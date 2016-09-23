openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtc

react-tooltip-component

by Minh Tran
0.3.0 (see all)

React tooltip component.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Tooltip

A simple tooltip component for ReactJS.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react-tooltip-component

Usage

Style

Webpack

import 'react-tooltip-component/lib/tooltip.css';
//require('react-tooltip-component/lib/tooltip.css');

Other

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-tooltip-component/lib/tooltip.css">

JS

import Tooltip from 'react-tooltip-component';

<Tooltip title='Tooltip on top' position='top'>
  <button className='btn btn-default'>Tooltip on top</button>
</Tooltip>

UMD

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-tooltip-component/dist/tooltip.css">
<script src="path/to/react-tooltip-component/dist/react-tooltip-component.js"></script>

const Tooltip = window.ReactTooltipComponent;

Props

NameTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
titlestringtrue
positionstringfalsetop['left', 'top', 'right', 'bottom']
fixedboolfalsetruefixed or not
containerelementfalsedocument.body
childrennodetrue

Example

View demo or example folder.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial