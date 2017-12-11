openbase logo
react-toggle-switch

by Patrick Grimard
3.0.4 (see all)

iOS inspired toggle switch

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.8K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Deprecated!
This package is no longer maintained. Please try something like react-switch instead.

react-toggle-switch

A simple iOS inspired toggle switch.

Switch

Install

npm install --save react-toggle-switch

Demo

https://patrickgrimard.io/react-toggle-switch/

Usage

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import Switch from 'react-toggle-switch'

class MyComponent extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      switched: false
    };
  }

  toggleSwitch = () => {
    this.setState(prevState => {
      return {
        switched: !prevState.switched
      };
    });
  };

  render() {
    return (
        <div>
            {/* Basic Switch */}
            <Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched}/>

            {/* With children */}
            <Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched}>
              <i class="some-icon"/>
            </Switch>

            {/* Disabled */}
            <Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched} enabled={false}/>

            {/* Custom classnames */}
            <Switch onClick={this.toggleSwitch} on={this.state.switched} className='other-class'/>
        </div>
    );
  }

}

export default MyComponent;

Upgrading to version 3.0.0

Please take note that as of version 3.0.0, a Switch no longer maintains an internal state. Using this component requires that you pass both an onClick method and an on value to set the current state of the Switch. More details about why this was changed can be found here.

Props

  1. onClick - Function handler to be called any time the switch is clicked.
  2. on - Sets the switch on or off.
  3. enabled - If set to false, the switch cannot be toggled. Default is true.
  4. className - Optional CSS classes for the root element.

Import Styling

@import "node_modules/react-toggle-switch/dist/css/switch.min.css"

