Inspired by the React Transition Group, this tiny library helps you easily perform animations/transitions of your React component in a fully controlled manner, using a Hook API.
🤔 Not convinced? See a comparison with React Transition Group
The
initialEntered and
mountOnEnter props are omitted from the diagram to keep it less convoluted. Please read more details at the API section.
# with npm
npm install react-transition-state
# with Yarn
yarn add react-transition-state
import { useTransition } from 'react-transition-state';
/* or import useTransition from 'react-transition-state'; */
function Example() {
const [state, toggle] = useTransition({ timeout: 750, preEnter: true });
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => toggle()}>toggle</button>
<div className={`example ${state}`}>React transition state</div>
</div>
);
}
export default Example;
.example {
transition: all 0.75s;
}
.example.preEnter,
.example.exiting {
opacity: 0;
transform: scale(0.5);
}
.example.exited {
display: none;
}
import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
import { useTransition } from 'react-transition-state';
const Box = styled.div`
transition: all 500ms;
${({ state }) =>
(state === 'preEnter' || state === 'exiting') &&
`
opacity: 0;
transform: scale(0.9);
`}
`;
function StyledExample() {
const [state, toggle] = useTransition({
timeout: 500,
mountOnEnter: true,
unmountOnExit: true,
preEnter: true
});
const showButton = state === 'unmounted';
return (
<div>
{showButton && <button onClick={() => toggle(true)}>Show Message</button>}
{!showButton && (
<Box state={state}>
<p>This message is being transitioned in and out of the DOM.</p>
<button onClick={() => toggle(false)}>Close</button>
</Box>
)}
</div>
);
}
export default StyledExample;
|React Transition Group
|This library
|Use derived state
|Yes – use an
in prop to trigger changes in a derived transition state
|No – there is only a single state which is triggered by a toggle function
|Controlled
|No –
Transition state is managed internally.
Resort to callback events to read the internal state.
|Yes –
Transition state is lifted up into the consuming component.
You have direct access to the transition state.
|DOM updates
|Imperative – commit changes into DOM imperatively to update
classes
|Declarative – you declare what the
classes look like and DOM updates are taken care of by
ReactDOM
|Working with styled-components
|Your code looks like –
&.box-exit-active { opacity: 0; }
&.box-enter-active { opacity: 1; }
|Your code looks like –
opacity: ${({ state }) => (state === 'exiting' ? '0' : '1')};
It's the way how you normally use the styled-components
|Bundle size
|✅
|Dependency count
|✅
This CodeSandbox example demonstrates how the same transition can be implemented in a more simplified, declarative, and controllable manner than React Transition Group.
useTransition Hook
function useTransition(
options?: TransitionOptions
): [TransitionState, (toEnter?: boolean) => void, () => void];
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
enter
|boolean
|true
|Enable or disable enter phase transitions
exit
|boolean
|true
|Enable or disable exit phase transitions
preEnter
|boolean
|Add a 'preEnter' state immediately before 'entering', which is necessary to change DOM elements from unmounted or
display: none with CSS transition (not necessary for CSS animation).
preExit
|boolean
|Add a 'preExit' state immediately before 'exiting'
initialEntered
|boolean
|Beginning from 'entered' state
mountOnEnter
|boolean
|State will be 'unmounted' until hit enter phase for the first time. It allows you to create lazily mounted component.
unmountOnExit
|boolean
|State will become 'unmounted' after 'exiting' finishes. It allows you to transition component out of DOM.
timeout
|number |
{ enter?: number; exit?: number; }
|Set timeout in ms for transitions; you can set a single value or different values for enter and exit transitions.
onChange
|(event: { state: string }) => void
|Event fired when state has changed.
Prefer to read state from the hook function return value directly unless you want to perform some side effects in response to state changes.
Note: create an event handler with
useCallback if you need to keep
toggle or
endTransition function's identity stable across re-renders.
The
useTransition Hook returns an array of values in the following order:
onAnimationEnd or
onTransitionEnd event.
MIT Licensed.