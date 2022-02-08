A date picker for your React app.

Pick days, months, years, or even decades

Supports virtually any language

No moment.js needed

Install by executing npm install react-date-picker or yarn add react-date-picker .

or . Import by adding import DatePicker from 'react-date-picker' .

. Use by adding <DatePicker /> . Use onChange prop for getting new values.

Demo

A minimal demo page can be found in sample directory.

Online demo is also available!

React-Date-Picker will play nicely with React-Time-Picker and React-DateTime-Picker. Check them out!

Getting started

Compatibility

Your project needs to use React 16.3 or later. If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to find a suitable React-Date-Picker version.

React version Newest compatible React-Date-Picker version ≥16.3 latest ≥16.0 7.x

React-Calendar, on which React-Date-Picker relies heavily, uses modern web technologies. That's why it's so fast, lightweight and easy to style. This, however, comes at a cost of supporting only modern browsers.

Legacy browsers

If you need to support legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 10, you will need to use Intl.js or another Intl polyfill along with React-Date-Picker.

Installation

Add React-Date-Picker to your project by executing npm install react-date-picker or yarn add react-date-picker .

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import DatePicker from 'react-date-picker' ; function MyApp ( ) { const [value, onChange] = useState( new Date ()); return ( < div > < DatePicker onChange = {onChange} value = {value} /> </ div > ); }

Custom styling

If you don't want to use default React-Date-Picker and React-Calendar styles, you can import React-Date-Picker without them by using import DatePicker from 'react-date-picker/dist/entry.nostyle'; instead.

Styles loaded by the default entry file are react-date-picker/dist/DatePicker.css and react-calendar/dist/Calendar.css . You can copy them to your project to build your own upon them.

User guide

Displays an input field complete with custom inputs, native input, and a calendar.

Props

Prop name Description Default value Example values autoFocus Automatically focuses the input on mount. n/a true calendarAriaLabel aria-label for the calendar button. n/a "Toggle calendar" calendarClassName Class name(s) that will be added along with "react-calendar" to the main React-Calendar <div> element. n/a String: "class1 class2"

Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"] calendarIcon Content of the calendar button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon. (default icon) String: "Calendar"

React element: <CalendarIcon /> className Class name(s) that will be added along with "react-date-picker" to the main React-Date-Picker <div> element. n/a String: "class1 class2"

Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"] clearAriaLabel aria-label for the clear button. n/a "Clear value" clearIcon Content of the clear button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon. (default icon) String: "Clear"

React element: <ClearIcon /> closeCalendar Whether to close the calendar on value selection. true false dayAriaLabel aria-label for the day input. n/a "Day" dayPlaceholder placeholder for the day input. "--" "dd" disabled Whether the date picker should be disabled. false true disableCalendar When set to true , will remove the calendar and the button toggling its visibility. false true format Input format based on Unicode Technical Standard #35. Supported values are: y , M , MM , MMM , MMMM , d , dd . n/a "y-MM-dd" isOpen Whether the calendar should be opened. false true locale Locale that should be used by the date picker and the calendar. Can be any IETF language tag. User's browser settings "hu-HU" maxDate Maximum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by maxDate will also be selectable, although React-Date-Picker will ensure that no later date is selected. n/a Date: new Date() maxDetail The most detailed calendar view that the user shall see. View defined here also becomes the one on which clicking an item in the calendar will select a date and pass it to onChange. Can be "month" , "year" , "decade" or "century" . "month" "year" minDate Minimum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by minDate will also be selectable, although React-Date-Picker will ensure that no earlier date is selected. n/a Date: new Date() minDetail The least detailed calendar view that the user shall see. Can be "month" , "year" , "decade" or "century" . "century" "decade" monthAriaLabel aria-label for the month input. n/a "Month" monthPlaceholder placeholder for the month input. "--" "mm" name Input name. "date" "myCustomName" nativeInputAriaLabel aria-label for the native date input. n/a "Date" onCalendarClose Function called when the calendar closes. n/a () => alert('Calendar closed') onCalendarOpen Function called when the calendar opens. n/a () => alert('Calendar opened') onChange Function called when the user picks a valid date. If any of the fields were excluded using custom format , new Date(y, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0) , where y is the current year, is going to serve as a "base". n/a (value) => alert('New date is: ', value) openCalendarOnFocus Whether to open the calendar on input focus. true false required Whether date input should be required. false true returnValue Which dates shall be passed by the calendar to the onChange function and onClick{Period} functions. Can be "start" , "end" or "range" . The latter will cause an array with start and end values to be passed. "start" "range" showLeadingZeros Whether leading zeros should be rendered in date inputs. false true value Input value. n/a Date: new Date()

An array of dates: [new Date(2017, 0, 1), new Date(2017, 7, 1)] yearAriaLabel aria-label for the year input. n/a "Year" yearPlaceholder aria-label for the year input. "----" "yyyy"

Calendar

DatePicker component passes all props to React-Calendar, with the exception of className (you can use calendarClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Calendar component props.

License

The MIT License.

Author

Thank you

