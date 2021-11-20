progress Number 0 The progress/width indicator, progress prop varies from 0 to 100 .

color String red The color of the loading bar, color take values like css property background: do, for example red , #000 rgb(255,0,0) etc.

shadow Boolean true Enables / Disables shadow underneath the loader.

height Number 2 The height of the loading bar in pixels.

background String 3 The loader parent background color.

style CSSProperties The style attribute to loader's div

containerStyle CSSProperties The style attribute to loader's container

shadowStyle CSSProperties The style attribute to loader's shadow

transitionTime Number 300 Fade transition time in miliseconds.

loaderSpeed Number 500 Loader transition speed in miliseconds.

waitingTime Number 1000 The delay we wait when bar reaches 100% before we proceed fading the loader out.

className String You can provide a class you'd like to add to the loading bar to add some styles to it

containerClassName String You can provide a class you'd like to add to the loading bar container to add some css styles