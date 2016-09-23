React Tooltip

A simple tooltip component for ReactJS.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react-tooltip-component

Usage

Style

Webpack

import 'react-tooltip-component/lib/tooltip.css' ;

Other

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "path/to/react-tooltip-component/lib/tooltip.css" >

JS

import Tooltip from 'react-tooltip-component' ; < Tooltip title = 'Tooltip on top' position = 'top' > < button className = 'btn btn-default' > Tooltip on top </ button > </ Tooltip >

UMD

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "path/to/react-tooltip-component/dist/tooltip.css" > < script src = "path/to/react-tooltip-component/dist/react-tooltip-component.js" > </ script >

const Tooltip = window .ReactTooltipComponent;

Props

Name Type Required Default Description title string true position string false top ['left', 'top', 'right', 'bottom'] fixed bool false true fixed or not container element false document.body children node true

Example

View demo or example folder.