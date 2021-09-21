An animation component library & higher-order component for generating easily configurable
<Transition> components from
react-transition-group.
react-transition-components is 3 kB gzipped, has peer dependencies on
react and
react-transition-group, and supports
webpack tree-shaking by default: https://bundlephobia.com/result?p=react-transition-components
yarn install react-transition-components
react-transition-components has 2 goals:
createTransition higher-order component.
The aforementioned
createTransition higher-order component wraps
<Transition> from
react-transition-group, maintains backwards compatibility with its props, and enhances it with configurable timings, delays, and easings. It provides a concise API, allowing you to express an enter/exit CSS transition in 6 lines of code in the simplest case:
import { createTransition } from 'react-transition-components';
const CustomTransition = createTransition({
from: { transform: 'scale(0) skew(45deg)', opacity: 0 },
enter: { transform: 'scale(1) skew(0deg)', opacity: 1 }
});
react-transition-components comes with multiple components that work out of the box. A Storybook is live at: https://setsun.github.io/react-transition-components
The following components are included, and implement the most common CSS transitions:
opacity animations
height animations
translate3d animations
scale3d animations
rotate3d animations
skew animations
clip-path animations
createTransition(config: TransitionConfig)
The
createTransition higher-order component returns a pre-configured
<Transition> component that allows you to create transition components that can be used immediately, and can be configured via
props as your animation needs change.
All components created via
createTransition support all props from the
<Transition> component from
react-transition-group (https://reactcommunity.org/react-transition-group/transition).
These generated components also have extended functionality and have the following base props for customizing transition properties and timings:
type Props = {
// a custom duration for your transition, with the ability
// to also have separate enter / exit durations
duration?: number | {
enter: number;
exit: number;
};
// a custom delay for your transition, with the ability
// to also have separate enter / exit delays
delay?: number | {
enter: number;
exit: number;
};
// a CSS transition easing curve
easing?: string;
// React children can either be a ReactNode, or a function that takes
// a style and status, and returns a ReactNode
children: React.ReactNode | ((style: React.CSSProperties, status: TransitionStatus) => React.ReactNode);
}
createTransition has the following type signature:
type TransitionConfig = {
from: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties;
enter: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties;
exit?: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties;
transitionProperty?: string;
}
type createTransition = (config: TransitionConfig) => React.SFC<TransitionProps>
from: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties
The
from property is the starting style of your transition component. This is the first state that your component animation will animate from. If the
exit property is not specified, the
from property is also used for the exit animation.
enter: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties
The
enter property is the entering style of your transition component. This is the state where your component animation will animate to, and its final resting state.
exit?: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties
The
exit property is the exiting style of your transition component. This is an optional property for explicitly specifying a state to animate to when exiting, especially if you want an
exit animation that is asymmetric from your
enter animation.
const FadeTransition = createTransition({
from: { opacity: 0 },
enter: { opacity: 1 }
});
const ScaleEnterClipExitTransition = createTransition({
from: {
transform: 'scale(0.5)',
opacity: 0,
clipPath: 'circle(100% at 50% 50%)'
},
enter: {
transform: 'scale(1)',
opacity: 1,
clipPath: 'circle(100% at 50% 50%)'
},
exit: {
transform: 'scale(1)',
opacity: 0,
clipPath: 'circle(0% at 50% 50%)'
},
});
const ClipScaleFadeTransition = createTransition({
from: (props) => {
return {
opacity: props.fade ? 0 : 1,
transform: `scale(${props.scale.start})`,
clipPath: 'circle(100% at 50% 50%)'
}
},
enter: (props) => {
return {
opacity: 1,
transform: `scale(${props.scale.end})`
clipPath: 'circle(100% at 50% 50%)'
}
},
exit: (props) => {
return {
opacity: props.fade ? 0 : 1,
transform: `scale(${props.scale.start})`,
clipPath: 'circle(0% at 50% 50%)'
}
},
});
ClipScaleFadeTransition.defaultProps = {
fade: true,
scale: {
start: 0.5,
end: 1,
}
}