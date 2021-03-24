Overview

This component is designed to render an awesome switch/toggle component.

New in v2.0.x

Use TypeScript

Use React Hooks

New Documentation and Interactive Playground

Removed the import styles

New props

Upgrade Guide

If you're using the previous version 1.x, have a look at Upgrade to 2.0 from 1.x before upgrade

Installation

You can use either npm

npm i react-toggle-component

or yarn

yarn add react-toggle-component

Basic Usage

First of all, remember to import the component.

import React from "react" import {Toggle} from "react-toggle-component" function Application ( ) { return < Toggle name = "toggle-1" /> ; }

Documentation

See the complete documentation and interactive playground

Contributing

Thanks for any of your contributions 👏.

Bugs 🐛

Use the GitHub issues.

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Giovambattista Fazioli 2019.