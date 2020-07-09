openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rt

react-toasts

by Anthony Sarais
3.0.6 (see all)

Simple react alerter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Toast

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

License Version

Lightweight react toasts manager

react-toasts is a very simple and lightweight component to create toasts.

alt text

Demo url : https://vashnak.com/react-toasts/

How to use

$ npm install -S react-toasts

You will need to import the ToastsContainer component and the ToastsStore.

import {ToastsContainer, ToastsStore} from 'react-toasts';

function render(){
    return <div>
        <button onClick={() => ToastsStore.success("Hey, you just clicked!")}>Click me</button>
        <ToastsContainer store={ToastsStore}/>
    </div>
}

It is very easy to use. ToastsContainer is, as its name suggests, the toast container while ToastsStore is the toasts manager. The ToastsContainer must be linked to the ToastsStore, so we must set it as a parameter (see the code above). It will not work if you forget it!

Now you can simply call one of the 4 functions from the ToastStore (success, info, warning, error):

function n(message: string | HTMLElement, timer?: number = 3000, classNames?: string): void

Like this: 

ToastsStore.success('Hey, it worked !');

The timer parameter is optional and its default value is 3000ms. The classNames parameter is also optional, if you have multiple classes to add, please separate them with a space ("class1 class2 ...").

The container can have 6 positions:

  • TOP_RIGHT
  • TOP_LEFT
  • TOP_CENTER
  • BOTTOM_RIGHT
  • BOTTOM_LEFT
  • BOTTOM_CENTER.

By default its position is BOTTOM_RIGHT. You can change it by importing and using the enum ToastsContainerPosition

<ToastContainer position={ToastsContainerPosition.TOP_LEFT}/>

If you want the toasts to have a light background, add the lightBackground property to the ToastsContainer component.

<ToastContainer position={ToastsContainerPosition.TOP_LEFT} lightBackground/>

Updates

3.0.6

Prepared the package.json file to migrate from react-toasts to @vashnak/react-toasts (will be up with version 4.0.0)

3.0.5

Updated types, fix dependencies vulnerabilities, removed react/react-dom from dev-dependencies and added them into peerDependencies.

3.0.0

Rewrite with typescript, updated typos, optimized build, now support HTML in toast messages.

2.0.9

Can now add custom classes to toasts.

2.0.8

Added a class on each toasts.

2.0.7

Now support line break in toasts (\n).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rt
react-toastifyReact notification made easy 🚀 !
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
932K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
rht
react-hot-toastSmoking hot React Notifications 🔥
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
161K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rc-notificationReact Notification
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
730K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
not
notistackHighly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rtn
react-toast-notifications🍞 A toast notification system for react
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
290K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rrt
react-redux-toastrreact-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
34K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial