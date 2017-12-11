A simple iOS inspired toggle switch.

Install

npm install --save react-toggle- switch

Demo

https://patrickgrimard.io/react-toggle-switch/

Usage

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {render} from 'react-dom' ; import Switch from 'react-toggle-switch' class MyComponent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { switched : false }; } toggleSwitch = () => { this .setState( prevState => { return { switched : !prevState.switched }; }); }; render() { return ( <div> {/* Basic Switch */} <Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched}/> {/* With children */} <Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched}> <i class="some-icon"/> </Switch> {/* Disabled */} <Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched} enabled={false}/> {/* Custom classnames */} <Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched} className='other-class'/> </div> ); } } export default MyComponent;

Upgrading to version 3.0.0

Please take note that as of version 3.0.0, a Switch no longer maintains an internal state. Using this component requires that you pass both an onClick method and an on value to set the current state of the Switch . More details about why this was changed can be found here.

Props

onClick - Function handler to be called any time the switch is clicked. on - Sets the switch on or off. enabled - If set to false , the switch cannot be toggled. Default is true . className - Optional CSS classes for the root element.

Import Styling