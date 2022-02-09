openbase logo
react-transition-state

by Zheng Song
1.1.3

Zero dependency, 0.7KB react-transition-group alternative.

Readme

React-Transition-State

NPM NPM NPM Known Vulnerabilities

Why?

Inspired by the React Transition Group, this tiny library helps you easily perform animations/transitions of your React component in a fully controlled manner, using a Hook API.

  • 🍭 Working with both CSS animation and transition.
  • 🔄 Moving React components in and out of DOM seamlessly.
  • 🚫 Using no derived state.
  • 🚀 Efficient: each state transition results in at most one extract render for your component.
  • 🤏 Tiny: ~0.7KB and no dependencies, ideal for both component libraries and applications.

🤔 Not convinced? See a comparison with React Transition Group


State diagram

state-diagram The initialEntered and mountOnEnter props are omitted from the diagram to keep it less convoluted. Please read more details at the API section.


Install

# with npm
npm install react-transition-state

# with Yarn
yarn add react-transition-state

Usage

CSS example

import { useTransition } from 'react-transition-state';
/* or import useTransition from 'react-transition-state'; */

function Example() {
  const [state, toggle] = useTransition({ timeout: 750, preEnter: true });
  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={() => toggle()}>toggle</button>
      <div className={`example ${state}`}>React transition state</div>
    </div>
  );
}

export default Example;

.example {
  transition: all 0.75s;
}

.example.preEnter,
.example.exiting {
  opacity: 0;
  transform: scale(0.5);
}

.example.exited {
  display: none;
}

Edit on CodeSandbox


styled-components example

import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
import { useTransition } from 'react-transition-state';

const Box = styled.div`
  transition: all 500ms;

  ${({ state }) =>
    (state === 'preEnter' || state === 'exiting') &&
    `
      opacity: 0;
      transform: scale(0.9);
    `}
`;

function StyledExample() {
  const [state, toggle] = useTransition({
    timeout: 500,
    mountOnEnter: true,
    unmountOnExit: true,
    preEnter: true
  });

  const showButton = state === 'unmounted';
  return (
    <div>
      {showButton && <button onClick={() => toggle(true)}>Show Message</button>}
      {!showButton && (
        <Box state={state}>
          <p>This message is being transitioned in and out of the DOM.</p>
          <button onClick={() => toggle(false)}>Close</button>
        </Box>
      )}
    </div>
  );
}

export default StyledExample;

Edit on CodeSandbox


tailwindcss example

Edit on CodeSandbox


Comparisons with React Transition Group

React Transition GroupThis library
Use derived stateYes – use an in prop to trigger changes in a derived transition stateNo – there is only a single state which is triggered by a toggle function
ControlledNo
Transition state is managed internally.
Resort to callback events to read the internal state.		Yes
Transition state is lifted up into the consuming component.
You have direct access to the transition state.
DOM updatesImperativecommit changes into DOM imperatively to update classesDeclarative – you declare what the classes look like and DOM updates are taken care of by ReactDOM
Working with styled-componentsYour code looks like –
&.box-exit-active { opacity: 0; }
&.box-enter-active { opacity: 1; }		Your code looks like –
opacity: ${({ state }) => (state === 'exiting' ? '0' : '1')};
It's the way how you normally use the styled-components
Bundle sizeNPMNPM
Dependency countNPMNPM

This CodeSandbox example demonstrates how the same transition can be implemented in a more simplified, declarative, and controllable manner than React Transition Group.


API

useTransition Hook

function useTransition(
  options?: TransitionOptions
): [TransitionState, (toEnter?: boolean) => void, () => void];

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
enterbooleantrueEnable or disable enter phase transitions
exitbooleantrueEnable or disable exit phase transitions
preEnterbooleanAdd a 'preEnter' state immediately before 'entering', which is necessary to change DOM elements from unmounted or display: none with CSS transition (not necessary for CSS animation).
preExitbooleanAdd a 'preExit' state immediately before 'exiting'
initialEnteredbooleanBeginning from 'entered' state
mountOnEnterbooleanState will be 'unmounted' until hit enter phase for the first time. It allows you to create lazily mounted component.
unmountOnExitbooleanState will become 'unmounted' after 'exiting' finishes. It allows you to transition component out of DOM.
timeoutnumber |
{ enter?: number; exit?: number; }		Set timeout in ms for transitions; you can set a single value or different values for enter and exit transitions.
onChange(event: { state: string }) => voidEvent fired when state has changed.

Prefer to read state from the hook function return value directly unless you want to perform some side effects in response to state changes.

Note: create an event handler with useCallback if you need to keep toggle or endTransition function's identity stable across re-renders.

Return value

The useTransition Hook returns an array of values in the following order:

  1. state: 'preEnter' | 'entering' | 'entered' | 'preExit' | 'exiting' | 'exited' | 'unmounted'
  2. toggle: (toEnter?: boolean) => void
  • If no parameter is supplied, this function will toggle state between enter and exit phases.
  • You can set a boolean parameter to explicitly switch into one of the two phases.
  1. endTransition: () => void
  • Call this function to stop transition which will turn state into 'entered' or 'exited'.
  • You will normally call this function in the onAnimationEnd or onTransitionEnd event.
  • You need to either call this function explicitly in your code or set a timeout value in Hook options.

License

MIT Licensed.

