rtr

react-toastify-redux

by Roman
1.0.0-rc.2 (see all)

React Toastify with Redux

Readme

React Toastify Redux

Wraps react-toastify into a component and exposes actions and reducer.

Installation

$ npm install --save react-toastify-redux
$ yarn add react-toastify-redux

Usage

Import the reducer and pass it to your combineReducers:

import {combineReducers} from 'redux';
import {toastsReducer as toasts} from 'react-toastify-redux';

export default combineReducers({
    // ...other reducers
    toasts
});

Include the toast controller in main view:

import {ToastController} from 'react-toastify-redux';

export default () => {
    return (
        <div>
            ...
            <ToastController />
        </div>
    );
};

Actions

Use actions for create, update and remove toasts:

import {dismiss, update, error, message, warning, success, info} from 'react-toastify-redux';

dispatch(dismiss(id));
dispatch(dismiss()); // dismiss all toasts
dispatch(update(id, options));
dispatch(message('Default message'));
dispatch(success('Success message'));
dispatch(error('Error message'));
dispatch(warning('Warning message'));
dispatch(info('Info message'));

Customization toast

Create toast component

export default ({ header, message }) => (
    <div className='toast'>
        <div className='header'>{header}</div>
        <div className='message'>{message}</div>
    </div>
);

Include this component in ToastConroller

import {ToastController} from 'react-toastify-redux';
import CustomToastComponent from 'awesome-folder/custom-toast-component';

export default () => {
    return (
        <div>
            ...
            <ToastController toastComponent={CustomToastComponent} />
        </div>
    );
};

API

ToastContainer

ToastContainer extends properties from ToastContainer in react-toastify. Also have new properties:

PropsTypeDefaultDescription
toastComponentComponentClass or false-Element that will be displayed after emit toast

Dismiss

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
toast idstringId toast for dismiss. If call action without id, then dismiss all toasts

Update

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
toast idstringId toast for update
optionsobjectOptions listed below

Toast Actions (Message, Success, Info, Warning, Error)

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
messagestringMessage for toast
optionsobjectOptions listed below

Toast Base Options

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
renderDefaultComponentbooleanfalseRender default toast component? Use this propery if using custom toast component.
titlestring''Title for custom toast component
typeOne of: 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'error', 'default''default'Toast type
autoClosenumber or false5000Set the delay in ms to close the toast automatically
hideProgressBarbooleanfalseHide or show the progress bar
positionOne of: 'top-right', 'top-center', 'top-left', 'bottom-right', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-left''top-right'Set the default position to use
pauseOnHoverbooleantruePause the timer when the mouse hover the toast
classNamestring or object-An optional css class to set
bodyClassNamestring or object-An optional css class to set for the toast content.
progressClassNamestring or object-An optional css class to set for the progress bar.
draggablebooleantrueAllow toast to be draggable
draggablePercentnumber80The percentage of the toast's width it takes for a drag to dismiss a toast

License

Licensed under MIT

