🎉 React-Toastify allows you to add notifications to your app with ease. No more nonsense!
$ npm install --save react-toastify
$ yarn add react-toastify
import React from 'react';
import { ToastContainer, toast } from 'react-toastify';
import 'react-toastify/dist/ReactToastify.css';
function App(){
const notify = () => toast("Wow so easy!");
return (
<div>
<button onClick={notify}>Notify!</button>
<ToastContainer />
</div>
);
}
A demo is worth a thousand words
Check the documentation to get you started!
Licensed under MIT
