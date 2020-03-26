openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtb

react-tournament-bracket

by Moody Salem
0.2.4 (see all)

React components for rendering a tournament bracket

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

111

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm Build Status react-tournament-bracket

image

React components for rendering a tournament bracket

Demo

Go here

Install

npm i react-tournament-bracket

Usage

These bracket components rely on a cyclical graph data structure.
Thus, to render a bracket, you pass in only the final game. If you have a set of games matching the model, you can pass them all in to render all the brackets. The Bracket Generator will discover which games are considered 'finals' and order the rendered brackets by the height of the winning path.

import { Bracket } from 'react-tournament-bracket';
import { render } from 'react-dom';

render(<Bracket game={game}/>, document.getElementById('app'));

Development

TODO

  • Component documentation
  • Better handling of mouse team highlighting (currently, when moving between teams in a particular game, the mouse events fire in inconsistent order and can result in the wrong team left highlighted)
  • Consider simplifying the game model passed to this component
  • Add tests

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial