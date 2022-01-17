openbase logo
react-transition-group

by reactjs
4.4.2

An easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

react-transition-group npm

ATTENTION! To address many issues that have come up over the years, the API in v2 and above is not backwards compatible with the original React addon (v1-stable).

For a drop-in replacement for react-addons-transition-group and react-addons-css-transition-group, use the v1 release. Documentation and code for that release are available on the v1-stable branch.

We are no longer updating the v1 codebase, please upgrade to the latest version when possible

A set of components for managing component states (including mounting and unmounting) over time, specifically designed with animation in mind.

Documentation

TypeScript

TypeScript definitions are published via DefinitelyTyped and can be installed via the following command:

npm install @types/react-transition-group

Examples

Clone the repo first:

git@github.com:reactjs/react-transition-group.git

Then run npm install (or yarn), and finally npm run storybook to start a storybook instance that you can navigate to in your browser to see the examples.

100
Kendra Wing
21 days ago
👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing
21 days ago
Great Documentation
Slow
Performant
Easy to Use

React-transition-group is a must-have for react projects that need animations and transitions. I've used this component in a few projects and it has helped with my front-end UI. I like being able to use multiple animations and transitions and I have no issues with this component. Can be a little slow at times.

1
Dhruvkaran
Karolis Šarapnickis
December 29, 2020
December 29, 2020
Performant

This is a package to add animations to your React components. I usually start with this package because it's really small in bundle-size, is backed by Facebook (huge community), and get's the job done in most cases. What I don't like about this package is that the API feels a bit old and building-blocky - meaning you will really need to scratch your head to achieve some complex animations. In general, this is just fine for basic animation, for complex stuff - search for alternatives with more modern APIs.

0
Yann Braga
2 months ago
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I use this library in a project where I built components from scratch. The requirement was to build modals and sidebars that would animate differently on mobile and on desktop, and they would need to be fluid to feel like native. That requirement was really simple to achieve using react-transition-group. It’s also a very performant library, as it can unmount the component after the animation is done. I’d highly recommend it if you want to build page transitions also!

0
Sanskar Seth
1 year ago
Coder 📝 | Developer 💻 | Open Source ❤️ | Learner 😀
1 year ago
Abandoned
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Highly Customizable

This package helped me a lot while creating animations in my react component. This is a far better way for the same as compared to writing CSS for every component. The only problem why I moved to using react-spring from this is that it is quite outdated and not updated frequently for adding more features. But still its a good to go for beginners.

0
Mariano Gonzalez Salazar
December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

This library allows the animation of almost everything. The great point is that it serves as transition animations, so enter and exit animations will maintain component render during the animation, preventing awkward effects when performing exit animations. It is also compatible with CSS animations, which is a plus.

0

