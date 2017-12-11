A simple iOS inspired toggle switch.
npm install --save react-toggle-switch
https://patrickgrimard.io/react-toggle-switch/
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import Switch from 'react-toggle-switch'
class MyComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
switched: false
};
}
toggleSwitch = () => {
this.setState(prevState => {
return {
switched: !prevState.switched
};
});
};
render() {
return (
<div>
{/* Basic Switch */}
<Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched}/>
{/* With children */}
<Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched}>
<i class="some-icon"/>
</Switch>
{/* Disabled */}
<Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched} enabled={false}/>
{/* Custom classnames */}
<Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched} className='other-class'/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default MyComponent;
Please take note that as of version 3.0.0, a
Switch no longer maintains an internal state. Using this component
requires that you pass both an
onClick method and an
on value to set the current state of the
Switch. More
details about why this was changed can be found here.
onClick - Function handler to be called any time the switch is clicked.
on - Sets the switch on or off.
enabled - If set to
false, the switch cannot be toggled. Default is
true.
className - Optional CSS classes for the root element.
@import "node_modules/react-toggle-switch/dist/css/switch.min.css"