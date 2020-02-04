A dead simple way to add complex translations in a React project 🌎🌍🌏
Write this:
<Translate
text="{difficulty} *translations* in React <ReactLogo>"
data={{ difficulty: 'Simple' }}
renderMap={{
renderReactLogo: () => <ReactLogo size={14} />,
}}
/>
To render this:
React DOM and React Native 🔥
Play around with the library in your browser through the CodeSandbox.
Whatever floats your boat:
Create a file that will contain a mapping of keys to the string in each language you support.
To keep things simple, use the strings of your default language as the key:
// translation.js
export default {
'Hi, World!': {
en: 'Hi, World!',
fr: 'Bonjour le monde!',
},
// ...
}
NOTE: There is no enforcement on the key used for a language. In these examples, 2-digit country codes (
en,
fr, etc) are used. Decide on a convention and use that for all translations.
Provider
Wrap your top-level component with the
<Provider> and set the
translation and
language props:
// index.js
import { Provider } from 'react-translated'
import translation from './translation'
const App = (
<Provider language="en" translation={translation}>
<MyApplicationRoot />
</Provider>
)
NOTE: The value of the
languageprop must be one of the keys used for a language defined in Step 1.
That is all!
Continue reading below to see how to handle the various translation scenarios.
The library can be imported in whatever way you find suitable:
import ReactTranslated from 'react-translated'
import * as ReactTranslated from 'react-translated'
<ReactTranslated.Translate /*...*/ />
Or:
import { Provider, Translate, Translator } from 'react-translated'
<Translate /*...*/ />
Translate vs
Translator
The
Translate component should always be used when the translation is rendered as a child component; such as buttons, paragraphs, headings, etc.
The
Translator component should only be used when the translation is needed as a string; such as placeholders, alternate text, etc.
This is pretty self-explanatory:
// translation.js
export default {
'Hi, World!': {
en: 'Hi, World!',
fr: 'Bonjour le monde!',
},
}
// any component file
<Translate text='Hi, World!' />
Renders as:
To use dynamic text, the text can be templated:
// translation.js
export default {
'Hi, {firstName}!': {
en: 'Hi, {firstName}!',
fr: 'Salut {firstName}!',
},
}
// any component file
<Translate
text='Hi, {firstName}!'
data={{ firstName: 'Sergey' }}
/>
Renders as:
Sometimes just dynamic text is not enough and the template itself needs to be dynamic (for example pluralization). That can be achieved using a function call:
// translation.js
export default {
'There are {catsCount} cats in this room.': {
en({ catsCount }) {
if (catsCount === 1) {
return 'There is {catsCount} cat in this room.'
}
return 'There are {catsCount} cats in this room.'
},
// ...
},
}
// any component file
<Translate
text='There are {catsCount} cats in this room.'
data={{ catsCount: 2 }}
/>
<Translate
text='There are {catsCount} cats in this room.'
data={{ catsCount: 1 }}
/>
Renders as:
Since these templates are simple function calls, things more complex than pluralization can be done too:
// translation.js
export default {
'This is a {fruit}': {
en({ fruit }) {
if (/^[aeiou]/.test(fruit)) {
return 'This is an {fruit}'
}
return 'This is a {fruit}'
},
// ...
},
}
// any component file
<Translate
text='This is a {fruit}'
data={{ fruit: 'banana' }}
/>
<Translate
text='This is a {fruit}'
data={{ fruit: 'apple' }}
/>
Renders as:
The translated text can also have some basic styling applied:
// translation.js
export default {
'Hi, *World*!': {
en: 'Hi, *World*!',
fr: 'Bonjour *le monde*!',
},
}
// any component file
<Translate text='Hi, *World*!' />
Renders as:
And of course the same can be done with dynamic templates:
// translation.js
export default {
'Hi, *{firstName}*!': {
en: 'Hi, *{firstName}*!',
fr: 'Salut *{firstName}*!',
},
}
// any component file
<Translate
text='Hi, *{firstName}*!'
data={{ firstName: 'Sergey' }}
/>
Renders as:
For more advanced uses where Markdown and Emojis don’t suffice, components can be rendered within the text:
// translation.js
export default {
'Tap the <StarIcon> to add': {
en: 'Tap the <StarIcon> to add',
fr: 'Appuyez sur la <StarIcon> pour ajouter',
},
}
// any component file
<Translate
text='Tap the <StarIcon> to add!'
renderMap={{
renderStarIcon: () => <StarIcon size={14} />
}}
/>
Renders as:
Another practical application of this is nested translations - text that requires data that also needs to be translated:
// translation.js
export default {
'I was born in <MonthName>': {
en: 'I was born in <MonthName>',
fr: 'Je suis né en <MonthName>',
},
'August': {
en: 'August',
fr: 'août',
},
}
// any component file
const monthName = 'August'
<Translate
text='I was born in <MonthName>'
renderMap={{
renderMonthName: () => <Translate text={monthName} />
}}
/>
Renders as:
Added v2.2.0
In scenarios where the translated text is required as a string, such as with text inputs placeholders or accessibility labels, the
Translator can be used:
// translation.js
export default {
'Enter your age {firstName}': {
en: 'Enter your age {firstName}',
fr: 'entrez votre âge {firstName}',
},
}
// any component file
<Translator>
{({ translate }) => (
<input
placeholder={translate({
text: 'Enter your age {firstName}',
data: { firstName: 'Sergey' },
})}
/>
)}
</Translator>
Renders as:
Licensed under MIT.
© 2019 Amsul