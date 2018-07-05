Wraps react-toastify into a component and exposes actions and reducer.
$ npm install --save react-toastify-redux
$ yarn add react-toastify-redux
Import the reducer and pass it to your combineReducers:
import {combineReducers} from 'redux';
import {toastsReducer as toasts} from 'react-toastify-redux';
export default combineReducers({
// ...other reducers
toasts
});
Include the toast controller in main view:
import {ToastController} from 'react-toastify-redux';
export default () => {
return (
<div>
...
<ToastController />
</div>
);
};
Use actions for create, update and remove toasts:
import {dismiss, update, error, message, warning, success, info} from 'react-toastify-redux';
dispatch(dismiss(id));
dispatch(dismiss()); // dismiss all toasts
dispatch(update(id, options));
dispatch(message('Default message'));
dispatch(success('Success message'));
dispatch(error('Error message'));
dispatch(warning('Warning message'));
dispatch(info('Info message'));
Create toast component
export default ({ header, message }) => (
<div className='toast'>
<div className='header'>{header}</div>
<div className='message'>{message}</div>
</div>
);
Include this component in ToastConroller
import {ToastController} from 'react-toastify-redux';
import CustomToastComponent from 'awesome-folder/custom-toast-component';
export default () => {
return (
<div>
...
<ToastController toastComponent={CustomToastComponent} />
</div>
);
};
ToastContainer extends properties from ToastContainer in react-toastify. Also have new properties:
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|toastComponent
|ComponentClass or false
|-
|Element that will be displayed after emit toast
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|toast id
|string
|✘
|Id toast for dismiss. If call action without id, then dismiss all toasts
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|toast id
|string
|✓
|Id toast for update
|options
|object
|✘
|Options listed below
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|message
|string
|✓
|Message for toast
|options
|object
|✘
|Options listed below
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|renderDefaultComponent
|boolean
|false
|Render default toast component? Use this propery if using custom toast component.
|title
|string
|''
|Title for custom toast component
|type
|One of: 'info', 'success', 'warning', 'error', 'default'
|'default'
|Toast type
|autoClose
|number or false
|5000
|Set the delay in ms to close the toast automatically
|hideProgressBar
|boolean
|false
|Hide or show the progress bar
|position
|One of: 'top-right', 'top-center', 'top-left', 'bottom-right', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-left'
|'top-right'
|Set the default position to use
|pauseOnHover
|boolean
|true
|Pause the timer when the mouse hover the toast
|className
|string or object
|-
|An optional css class to set
|bodyClassName
|string or object
|-
|An optional css class to set for the toast content.
|progressClassName
|string or object
|-
|An optional css class to set for the progress bar.
|draggable
|boolean
|true
|Allow toast to be draggable
|draggablePercent
|number
|80
|The percentage of the toast's width it takes for a drag to dismiss a toast
Licensed under MIT