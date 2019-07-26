openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtw

react-tradingview-widget

by Rafael Klaessen
1.3.2 (see all)

React component for rendering the TradingView Advanced Real-Time Chart Widget.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

217

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
amitach

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Slow

Readme

react-tradingview-widget

React component for rendering the TradingView Advanced Real-Time Chart Widget.

Install

yarn add react-tradingview-widget or npm install --save react-tradingview-widget

Usage

Basic example

import TradingViewWidget from 'react-tradingview-widget';

const App = () => (
  <TradingViewWidget symbol="NASDAQ:AAPL" />
);

All given props are passed on to the widget config. See this page for the TradingView Advanced Real-Time Chart API.

Advanced example

import TradingViewWidget, { Themes } from 'react-tradingview-widget';

const App = () => (
  <TradingViewWidget
    symbol="NASDAQ:AAPL"
    theme={Themes.DARK}
    locale="fr"
    autosize
  />
);

Constants and API differences

react-tradingview-widget exports constants for the following things:

  • Interval types: IntervalTypes.D and IntervalTypes.W
  • Range types (for the range prop): RangeTypes.YTD and RangeTypes.ALL
  • Themes: Themes.LIGHT and Themes.DARK
  • BarStyles:
    • BarStyles.BARS
    • BarStyles.CANDLES
    • BarStyles.HOLLOW_CANDLES
    • BarStyles.HEIKIN_ASHI
    • BarStyles.LINE
    • BarStyles.AREA
    • BarStyles.RENKO
    • BarStyles.LINE_BREAK
    • BarStyles.KAGI
    • BarStyles.POINT_AND_FIGURE

You don't have to use these constants.

react-tradingview-widget also makes it possible to use numbers for interval, popup_width and popup_height instead of strings, but this is not required.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Amit AcharyaBangalore55 Ratings0 Reviews
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I used this widget to build a website that would fetch stock prices based on ticker, calendar widgets and charts from tradingview to my website. The integration is seamless and works without any lag, however Indian stock exchange(NSE) data isn't available and BSE data although available doesn't give accurate picture. Works well with Nasdaq and s&p500 indexes

0

Alternatives

rechartsRedefined chart library built with React and D3
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
857K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant
react-chartjs-2React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
516K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
niv
nivonivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
victoryA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
176K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned
@ant-design/chartsA React Chart Library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rgc
react-gauge-chartReact component for displaying a gauge chart
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
8Performant
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 32 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial