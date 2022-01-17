openbase logo
react-transition-group-nopeer

by reactjs
1.0.5 (see all)

An easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

82

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-transition-group npm

ATTENTION! To address many issues that have come up over the years, the API in v2 and above is not backwards compatible with the original React addon (v1-stable).

For a drop-in replacement for react-addons-transition-group and react-addons-css-transition-group, use the v1 release. Documentation and code for that release are available on the v1-stable branch.

We are no longer updating the v1 codebase, please upgrade to the latest version when possible

A set of components for managing component states (including mounting and unmounting) over time, specifically designed with animation in mind.

Documentation

TypeScript

TypeScript definitions are published via DefinitelyTyped and can be installed via the following command:

npm install @types/react-transition-group

Examples

Clone the repo first:

git@github.com:reactjs/react-transition-group.git

Then run npm install (or yarn), and finally npm run storybook to start a storybook instance that you can navigate to in your browser to see the examples.

