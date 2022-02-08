openbase logo
rtd

react-today-date-picker

by Wojciech Maj
7.8.29 (see all)

A date picker for your React app.

Readme

npm downloads CI tested with jest

React-Date-Picker

A date picker for your React app.

  • Pick days, months, years, or even decades
  • Supports virtually any language
  • No moment.js needed

tl;dr

  • Install by executing npm install react-date-picker or yarn add react-date-picker.
  • Import by adding import DatePicker from 'react-date-picker'.
  • Use by adding <DatePicker />. Use onChange prop for getting new values.

Demo

A minimal demo page can be found in sample directory.

Online demo is also available!

Looking for a time picker or a datetime picker?

React-Date-Picker will play nicely with React-Time-Picker and React-DateTime-Picker. Check them out!

Getting started

Compatibility

Your project needs to use React 16.3 or later. If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to find a suitable React-Date-Picker version.

React versionNewest compatible React-Date-Picker version
≥16.3latest
≥16.07.x

React-Calendar, on which React-Date-Picker relies heavily, uses modern web technologies. That's why it's so fast, lightweight and easy to style. This, however, comes at a cost of supporting only modern browsers.

Legacy browsers

If you need to support legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 10, you will need to use Intl.js or another Intl polyfill along with React-Date-Picker.

Installation

Add React-Date-Picker to your project by executing npm install react-date-picker or yarn add react-date-picker.

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import DatePicker from 'react-date-picker';

function MyApp() {
  const [value, onChange] = useState(new Date());

  return (
    <div>
      <DatePicker onChange={onChange} value={value} />
    </div>
  );
}

Custom styling

If you don't want to use default React-Date-Picker and React-Calendar styles, you can import React-Date-Picker without them by using import DatePicker from 'react-date-picker/dist/entry.nostyle'; instead.

Styles loaded by the default entry file are react-date-picker/dist/DatePicker.css and react-calendar/dist/Calendar.css. You can copy them to your project to build your own upon them.

User guide

DatePicker

Displays an input field complete with custom inputs, native input, and a calendar.

Props

Prop nameDescriptionDefault valueExample values
autoFocusAutomatically focuses the input on mount.n/atrue
calendarAriaLabelaria-label for the calendar button.n/a"Toggle calendar"
calendarClassNameClass name(s) that will be added along with "react-calendar" to the main React-Calendar <div> element.n/a
  • String: "class1 class2"
  • Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"]
calendarIconContent of the calendar button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon.(default icon)
  • String: "Calendar"
  • React element: <CalendarIcon />
classNameClass name(s) that will be added along with "react-date-picker" to the main React-Date-Picker <div> element.n/a
  • String: "class1 class2"
  • Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"]
clearAriaLabelaria-label for the clear button.n/a"Clear value"
clearIconContent of the clear button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon.(default icon)
  • String: "Clear"
  • React element: <ClearIcon />
closeCalendarWhether to close the calendar on value selection.truefalse
dayAriaLabelaria-label for the day input.n/a"Day"
dayPlaceholderplaceholder for the day input."--""dd"
disabledWhether the date picker should be disabled.falsetrue
disableCalendarWhen set to true, will remove the calendar and the button toggling its visibility.falsetrue
formatInput format based on Unicode Technical Standard #35. Supported values are: y, M, MM, MMM, MMMM, d, dd.n/a"y-MM-dd"
isOpenWhether the calendar should be opened.falsetrue
localeLocale that should be used by the date picker and the calendar. Can be any IETF language tag.User's browser settings"hu-HU"
maxDateMaximum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by maxDate will also be selectable, although React-Date-Picker will ensure that no later date is selected.n/aDate: new Date()
maxDetailThe most detailed calendar view that the user shall see. View defined here also becomes the one on which clicking an item in the calendar will select a date and pass it to onChange. Can be "month", "year", "decade" or "century"."month""year"
minDateMinimum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by minDate will also be selectable, although React-Date-Picker will ensure that no earlier date is selected.n/aDate: new Date()
minDetailThe least detailed calendar view that the user shall see. Can be "month", "year", "decade" or "century"."century""decade"
monthAriaLabelaria-label for the month input.n/a"Month"
monthPlaceholderplaceholder for the month input."--""mm"
nameInput name."date""myCustomName"
nativeInputAriaLabelaria-label for the native date input.n/a"Date"
onCalendarCloseFunction called when the calendar closes.n/a() => alert('Calendar closed')
onCalendarOpenFunction called when the calendar opens.n/a() => alert('Calendar opened')
onChangeFunction called when the user picks a valid date. If any of the fields were excluded using custom format, new Date(y, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), where y is the current year, is going to serve as a "base".n/a(value) => alert('New date is: ', value)
openCalendarOnFocusWhether to open the calendar on input focus.truefalse
requiredWhether date input should be required.falsetrue
returnValueWhich dates shall be passed by the calendar to the onChange function and onClick{Period} functions. Can be "start", "end" or "range". The latter will cause an array with start and end values to be passed."start""range"
showLeadingZerosWhether leading zeros should be rendered in date inputs.falsetrue
valueInput value.n/a
  • Date: new Date()
  • An array of dates: [new Date(2017, 0, 1), new Date(2017, 7, 1)]
yearAriaLabelaria-label for the year input.n/a"Year"
yearPlaceholderaria-label for the year input."----""yyyy"

Calendar

DatePicker component passes all props to React-Calendar, with the exception of className (you can use calendarClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Calendar component props.

License

The MIT License.

Author

Wojciech Maj
kontakt@wojtekmaj.pl
https://wojtekmaj.pl

Thank you

Sponsors

Thank you to all our sponsors! Become a sponsor and get your image on our README on GitHub.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! Become a backer and get your image on our README on GitHub.

Top Contributors

Thank you to all our contributors that helped on this project!

Top Contributors

