This is bar. < Foo /> </ div > ; } const TransformedBar = transformComponents(wrapRender(replaceDivsWithSpans))(Bar); < span > This is bar. < span > This is foo. </ span > </ span >

For convenience, you can use transformComponents on components classes (created using extends React.Component ), on stateless function components, or directly on React Elements:

const transform = transformComponents(wrapRender(replaceDivsWithSpans)); @transform class Foo extends React . Component { ... } const Foo = transform( () => < div > This is foo. </ div > ); ReactDOM.render(transform( < div > < Foo /> </ div > ));

Node visitor

The following visitor policies are available:

Empty : null , undefined or boolean

: , or boolean Text : string or number

: string or number Fragment : array of React Nodes

: array of React Nodes DOMElement : non-component elements ( div , span , etc)

: non-component elements ( , , etc) ComponentElement : component elements

If a visitor policy is not provided for a given kind, it defaults to a reasonable behaviour:

Empty and Text return the original node

and return the original node Fragment return a new array in which each node has been traversed

return a new array in which each node has been traversed DOMElement and ComponentElement return a clone element with the same props, except the children which have also been traversed.

A visitor is passed a single object, path , which has the following properties:

path.node : the original node

: the original node path.kindOf(node) : a function which returns the kind of node as a string ( Empty , Text , etc)

: a function which returns the kind of node as a string ( , , etc) path.traverse(node, visitor = path.visitor) : a recursive call to the traversal function

: a recursive call to the traversal function path.traverseChildren() : a shortcut to traverse the children of path.node

: a shortcut to traverse the children of path.visitor : the visitor object for the current traversal

transformComponents memoization