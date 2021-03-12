An elegant, accessible toggle component for React. Also a glorified checkbox.
The component takes the following props.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
checked
|boolean
|If
true, the toggle is checked. If
false, the toggle is unchecked. Use this if you want to treat the toggle as a controlled component
defaultChecked
|boolean
|If
true on initial render, the toggle is checked. If
false on initial render, the toggle is unchecked. Use this if you want to treat the toggle as an uncontrolled component
onChange
|function
|Callback function to invoke when the user clicks on the toggle. The function signature should be the following:
function(e) { }. To get the current checked status from the event, use
e.target.checked.
onFocus
|function
|Callback function to invoke when field has focus. The function signature should be the following:
function(e) { }
onBlur
|function
|Callback function to invoke when field loses focus. The function signature should be the following:
function(e) { }
name
|string
|The value of the
name attribute of the wrapped \<input> element
value
|string
|The value of the
value attribute of the wrapped \<input> element
id
|string
|The value of the
id attribute of the wrapped \<input> element
icons
|object
|If
false, no icons are displayed. You may also pass custom icon components in
icons={{checked: <CheckedIcon />, unchecked: <UncheckedIcon />}}
aria-labelledby
|string
|The value of the
aria-labelledby attribute of the wrapped \<input> element
aria-label
|string
|The value of the
aria-label attribute of the wrapped \<input> element
disabled
|boolean
|If
true, the toggle is disabled. If
false, the toggle is enabled
npm install react-toggle
If you want the default styling, include the component's CSS with
import "react-toggle/style.css" // for ES6 modules
// or
require("react-toggle/style.css") // for CommonJS
npm install
npm run dev
npm run build
MIT