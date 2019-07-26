React component for rendering the TradingView Advanced Real-Time Chart Widget.

Install

yarn add react-tradingview-widget or npm install --save react-tradingview-widget

Usage

Basic example

import TradingViewWidget from 'react-tradingview-widget' ; const App = () => ( < TradingViewWidget symbol = "NASDAQ:AAPL" /> );

All given props are passed on to the widget config. See this page for the TradingView Advanced Real-Time Chart API.

Advanced example

import TradingViewWidget, { Themes } from 'react-tradingview-widget' ; const App = () => ( < TradingViewWidget symbol = "NASDAQ:AAPL" theme = {Themes.DARK} locale = "fr" autosize /> );

Constants and API differences

react-tradingview-widget exports constants for the following things:

Interval types: IntervalTypes.D and IntervalTypes.W

and Range types (for the range prop): RangeTypes.YTD and RangeTypes.ALL

prop): and Themes: Themes.LIGHT and Themes.DARK

and BarStyles: BarStyles.BARS BarStyles.CANDLES BarStyles.HOLLOW_CANDLES BarStyles.HEIKIN_ASHI BarStyles.LINE BarStyles.AREA BarStyles.RENKO BarStyles.LINE_BREAK BarStyles.KAGI BarStyles.POINT_AND_FIGURE



You don't have to use these constants.