Lightweight react toasts manager

react-toasts is a very simple and lightweight component to create toasts.

Demo url : https://vashnak.com/react-toasts/

How to use

$ npm install -S react-toasts

You will need to import the ToastsContainer component and the ToastsStore.

import {ToastsContainer, ToastsStore} from 'react-toasts' ; function render ( ) { return < div > < button onClick = {() => ToastsStore.success("Hey, you just clicked!")}>Click me </ button > < ToastsContainer store = {ToastsStore}/ > </ div > }

It is very easy to use. ToastsContainer is, as its name suggests, the toast container while ToastsStore is the toasts manager. The ToastsContainer must be linked to the ToastsStore, so we must set it as a parameter (see the code above). It will not work if you forget it!

Now you can simply call one of the 4 functions from the ToastStore (success, info, warning, error):

function n(message: string | HTMLElement, timer?: number = 3000, classNames?: string): void

Like this:

ToastsStore.success( 'Hey, it worked !' );

The timer parameter is optional and its default value is 3000ms. The classNames parameter is also optional, if you have multiple classes to add, please separate them with a space ("class1 class2 ...").

The container can have 6 positions:

TOP_RIGHT

TOP_LEFT

TOP_CENTER

BOTTOM_RIGHT

BOTTOM_LEFT

BOTTOM_CENTER.

By default its position is BOTTOM_RIGHT. You can change it by importing and using the enum ToastsContainerPosition

< ToastContainer position = {ToastsContainerPosition.TOP_LEFT}/ >

If you want the toasts to have a light background, add the lightBackground property to the ToastsContainer component.

< ToastContainer position = {ToastsContainerPosition.TOP_LEFT} lightBackground />

Prepared the package.json file to migrate from react-toasts to @vashnak/react-toasts (will be up with version 4.0.0)

Updated types, fix dependencies vulnerabilities, removed react/react-dom from dev-dependencies and added them into peerDependencies.

Rewrite with typescript, updated typos, optimized build, now support HTML in toast messages.

Can now add custom classes to toasts.

Added a class on each toasts.

Now support line break in toasts (

).