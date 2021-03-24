openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtc

react-toggle-component

by Giovambattista Fazioli
3.0.8 (see all)

A React UI Component to display an awesome Toggle Button control

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
jsgiant

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Overview

version license issues type last-commit npm

This component is designed to render an awesome switch/toggle component.

Edit React Toggle

New in v2.0.x

Upgrade Guide

If you're using the previous version 1.x, have a look at Upgrade to 2.0 from 1.x before upgrade

Installation

You can use either npm

npm i react-toggle-component

or yarn

yarn add react-toggle-component

Basic Usage

First of all, remember to import the component.

import React from "react"

import {Toggle} from "react-toggle-component"

function Application() {

  return <Toggle name="toggle-1" />;

}

Documentation

See the complete documentation and interactive playground

Contributing

Thanks for any of your contributions 👏.

Bugs 🐛

Use the GitHub issues.

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Giovambattista Fazioli 2019.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings0 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

This component will provide you a simple toggler that you can use anywhere in your code and you can pass a callback to the prop called onToggle to perform any action while toggling the toggle. We can customize its appearance by passing relevant props to it.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial