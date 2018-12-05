react-traverse applies the principle of tree traversal to the two kinds of trees present in a React hierarchy:
React nodes and React components.
traverse(node, visitor) transforms a React nodes hierarchy into another one
(borrowing its syntax from
babel). A React node is typically what is returned by a single components
render
function.
For example, you can replace all
<div>s with
<span>s:
const replaceDivsWithSpans = (node) => traverse(node, {
DOMElement(path) {
if(path.node.type === 'div') {
return React.createElement(
'span',
path.node.props,
...path.traverseChildren(),
);
}
return React.cloneElement(
path.node,
path.node.props,
...path.traverseChildren(),
);
},
});
replaceDivsWithSpans(<div>This is a span.</div>)
// will render as:
<span>This is a div.</span>
See the full traversal API below.
traverse is notably useful to decorate custom components (either classes extending
React.Component or stateless
function components). So there is a simple decorator,
wrapRender(transformNode)(component), which does exactly what
it says on the tin.
For example, you can reuse
replaceDivsWithSpans and wrap a component in it:
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>This is a span.</div>;
}
}
const WrappedComponent = wrapRender(replaceDivsWithSpans)(Component);
// <WrappedComponent /> will render as:
<span>This is a span.</span>
transformComponents(transformComponent) transforms a React components hierarchy into another one. Think
higher-higher-order components, or decorators on steroids. A React Component is either a class extending
React.Component or a stateless functional render function. Not only does it transform the component class you apply
it two, but also recursively to all the subcomponents.
It combines very well with both
traverse and
wrapRender, as you can apply node transforms to the whole
Virtual DOM tree, not only component-local parts of it.
For example, you can transform ALL the divs of your app into spans:
class Foo extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>This is foo.</div>;
}
}
function Bar() {
return <div>
This is bar.
<Foo />
</div>;
}
const TransformedBar = transformComponents(wrapRender(replaceDivsWithSpans))(Bar);
// <TransformedBar /> will render as:
<span>
This is bar.
<span>This is foo.</span>
</span>
For convenience, you can use
transformComponents on components classes (created using
extends React.Component), on
stateless function components, or directly on React Elements:
const transform = transformComponents(wrapRender(replaceDivsWithSpans));
// decorator
@transform
class Foo extends React.Component { ... }
// stateless function
const Foo = transform(
() => <div>This is foo.</div>
);
// directly on a ReactElement, eg. in a ReactDOM.render call
ReactDOM.render(transform(
<div>
<Foo />
</div>
));
The following visitor policies are available:
Empty:
null,
undefined or boolean
Text: string or number
Fragment: array of React Nodes
DOMElement: non-component elements (
div,
span, etc)
ComponentElement: component elements
If a visitor policy is not provided for a given kind, it defaults to a reasonable behaviour:
Empty and
Text return the original node
Fragment return a new array in which each node has been traversed
DOMElement and
ComponentElement return a clone element with the same props,
except the children which have also been traversed.
A visitor is passed a single object,
path, which has the following properties:
path.node: the original node
path.kindOf(node): a function which returns the kind of node as a string (
Empty,
Text, etc)
path.traverse(node, visitor = path.visitor): a recursive call to the traversal function
path.traverseChildren(): a shortcut to traverse the children of
path.node
path.visitor: the visitor object for the current traversal
transformComponents memoization
Calls to
transformComponents(transformComponent)(component) are memoized using a
WeakMap to avoid allocating
zillions of closures every time the app is rendered. This assumes
transformComponent itself is pure (stateless) and
component is immutable. This should be the case unless you're doing something very wrong.