rt

react-tooltips

by Gil Barbara
0.4.6

Advanced tooltips for React

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk
10

10

GitHub Stars
141

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors
7

7

Package

Dependencies
5

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable
Yes?

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to react-floater. Re-install using react-floater and remove react-tooltips

Readme

React Floater

Advanced tooltips for React!

View the demo

Highlights

  • 🏖 Easy to use: Just set the content
  • 🛠 Flexible: Personalize the options to fit your needs
  • 🟦 Typescript: Nicely typed

Usage

npm install --save react-floater

And import it into your code:

import Floater from 'react-floater';

<Floater content="This is the Floater content">
  <span>click me</span>
</Floater>;

And voíla!

Customization

You can use your own components to render the Floater with the prop component.
Check WithStyledComponents.js in the demo for an example.

If you use your own components as children it will receive an innerRef prop that you must set in your HTMLElement:
Stateless components don't accept refs...

const Button = ({ innerRef, ...rest }) => <button ref={innerRef} {...rest} />;

<Floater content="This is the Floater content">
  <Button>click me</Button>
</Floater>;

This works transparently with styled-components (and possible other modules):

const Wrapper = styled.div`
  margin: 0 auto;
  max-width: 500px;
  line-height: 1.5;
`;

<Floater content="This is the Floater content">
  <Wrapper>click me</Wrapper>
</Floater>;

Props

autoOpen {bool} ▶︎ false
Open the Floater automatically.

callback {func}
It will be called when the Floater change state with 2 parameters:

  • action {string} open or close
  • props {object} the props you passed.

children {node}
An element to trigger the Floater.

component {element|function}
A React component or function to as a custom UI for the Floater.
The prop closeFloater will be available in your component.

content {node}
The Floater content. It can be anything that can be rendered.
This is the only required props, unless you pass a component.

debug {bool} ▶︎ false
Log some basic actions.
You can also set a global variable ReactFloaterDebug = true;

disableFlip {bool} ▶︎ false
Disable changes in the Floater position on scroll/resize.

disableHoverToClick {bool} ▶︎ false
Don't convert hover event to click on mobile.

event {string} ▶︎ click
The event that will trigger the Floater. It can be hover | click.
These won't work in controlled mode.

eventDelay {number} ▶︎ 0.4
The amount of time (in seconds) that the floater should wait after a mouseLeave event before hiding.
Only valid for event type hover.

footer {node}
It can be anything that can be rendered.

getPopper {function} Get the popper.js instance. It receives with 2 parameters:

  • popper {object} the popper object
  • origin {object} floater or wrapper

hideArrow {bool} ▶︎ false
Don't show the arrow. Useful for centered or modal layout.

offset {number} ▶︎ 15
The distance between the Floater and its target in pixels.

open {bool} ▶︎ false
The switch between normal and controlled modes.
Setting this prop will disabled the normal behavior.

options {object}
Customize popper.js modifiers.
Don't use it unless you know what you're doing

placement {string} ▶︎ bottom
The placement of the Floater. It will update the position if there's no space available.

It can be:

  • top (top-start, top-end)
  • bottom (bottom-start, bottom-end)
  • left (left-start, left-end)
  • right (right-start, right-end)
  • auto
  • center

portalElement {string|null|HTMLElement}
A css selector or element to render the tooltips

showCloseButton {bool} ▶︎ false
It will show a ⨉ button to close the Floater.
This will be true when you change wrapperOptions position.

styles {object} ▶︎ defaultStyles
Customize the default UI.

target {object|string}
The target used to calculate the Floater position. If it's not set, it will use the children as the target.

title {node}
It can be anything that can be rendered.

wrapperOptions {WrapperOptions}
Position the wrapper relative to the target.
You need to set a target for this to work.

interface WrapperOptions {
  offset: number; // The distance between the wrapper and the target. It can be negative.
  placement: string; // the same options as above, except center
  position: bool; // Set to true to position the wrapper
}

Styling

You can customize everything with the styles prop.
Only set the properties you want to change and the default styles will be merged.

Check the styles.ts for the syntax.

Modes

Default
The wrapper will trigger the events and use itself as the Floater's target.

<Floater content="This is the Floater content">
  <span>click me</span>
</Floater>

Proxy
The wrapper will trigger the events but the Floater will use the target prop to position itself.

<div className="App">
  <img src="some-path" />

  <Floater content="This is the Floater content" target=".App img">
    <span>click me</span>
  </Floater>
</div>

Beacon
The same as the proxy mode but the wrapper will be positioned relative to the target.

<div className="App">
  <img
    src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/2d/Google-favicon-2015.png"
    width="100"
    className="my-super-image"
  />

  <Floater
    content="This is the Floater content"
    target=".my-super-image"
    wrapperOptions={{
      offset: -22,
      placement: 'top',
      position: true,
    }}
  >
    <span style={{ color: '#f04', fontSize: 34 }}>◉</span>
  </Floater>
</div>

Controlled
When you set a boolean to the open prop it will enter the controlled mode and it will not respond to events.
In this mode you don't even need to have children

<div className="App">
  <img src="some-path" />
  <Floater content="This is the Floater content" open={true} target=".App img" />
</div>

Rate & Review

100
Alternatives

Tutorials

