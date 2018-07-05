React Toastify Redux

Wraps react-toastify into a component and exposes actions and reducer.

Installation

$ npm install $ yarn add react-toastify-redux

Usage

Import the reducer and pass it to your combineReducers:

import {combineReducers} from 'redux' ; import {toastsReducer as toasts} from 'react-toastify-redux' ; export default combineReducers({ toasts });

Include the toast controller in main view:

import {ToastController} from 'react-toastify-redux' ; export default () => { return ( < div > ... < ToastController /> </ div > ); };

Actions

Use actions for create, update and remove toasts:

import {dismiss, update, error, message, warning, success, info} from 'react-toastify-redux' ; dispatch(dismiss(id)); dispatch(dismiss()); dispatch(update(id, options)); dispatch(message( 'Default message' )); dispatch(success( 'Success message' )); dispatch(error( 'Error message' )); dispatch(warning( 'Warning message' )); dispatch(info( 'Info message' ));

Customization toast

Create toast component

export default ({ header, message }) => ( < div className = 'toast' > < div className = 'header' > {header} </ div > < div className = 'message' > {message} </ div > </ div > );

Include this component in ToastConroller

import {ToastController} from 'react-toastify-redux' ; import CustomToastComponent from 'awesome-folder/custom-toast-component' ; export default () => { return ( < div > ... < ToastController toastComponent = {CustomToastComponent} /> </ div > ); };

API

ToastContainer

ToastContainer extends properties from ToastContainer in react-toastify. Also have new properties:

Props Type Default Description toastComponent ComponentClass or false - Element that will be displayed after emit toast

Dismiss

Parameter Type Required Description toast id string ✘ Id toast for dismiss. If call action without id, then dismiss all toasts

Parameter Type Required Description toast id string ✓ Id toast for update options object ✘ Options listed below

Available options : See: Toast Base Options message: toast message for update



Toast Actions (Message, Success, Info, Warning, Error)

Parameter Type Required Description message string ✓ Message for toast options object ✘ Options listed below

Available options : See: Toast Base Options id: custom id for a toast. By default in generated automatically.



Parameter Type Default Description renderDefaultComponent boolean false Render default toast component? Use this propery if using custom toast component. title string '' Title for custom toast component type One of: 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'error', 'default' 'default' Toast type autoClose number or false 5000 Set the delay in ms to close the toast automatically hideProgressBar boolean false Hide or show the progress bar position One of: 'top-right', 'top-center', 'top-left', 'bottom-right', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-left' 'top-right' Set the default position to use pauseOnHover boolean true Pause the timer when the mouse hover the toast className string or object - An optional css class to set bodyClassName string or object - An optional css class to set for the toast content. progressClassName string or object - An optional css class to set for the progress bar. draggable boolean true Allow toast to be draggable draggablePercent number 80 The percentage of the toast's width it takes for a drag to dismiss a toast

License

Licensed under MIT