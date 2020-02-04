A dead simple way to add complex translations in a React project 🌎🌍🌏

Features

💥 Data interpolation

☄ Component interpolation

Ⓜ Markdown inline-manipulations

🔀 Custom manipulations, pluralizations, and grammar rules based on input-data

⚛ Component-level translation files (enables loading only required translations)

Example

Write this:

<Translate text= "{difficulty} *translations* in React <ReactLogo>" data={{ difficulty : 'Simple' }} renderMap={{ renderReactLogo : () => < ReactLogo size = {14} /> , }} />

To render this:

Support

React DOM and React Native 🔥

Try

Play around with the library in your browser through the CodeSandbox.

Table of Contents

Installation

Whatever floats your boat:

Yarn: yarn add react-translated

npm: npm install react-translated

Setup

Step 1: Create the translations file

Create a file that will contain a mapping of keys to the string in each language you support.

To keep things simple, use the strings of your default language as the key:

export default { 'Hi, World!' : { en : 'Hi, World!' , fr : 'Bonjour le monde!' , }, }

NOTE: There is no enforcement on the key used for a language. In these examples, 2-digit country codes ( en , fr , etc) are used. Decide on a convention and use that for all translations.

Step 2: Connect the Provider

Wrap your top-level component with the <Provider> and set the translation and language props:

import { Provider } from 'react-translated' import translation from './translation' const App = ( < Provider language = "en" translation = {translation} > < MyApplicationRoot /> </ Provider > )

NOTE: The value of the language prop must be one of the keys used for a language defined in Step 1.

Step 3: Start translating

That is all!

Continue reading below to see how to handle the various translation scenarios.

Usage

The library can be imported in whatever way you find suitable:

import ReactTranslated from 'react-translated' import * as ReactTranslated from 'react-translated' <ReactTranslated.Translate />

Or:

import { Provider, Translate, Translator } from 'react-translated' <Translate />

Translate vs Translator

The Translate component should always be used when the translation is rendered as a child component; such as buttons, paragraphs, headings, etc.

The Translator component should only be used when the translation is needed as a string; such as placeholders, alternate text, etc.

Translation scenarios

Static text

This is pretty self-explanatory:

export default { 'Hi, World!' : { en : 'Hi, World!' , fr : 'Bonjour le monde!' , }, } <Translate text= 'Hi, World!' />

Renders as:

Templated text

To use dynamic text, the text can be templated:

export default { 'Hi, {firstName}!' : { en : 'Hi, {firstName}!' , fr : 'Salut {firstName}!' , }, } <Translate text= 'Hi, {firstName}!' data={{ firstName : 'Sergey' }} />

Renders as:

Dynamically templated text

Sometimes just dynamic text is not enough and the template itself needs to be dynamic (for example pluralization). That can be achieved using a function call:

export default { 'There are {catsCount} cats in this room.' : { en({ catsCount }) { if (catsCount === 1 ) { return 'There is {catsCount} cat in this room.' } return 'There are {catsCount} cats in this room.' }, }, } <Translate text= 'There are {catsCount} cats in this room.' data={{ catsCount : 2 }} /> < Translate text = 'There are {catsCount} cats in this room.' data = {{ catsCount: 1 }} />

Renders as:

Since these templates are simple function calls, things more complex than pluralization can be done too:

export default { 'This is a {fruit}' : { en({ fruit }) { if ( /^[aeiou]/ .test(fruit)) { return 'This is an {fruit}' } return 'This is a {fruit}' }, }, } <Translate text= 'This is a {fruit}' data={{ fruit : 'banana' }} /> < Translate text = 'This is a {fruit}' data = {{ fruit: ' apple ' }} />

Renders as:

Styled text

The translated text can also have some basic styling applied:

export default { 'Hi, *World*!' : { en : 'Hi, *World*!' , fr : 'Bonjour *le monde*!' , }, } <Translate text= 'Hi, *World*!' />

Renders as:

And of course the same can be done with dynamic templates:

export default { 'Hi, *{firstName}*!' : { en : 'Hi, *{firstName}*!' , fr : 'Salut *{firstName}*!' , }, } <Translate text= 'Hi, *{firstName}*!' data={{ firstName : 'Sergey' }} />

Renders as:

Component within text

For more advanced uses where Markdown and Emojis don’t suffice, components can be rendered within the text:

export default { 'Tap the <StarIcon> to add' : { en : 'Tap the <StarIcon> to add' , fr : 'Appuyez sur la <StarIcon> pour ajouter' , }, } <Translate text= 'Tap the <StarIcon> to add!' renderMap={{ renderStarIcon : () => < StarIcon size = {14} /> }} />

Renders as:

Another practical application of this is nested translations - text that requires data that also needs to be translated:

export default { 'I was born in <MonthName>' : { en : 'I was born in <MonthName>' , fr : 'Je suis né en <MonthName>' , }, 'August' : { en : 'August' , fr : 'août' , }, } const monthName = 'August' <Translate text= 'I was born in <MonthName>' renderMap={{ renderMonthName : () => < Translate text = {monthName} /> }} />

Renders as:

Translated text as string

Added v2.2.0

In scenarios where the translated text is required as a string, such as with text inputs placeholders or accessibility labels, the Translator can be used:

export default { 'Enter your age {firstName}' : { en : 'Enter your age {firstName}' , fr : 'entrez votre âge {firstName}' , }, } <Translator> {({ translate }) => ( < input placeholder = {translate({ text: ' Enter your age { firstName }', data: { firstName: ' Sergey ' }, })} /> )} </ Translator >

Renders as:

