This component is designed to render an awesome switch/toggle component.
If you're using the previous version 1.x, have a look at Upgrade to 2.0 from 1.x before upgrade
You can use either npm
npm i react-toggle-component
or yarn
yarn add react-toggle-component
First of all, remember to import the component.
import React from "react"
import {Toggle} from "react-toggle-component"
function Application() {
return <Toggle name="toggle-1" />;
}
See the complete documentation and interactive playground
Thanks for any of your contributions 👏.
Use the GitHub issues.
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Giovambattista Fazioli 2019.
