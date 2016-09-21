View live demo

React Transmit

Relay-inspired library based on Promises instead of GraphQL.

Inspired by: Building the Facebook Newsfeed with Relay (React blog)

Features

API similar to the official Relay API, adapted for Promises.

Higher-order Component (HoC) syntax is great for functional-style React.

Composable Promise-based queries using fragments.

Isomorphic architecture supports server-side rendering.

Also works with React Native!

Installation

npm install react-transmit npm install react-transmit-native

Usage

Newsfeed.js (read the comments)

import React from "react" ; import Transmit from "react-transmit" ; import Story from "./Story" ; const Newsfeed = React.createClass({ render () { const {stories} = this .props; return < div > {stories.map(story => < Story story = {story} /> )} </ div > ; } }); // Higher-order component that will fetch data for the above React component. export default Transmit.createContainer(Newsfeed, { initialVariables: { count: 10 // Default variable. }, fragments: { // Fragment names become the Transmit prop names. stories ({count}) { // This "stories" query returns a Promise composed of 3 other Promises. return Promise.all([ Story.getFragment("story", {storyId: 1}), Story.getFragment("story", {storyId: 2}), Story.getFragment("story", {storyId: 3}) ]); }, somethingDeferred () { // Return the promise wrapped in a function to mark this fragment as non-critical. return () => Promise.resolve(true); } } });

Story.js (read the comments)

import React from "react" ; import Transmit from "react-transmit" ; const Story = React.createClass({ render () { const {story} = this .props; return < p > {story.content} </ p > ; } }); export default Transmit.createContainer(Story, { fragments : { story ({storyId}) { return fetch( "https://some.api/stories/" + storyId).then( res => res.json()); } } });

Documentation

See DOCS.md

Community

Let's start one together! After you ★Star this project, follow me @Rygu on Twitter.

License

BSD 3-Clause license. Copyright © 2015, Rick Wong. All rights reserved.