Enable tap / swipe events for react

This document is for v2.x.

v3 has no document yet.

Install

Use npm

npm i -S react-touch-events

We have removed all click events from ReactTouchEvents since v2.x. If you want use click event fallback, please use the v1.x version with npm i -S react-touch-events@1 .

Usage

import ReactTouchEvents from "react-touch-events" ;

You can also use as UMD mode. Download the library file from lib/index.js (there provide uncompress file only) and add a script tag like this and you can use window.ReactTouchEvents now:

< script src = "path/to/lib/index.js" > </ script >

In React

<ReactTouchEvents onTap={ this .handleTap } onSwipe={ this .handleSwipe } >

The full example:

import React from "react" ; import ReactTouchEvents from "react-touch-events" ; class Test extends React . Components { handleTap () { console .log( "you have taped me" ); } handleSwipe (direction) { switch (direction) { case "top" : case "bottom" : case "left" : case "right" : console .log( `you swiped ${direction} ` ) } } render () { <ReactTouchEvents onTap={ this .handleTap.bind( this ) } onSwipe={ this .handleSwipe.bind( this ) } > < button > Tap me </ button > </ ReactTouchEvents > } }

