React component for rendering the TradingView Advanced Real-Time Chart Widget.
yarn add react-tradingview-widget
or
npm install --save react-tradingview-widget
import TradingViewWidget from 'react-tradingview-widget';
const App = () => (
<TradingViewWidget symbol="NASDAQ:AAPL" />
);
All given props are passed on to the widget config. See this page for the TradingView Advanced Real-Time Chart API.
import TradingViewWidget, { Themes } from 'react-tradingview-widget';
const App = () => (
<TradingViewWidget
symbol="NASDAQ:AAPL"
theme={Themes.DARK}
locale="fr"
autosize
/>
);
react-tradingview-widget exports constants for the following things:
IntervalTypes.D and
IntervalTypes.W
range prop):
RangeTypes.YTD and
RangeTypes.ALL
Themes.LIGHT and
Themes.DARK
BarStyles.BARS
BarStyles.CANDLES
BarStyles.HOLLOW_CANDLES
BarStyles.HEIKIN_ASHI
BarStyles.LINE
BarStyles.AREA
BarStyles.RENKO
BarStyles.LINE_BREAK
BarStyles.KAGI
BarStyles.POINT_AND_FIGURE
You don't have to use these constants.
react-tradingview-widget also makes it possible to use numbers for
interval,
popup_width and
popup_height instead of strings, but this is not required.
I used this widget to build a website that would fetch stock prices based on ticker, calendar widgets and charts from tradingview to my website. The integration is seamless and works without any lag, however Indian stock exchange(NSE) data isn't available and BSE data although available doesn't give accurate picture. Works well with Nasdaq and s&p500 indexes