rte

react-touch-events

by Jerry Bendy
3.0.0

Enable tap / swipe events for react

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Touch Events

Readme

react-touch-events

Enable tap / swipe events for react

This document is for v2.x.
v3 has no document yet.

Install

Use npm

npm i -S react-touch-events

We have removed all click events from ReactTouchEvents since v2.x. If you want use click event fallback, please use the v1.x version with npm i -S react-touch-events@1.

Usage

import ReactTouchEvents from "react-touch-events";

You can also use as UMD mode. Download the library file from lib/index.js(there provide uncompress file only) and add a script tag like this and you can use window.ReactTouchEvents now:

<script src="path/to/lib/index.js"></script>

In React

<ReactTouchEvents 
    onTap={ this.handleTap }
    onSwipe={ this.handleSwipe }
    >

The full example:

import React from "react";
import ReactTouchEvents from "react-touch-events";

class Test extends React.Components {

    handleTap () {
    
        console.log("you have taped me");
    
    }
    
    handleSwipe (direction) {
    
        switch (direction) {
            case "top":
            case "bottom":
            case "left":
            case "right":
            
                console.log(`you swiped ${direction}`)
        
        }
    }



    render () {
        <ReactTouchEvents
            onTap={ this.handleTap.bind(this) }
            onSwipe={ this.handleSwipe.bind(this) }
            >
            
            <button>Tap me</button>
            
        </ReactTouchEvents>
    
    }


}

LICENSE

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Jerry Bendy

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

