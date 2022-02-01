openbase logo
Readme

React-Toastify

Financial Contributors on Open Collective React-toastify CI npm npm NPM Coveralls github

React toastify

🎉 React-Toastify allows you to add notifications to your app with ease. No more nonsense!

Installation

$ npm install --save react-toastify
$ yarn add react-toastify

Features

  • Easy to set up for real, you can make it work in less than 10sec!
  • Super easy to customize
  • RTL support
  • Swipe to close 👌
  • Can choose swipe direction
  • Super easy to use an animation of your choice. Works well with animate.css for example
  • Can display a react component inside the toast!
  • Has onOpen and onClose hooks. Both can access the props passed to the react component rendered inside the toast
  • Can remove a toast programmatically
  • Define behavior per toast
  • Pause toast when the window loses focus 👁
  • Fancy progress bar to display the remaining time
  • Possibility to update a toast
  • You can control the progress bar a la nprogress 😲
  • You can limit the number of toast displayed at the same time
  • Dark mode 🌒
  • And much more !

The gist

  import React from 'react';

  import { ToastContainer, toast } from 'react-toastify';
  import 'react-toastify/dist/ReactToastify.css';
  
  function App(){
    const notify = () => toast("Wow so easy!");

    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={notify}>Notify!</button>
        <ToastContainer />
      </div>
    );
  }

Demo

A demo is worth a thousand words

Documentation

Check the documentation to get you started!

Contribute

Show your ❤️ and support by giving a ⭐. Any suggestions are welcome! Take a look at the contributing guide.

You can also find me on reactiflux. My pseudo is Fadi.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Release Notes

You can find the release note for the latest release here

You can browse them all here

License

Licensed under MIT

100
18 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

This is a really great Open Source package available for toast notifications. I have used it for my Internships as well as freelancing gigs. One example is here, https://github.com/teamlbtc/lbtc-website/blob/master/package.json For the above project, I have used it for generating a toast notification whenever a user submits the form and he has to be notified of the form's submission. Now talking about the package itself, Its really easy to add it to your react app and its supported in CRA's PWA as well!!

9
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I've used this library for my react project for adding toast notifications in the admin panel using react. very powerful and excellent library . helped me a lot and saved my time for creating notification/toasts for react. best in look and performance. well optimized for all devices and fully responsive . easy to use and implement

1
fkhadra
October 13, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

Great package to implement a toast in your project. We can customize the toast in many ways. The documentation is crisp and clear to understand the package. The demos they provide in the documentation will make you more interested to use this package. This is one of the popular packages that most of the react developers use.

1
fkhadra
December 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Sometimes it requires to show notifications while building the react applications. This package helps me to display customizable notifications in the app. It has smooth transitions and looks very eye-catching. As it requires less code and displaying notifications are not hard anymore, I can't think without using it.

1
fkhadra
1 year ago

I have used this package for getting the toast notifications in my react project. There are 5-6 different styles that we can use with different properties. I would recommend the developers to add more styles as currently it is very limited. But still the best for notification in our web page.

1
fkhadra

