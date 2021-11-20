npm install --save react-top-loading-bar
yarn add react-top-loading-bar
https://unpkg.com/react-top-loading-bar
import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import LoadingBar from 'react-top-loading-bar'
const App = () => {
const ref = useRef(null)
return (
<div>
<LoadingBar color='#f11946' ref={ref} />
<button onClick={() => ref.current.continuousStart()}>
Start Continuous Loading Bar
</button>
<button onClick={() => ref.current.staticStart()}>
Start Static Loading Bar
</button>
<button onClick={() => ref.current.complete()}>Complete</button>
<br />
</div>
)
}
export default App
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import LoadingBar from 'react-top-loading-bar'
const App = () => {
const [progress, setProgress] = useState(0)
return (
<div>
<LoadingBar
color='#f11946'
progress={progress}
onLoaderFinished={() => setProgress(0)}
/>
<button onClick={() => setProgress(progress + 10)}>Add 10%</button>
<button onClick={() => setProgress(progress + 20)}>Add 20%</button>
<button onClick={() => setProgress(100)}>Complete</button>
<br />
</div>
)
}
export default App
|Methods
|Parameters
|Descriptions
|add(value)
|Number
|Adds a value to the loading indicator.
|decrease(value)
|Number
|Decreases a value to the loading indicator.
|continuousStart(startingValue, refreshRate)
|Number (optional), Number(optional)
|Starts the loading indicator with a random starting value between 20-30, then repetitively after an refreshRate, increases it by a random value between 2-10. This continues until it reaches 90% of the indicator's width.
|staticStart(startingValue)
|Number (optional)
|Starts the loading indicator with a random starting value between 30-50.
|complete()
|Makes the loading indicator reach 100% of his width and then fade.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|progress
|Number
0
|The progress/width indicator, progress prop varies from
0 to
100.
|color
|String
red
|The color of the loading bar, color take values like css property
background: do, for example
red,
#000
rgb(255,0,0) etc.
|shadow
|Boolean
true
|Enables / Disables shadow underneath the loader.
|height
|Number
2
|The height of the loading bar in pixels.
|background
|String
3
|The loader parent background color.
|style
|CSSProperties
|The style attribute to loader's div
|containerStyle
|CSSProperties
|The style attribute to loader's container
|shadowStyle
|CSSProperties
|The style attribute to loader's shadow
|transitionTime
|Number
300
|Fade transition time in miliseconds.
|loaderSpeed
|Number
500
|Loader transition speed in miliseconds.
|waitingTime
|Number
1000
|The delay we wait when bar reaches 100% before we proceed fading the loader out.
|className
|String
|You can provide a class you'd like to add to the loading bar to add some styles to it
|containerClassName
|String
|You can provide a class you'd like to add to the loading bar container to add some css styles
|onLoaderFinished
|Function
|This is called when the loading bar completes, reaches 100% of his width.
