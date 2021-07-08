🚨 Not Maintained

This was a great project to learn from and fulfilled the requirements it set out to. Unfortunately, I can no-longer give this project the time it needs. Consider react-hot-toast as an alternative, or look at the source and make your own 🎉 (there really isn't much to it).

React Toast Notifications

A configurable, composable, toast notification system for react.

https://jossmac.github.io/react-toast-notifications

Install

yarn add react-toast-notifications

Use

Wrap your app in the ToastProvider , which provides context for the Toast descendants.

import { ToastProvider, useToasts } from 'react-toast-notifications' ; const FormWithToasts = () => { const { addToast } = useToasts(); const onSubmit = async value => { const { error } = await dataPersistenceLayer(value); if (error) { addToast(error.message, { appearance : 'error' }); } else { addToast( 'Saved Successfully' , { appearance : 'success' }); } }; return < form onSubmit = {onSubmit} > ... </ form > ; }; const App = () => ( < ToastProvider > < FormWithToasts /> </ ToastProvider > );

ToastProvider Props

For brevity:

PlacementType is equal to 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-center' | 'bottom-right' | 'top-left' | 'top-center' | 'top-right' .

is equal to . TransitionState is equal to 'entering' | 'entered' | 'exiting' | 'exited' .

Property Description autoDismissTimeout number Default 5000 . The time until a toast will be dismissed automatically, in milliseconds. autoDismiss boolean Default: false . Whether or not to dismiss the toast automatically after a timeout. children Node Required. Your app content. components { ToastContainer, Toast } Replace the underlying components. newestOnTop boolean Default false . When true, insert new toasts at the top of the stack. placement PlacementType Default top-right . Where, in relation to the viewport, to place the toasts. portalTargetSelector string Which element to attach the container's portal to. Uses document.body when not provided. transitionDuration number Default 220 . The duration of the CSS transition on the Toast component.

Toast Props

Property Description appearance Used by the default toast. One of success , error , warning , info . children Required. The content of the toast notification. autoDismiss boolean Inherited from ToastProvider if not provided. autoDismissTimeout number Inherited from ToastProvider . onDismiss: Id => void Passed in dynamically. Can be called in a custom toast to dismiss it. placement PlacementType Inherited from ToastProvider . transitionDuration number Inherited from ToastProvider . transitionState: TransitionState Passed in dynamically.

Hook

The useToast hook has the following signature:

const { addToast, removeToast, removeAllToasts, updateToast, toastStack, } = useToasts();

The addToast method has three arguments:

The first is the content of the toast, which can be any renderable Node . The second is the Options object, which can take any shape you like. Options.appearance is required when using the DefaultToast . When departing from the default shape, you must provide an alternative, compliant Toast component. The third is an optional callback, which is passed the added toast ID .

The removeToast method has two arguments:

The first is the ID of the toast to remove. The second is an optional callback.

The removeAllToasts method has no arguments.

The updateToast method has three arguments:

The first is the ID of the toast to update. The second is the Options object, which differs slightly from the add method because it accepts a content property. The third is an optional callback, which is passed the updated toast ID .

The toastStack is an array of objects representing the current toasts, e.g.

[ { content : 'Something went wrong' , id : 'generated-string' , appearance : 'error' , }, { content : 'Item saved' , id : 'generated-string' , appearance : 'success' }, ];

Replaceable Components

To bring each toast notification inline with your app, you can provide alternative components to the ToastProvider :

import { ToastProvider } from 'react-toast-notifications' ; const MyCustomToast = ( { appearance, children } ) => ( < div style = {{ background: appearance === 'error' ? ' red ' : ' green ' }}> {children} </ div > ); const App = () => ( < ToastProvider components = {{ Toast: MyCustomToast }}> ... </ ToastProvider > );

To customize the existing component instead of creating a new one, you may import DefaultToast :

import { DefaultToast } from 'react-toast-notifications' ; export const MyCustomToast = ( { children, ...props } ) => ( < DefaultToast { ...props }> < SomethingSpecial > {children} </ SomethingSpecial > </ DefaultToast > );

Alternatives

This library may not meet your needs. Here are some alternative I came across whilst searching for this solution: