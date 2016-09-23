A simple tooltip component for ReactJS.
npm install --save-dev react-tooltip-component
import 'react-tooltip-component/lib/tooltip.css';
//require('react-tooltip-component/lib/tooltip.css');
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-tooltip-component/lib/tooltip.css">
import Tooltip from 'react-tooltip-component';
<Tooltip title='Tooltip on top' position='top'>
<button className='btn btn-default'>Tooltip on top</button>
</Tooltip>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-tooltip-component/dist/tooltip.css">
<script src="path/to/react-tooltip-component/dist/react-tooltip-component.js"></script>
const Tooltip = window.ReactTooltipComponent;
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|title
|string
|true
|position
|string
|false
top
|['left', 'top', 'right', 'bottom']
|fixed
|bool
|false
|true
|fixed or not
|container
|element
|false
|document.body
|children
|node
|true
View demo or example folder.