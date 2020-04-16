openbase logo
react-touch-screen-keyboard

by Mojca Rojko
1.0.0 (see all)

React touch screen virtual keyboard, opened on input focused

Readme

npm version npm

react-touch-screen-keyboard

alt tag

Quick start

This library will render a draggable virtual keyboard on the bottom of the screen when the input is selected. The usage is very simple - instead of using the input tag, use the KeyboardedInput tag from the library. You can control the input's value via the callback function you give to its props.

Currently supported keyboards: us, de, ru, fr

Installing via npm

npm install react-touch-screen-keyboard

Installing via npm (React v15)

npm install react-touch-screen-keyboard@0.3.15

Example


import React from 'react';
import KeyboardedInput from 'react-touch-screen-keyboard';
import 'react-touch-screen-keyboard/lib/Keyboard.css'; // if you just want css
import 'react-touch-screen-keyboard/lib/Keyboard.scss'; // if you've got sass-loader

class Input extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <KeyboardedInput
        enabled
        required
        type={this.props.type}
        onChange={this.props.onChange}
        onBlur={this.props.onBlur}
        onFocus={this.props.onFocus}
        value={this.props.value}
        min={this.props.min}
        max={this.props.max}
        step={this.props.step}
        name={this.props.name}
        inputClassName={this.props.inputClassName}
        keyboardClassName={this.props.keyboardClassName}
        placeholder={this.props.placeholder}
        defaultKeyboard="de"
        secondaryKeyboard="us" // optional
        isFirstLetterUppercase={true} // optional, default is `false`
        uppercaseAfterSpace={true} // optional, default is `false`
        isDraggable={false} // optional, default is `true`
        readOnly={this.props.readOnly} // optional
        opacity={0.9} // optional
      />
    );
  }
}
export default Input;

Use Custom Keyboard

You can pass a Nx3 sized array into defaultKeyboard prop to render a customize layout.

You can place functional keys using the following placeholders:

PlaceholderKey
*shShift
*bsBackspace

import React from 'react';
import KeyboardedInput from 'react-touch-screen-keyboard';
import 'react-touch-screen-keyboard/lib/Keyboard.css';

class Input extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const CustomMapping = [
      ['q', 'w', 'e', 'r', 't', 'y', 'u', 'i', 'o', 'p'],
      ['a', 's', 'd', 'f', 'g', 'h', 'j', 'k', 'l', '@'],
      ['z', 'x', 'c', 'v', 'b', 'n', 'm', '.com']
    ];
      
    return (
      <KeyboardedInput
        enabled
        type={this.props.type}
        value={this.props.value}
        name={this.props.name}
        defaultKeyboard={CustomMapping}
      />
    );
  }
}
export default Input;

Managing focus programmatically

The focus() function can be used to set the focus on the input field and show the keyboard. You can access the component via its ref.

For example, to focus the input field when clicking on a button, first set the ref:

  <KeyboardedInput
    ref={ref => { this.myInput = ref; }}
    ...

Then call the focus() function in the click handler of a button:

  <Button onClick={() => { this.myInput.focus(); }}>
    Click Me
  </Button>

See the examples for a more complete sample.

Running Local Example

# NPM
$ npm run-script start

# Yarn
$ yarn start

