React Transition Components

An animation component library & higher-order component for generating easily configurable <Transition> components from react-transition-group .

react-transition-components is 3 kB gzipped, has peer dependencies on react and react-transition-group , and supports webpack tree-shaking by default: https://bundlephobia.com/result?p=react-transition-components

yarn install react-transition-components

Motivation

react-transition-components has 2 goals:

Provide a component library of common lightweight UI transitions that are configurable on durations, delays, easings, and other animation values.

Make it easy to create configurable transition components by providing a createTransition higher-order component.

The aforementioned createTransition higher-order component wraps <Transition> from react-transition-group , maintains backwards compatibility with its props, and enhances it with configurable timings, delays, and easings. It provides a concise API, allowing you to express an enter/exit CSS transition in 6 lines of code in the simplest case:

import { createTransition } from 'react-transition-components' ; const CustomTransition = createTransition({ from : { transform : 'scale(0) skew(45deg)' , opacity : 0 }, enter : { transform : 'scale(1) skew(0deg)' , opacity : 1 } });

Component Library

react-transition-components comes with multiple components that work out of the box. A Storybook is live at: https://setsun.github.io/react-transition-components

The following components are included, and implement the most common CSS transitions:

FadeTransition for opacity animations

animations HeightTransition for height animations

animations TranslateTransition for translate3d animations

animations ScaleTransition for scale3d animations

animations RotateTransition for rotate3d animations

animations SkewTransition for skew animations

animations ClipTransition for clip-path animations

Higher-order component API

The createTransition higher-order component returns a pre-configured <Transition> component that allows you to create transition components that can be used immediately, and can be configured via props as your animation needs change.

All components created via createTransition support all props from the <Transition> component from react-transition-group (https://reactcommunity.org/react-transition-group/transition).

These generated components also have extended functionality and have the following base props for customizing transition properties and timings:

type Props = { duration?: number | { enter: number ; exit: number ; }; delay?: number | { enter: number ; exit: number ; }; easing?: string ; children: React.ReactNode | ( ( style: React.CSSProperties, status: TransitionStatus ) => React.ReactNode ); }

createTransition has the following type signature:

type TransitionConfig = { from : React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties; enter: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties; exit?: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties; transitionProperty?: string ; } type createTransition = ( config: TransitionConfig ) => React.SFC<TransitionProps>

from: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties

The from property is the starting style of your transition component. This is the first state that your component animation will animate from. If the exit property is not specified, the from property is also used for the exit animation.

enter: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties

The enter property is the entering style of your transition component. This is the state where your component animation will animate to, and its final resting state.

exit?: React.CSSProperties | LazyCSSProperties

The exit property is the exiting style of your transition component. This is an optional property for explicitly specifying a state to animate to when exiting, especially if you want an exit animation that is asymmetric from your enter animation.

Example Recipes

Symmetric Enter/Exit Transition

const FadeTransition = createTransition({ from : { opacity : 0 }, enter : { opacity : 1 } });

Asymmetric Enter/Exit Transition

const ScaleEnterClipExitTransition = createTransition({ from : { transform : 'scale(0.5)' , opacity : 0 , clipPath : 'circle(100% at 50% 50%)' }, enter : { transform : 'scale(1)' , opacity : 1 , clipPath : 'circle(100% at 50% 50%)' }, exit : { transform : 'scale(1)' , opacity : 0 , clipPath : 'circle(0% at 50% 50%)' }, });

Configurable Transition