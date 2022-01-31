Or see it on Github Page.
aronhelser Passive maintainer - accepting PRs and doing minor testing, but not fixing issues or doing active development.
roggervalf Active maintainer - accepting PRs and doing minor testing, fixing issues or doing active development.
huumanoid (inactive)
We would gladly accept a new maintainer to help out!
npm install react-tooltip
or
yarn add react-tooltip
1 . Require react-tooltip after installation
import ReactTooltip from 'react-tooltip';
2 . Add data-tip = "your placeholder" to your element
<p data-tip="hello world">Tooltip</p>
3 . Include react-tooltip component
<ReactTooltip />
You can import
node_modules/react-tooltip/dist/index.js into your page. Please make sure that you have already imported
react and
react-dom into your page.
Notes:
type: dark
place: top
effect: float as default attributes. You don't have to add these options if you don't want to change the defaults
<ReactTooltip /> component will be implemented on every tooltip in a same page:
<ReactTooltip effect="solid" />
<a data-type="warning"></a> will only affect this specific tooltip
|Global
|Specific
|Type
|Values
|Description
|place
|data-place
|String
|top, right, bottom, left
|placement
|type
|data-type
|String
|dark, success, warning, error, info, light
|theme
|effect
|data-effect
|String
|float, solid
|behaviour of tooltip
|event
|data-event
|String
|e.g. click
|custom event to trigger tooltip
|eventOff
|data-event-off
|String
|e.g. click
|custom event to hide tooltip (only makes effect after setting event attribute)
|globalEventOff
|String
|e.g. click
|global event to hide tooltip (global only)
|isCapture
|data-iscapture
|Bool
|true, false
|when set to true, custom event's propagation mode will be capture
|offset
|data-offset
|Object
|top, right, bottom, left
data-offset="{'top': 10, 'left': 10}" for specific and
offset={{top: 10, left: 10}} for global
|padding
|data-padding
|String
|e.g.
8px 21px
|Popup padding style
|multiline
|data-multiline
|Bool
|true, false
|support
<br>,
<br /> to make multiline
|className
|data-class
|String
|extra custom class, can use !important to overwrite react-tooltip's default class
|html
|data-html
|Bool
|true, false
<p data-tip="<p>HTML tooltip</p>" data-html={true}></p> or
<ReactTooltip html={true} />, but see Security Note below.
When using JSX, see this note below.
|delayHide
|data-delay-hide
|Number
<p data-tip="tooltip" data-delay-hide='1000'></p> or
<ReactTooltip delayHide={1000} />
|delayShow
|data-delay-show
|Number
<p data-tip="tooltip" data-delay-show='1000'></p> or
<ReactTooltip delayShow={1000} />
|delayUpdate
|data-delay-update
|Number
<p data-tip="tooltip" data-delay-update='1000'></p> or
<ReactTooltip delayUpdate={1000} /> Sets a delay in calling getContent if the tooltip is already shown and you mouse over another target
|insecure
|null
|Bool
|true, false
|Whether to inject the style header into the page dynamically (violates CSP style-src but is a convenient default)
|border
|data-border
|Bool
|true, false
|Add one pixel white border
|textColor
|data-text-color
|String
|e.g. red
|Popup text color
|backgroundColor
|data-background-color
|String
|e.g. yellow
|Popup background color
|borderColor
|data-border-color
|String
|e.g. green
|Popup border color - enabled by the
border value
|arrowColor
|data-arrow-color
|String
|e.g. #fff
|Popup arrow color - if not specified, will use the
backgroundColor value
|getContent
|null
|Func or Array
|(dataTip) => {}, [(dataTip) => {}, Interval]
|Generate the tip content dynamically
|afterShow
|null
|Func
|(evt) => {}
|Function that will be called after tooltip show, with event that triggered show
|afterHide
|null
|Func
|(evt) => {}
|Function that will be called after tooltip hide, with event that triggered hide
|overridePosition
|null
|Func
|({left:number, top: number}, currentEvent, currentTarget, node, place, desiredPlace, effect, offset) => ({left: number, top: number})
|Function that will replace tooltip position with custom one
|disable
|data-tip-disable
|Bool
|true, false
|Disable the tooltip behaviour, default is false
|scrollHide
|data-scroll-hide
|Bool
|true, false
|Hide the tooltip when scrolling, default is true
|resizeHide
|null
|Bool
|true, false
|Hide the tooltip when resizing the window, default is true
|wrapper
|null
|String
|div, span
|Selecting the wrapper element of the react tooltip, default is div
|clickable
|null
|Bool
|true, false
|Enables tooltip to respond to mouse (or touch) events, default is false
The
html option allows a tooltip to directly display raw HTML. This is a security risk if any of that content is supplied by the user. Any user-supplied content must be sanitized, using a package like sanitize-html. We chose not to include sanitization after discovering it increased our package size too much - we don't want to penalize people who don't use the
html option.
You can use React's
renderToStaticMarkup-function to use JSX instead of HTML. You still need to set
data-html={true}.
Example:
import ReactDOMServer from 'react-dom/server';
[...]
<p data-html={true} data-tip={ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<div>I am <b>JSX</b> content</div>)}>
Hover me
</p>
<ReactTooltip /> finds the tooltip via this attribute
<ReactTooltip />
<ReactTooltip /> in a page but they should have different ids
Hide the tooltip manually, the target is optional, if no target passed in, all existing tooltips will be hidden
import ReactTooltip from 'react-tooltip'
<p ref={ref => this.fooRef = ref} data-tip='tooltip'></p>
<button onClick={() => { ReactTooltip.hide(this.fooRef) }}></button>
<ReactTooltip />
Rebinding all tooltips
Show specific tooltip manually, for example:
import ReactTooltip from 'react-tooltip'
<p ref={ref => this.fooRef = ref} data-tip='tooltip'></p>
<button onClick={() => { ReactTooltip.show(this.fooRef) }}></button>
<ReactTooltip />
The component was designed to set
<ReactTooltip /> once and then use tooltip everywhere, but a lot of people get stuck when using this component in a modal. You can read the discussion here. To solve this problem:
<ReactTooltip /> outside of the
<Modal>
ReactTooltip.rebuild() when opening the modal
className to custom your tooltip's z-index
I suggest always putting
<ReactTooltip />in the Highest level or smart component of Redux, so you might need these static method to control tooltip's behaviour in some situations
When you set
getContent={() => { return }} you will find the tooltip will display
true. That's because React will set the value of data-* to be 'true' automatically if there is no value to be set. So you have to set
data-tip='' in this situation.
<p data-tip='' data-for='test'></p>
<ReactTooltip id='test' getContent={() => { return null }}/>
Same for empty children, if you don't want show the tooltip when the children is empty
<p data-tip='' data-for='test'></p>
<ReactTooltip id='test'>{}</ReactTooltip>
When you render
<ReactTooltip> ahead of dynamic content, and are using
data-for={id} attributes
on new dynamic content, the tooltip will not register its event listener.
For example, you render a generic tooltip in the root of your app, then load a list of content async.
Elements in the list use the
data-for={id} attribute to bind the tooltip on hover.
Since the tooltip has already scanned for data-tip these new elements will not trigger.
One workaround for this is to trigger
ReactTooltip.rebuild() after the data load to scan for the attribute again,
to allow event wireup.
<app>
<ReactTooltip id="foo" />
<list/>
</app>
const dynamicList = (props) => {
useEffect(() => {
ReactTooltip.rebuild();
});
return(
<list>
{data.map((item)=> {
<span data-for="foo">My late bound tooltip triggered data</span>
});}
</list>
);
};
We welcome your contribution! Fork the repo, make some changes, submit a pull-request! Our contributing doc has some details.
MIT