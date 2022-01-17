ATTENTION! To address many issues that have come up over the years, the API in v2 and above is not backwards compatible with the original
React addon (v1-stable).
For a drop-in replacement for
react-addons-transition-groupand
react-addons-css-transition-group, use the v1 release. Documentation and code for that release are available on the
v1-stablebranch.
We are no longer updating the v1 codebase, please upgrade to the latest version when possible
A set of components for managing component states (including mounting and unmounting) over time, specifically designed with animation in mind.
TypeScript definitions are published via DefinitelyTyped and can be installed via the following command:
npm install @types/react-transition-group
Clone the repo first:
git@github.com:reactjs/react-transition-group.git
Then run
npm install (or
yarn), and finally
npm run storybook to start a storybook instance that you can navigate to in your browser to see the examples.
React-transition-group is a must-have for react projects that need animations and transitions. I've used this component in a few projects and it has helped with my front-end UI. I like being able to use multiple animations and transitions and I have no issues with this component. Can be a little slow at times.
This is a package to add animations to your React components. I usually start with this package because it's really small in bundle-size, is backed by Facebook (huge community), and get's the job done in most cases. What I don't like about this package is that the API feels a bit old and building-blocky - meaning you will really need to scratch your head to achieve some complex animations. In general, this is just fine for basic animation, for complex stuff - search for alternatives with more modern APIs.
I use this library in a project where I built components from scratch. The requirement was to build modals and sidebars that would animate differently on mobile and on desktop, and they would need to be fluid to feel like native. That requirement was really simple to achieve using react-transition-group. It’s also a very performant library, as it can unmount the component after the animation is done. I’d highly recommend it if you want to build page transitions also!
This package helped me a lot while creating animations in my react component. This is a far better way for the same as compared to writing CSS for every component. The only problem why I moved to using react-spring from this is that it is quite outdated and not updated frequently for adding more features. But still its a good to go for beginners.
This library allows the animation of almost everything. The great point is that it serves as transition animations, so enter and exit animations will maintain component render during the animation, preventing awkward effects when performing exit animations. It is also compatible with CSS animations, which is a plus.