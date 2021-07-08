This was a great project to learn from and fulfilled the requirements it set out to. Unfortunately, I can no-longer give this project the time it needs. Consider react-hot-toast as an alternative, or look at the source and make your own 🎉 (there really isn't much to it).
A configurable, composable, toast notification system for react.
https://jossmac.github.io/react-toast-notifications
yarn add react-toast-notifications
Wrap your app in the
ToastProvider, which provides context for the
Toast descendants.
import { ToastProvider, useToasts } from 'react-toast-notifications';
const FormWithToasts = () => {
const { addToast } = useToasts();
const onSubmit = async value => {
const { error } = await dataPersistenceLayer(value);
if (error) {
addToast(error.message, { appearance: 'error' });
} else {
addToast('Saved Successfully', { appearance: 'success' });
}
};
return <form onSubmit={onSubmit}>...</form>;
};
const App = () => (
<ToastProvider>
<FormWithToasts />
</ToastProvider>
);
For brevity:
PlacementType is equal to
'bottom-left' | 'bottom-center' | 'bottom-right' | 'top-left' | 'top-center' | 'top-right'.
TransitionState is equal to
'entering' | 'entered' | 'exiting' | 'exited'.
|Property
|Description
|autoDismissTimeout
number
|Default
5000. The time until a toast will be dismissed automatically, in milliseconds.
|autoDismiss
boolean
|Default:
false. Whether or not to dismiss the toast automatically after a timeout.
|children
Node
|Required. Your app content.
|components
{ ToastContainer, Toast }
|Replace the underlying components.
|newestOnTop
boolean
|Default
false. When true, insert new toasts at the top of the stack.
|placement
PlacementType
|Default
top-right. Where, in relation to the viewport, to place the toasts.
|portalTargetSelector
string
|Which element to attach the container's portal to. Uses
document.body when not provided.
|transitionDuration
number
|Default
220. The duration of the CSS transition on the
Toast component.
|Property
|Description
|appearance
|Used by the default toast. One of
success,
error,
warning,
info.
|children
|Required. The content of the toast notification.
|autoDismiss
boolean
|Inherited from
ToastProvider if not provided.
|autoDismissTimeout
number
|Inherited from
ToastProvider.
|onDismiss:
Id => void
|Passed in dynamically. Can be called in a custom toast to dismiss it.
|placement
PlacementType
|Inherited from
ToastProvider.
|transitionDuration
number
|Inherited from
ToastProvider.
|transitionState:
TransitionState
|Passed in dynamically.
The
useToast hook has the following signature:
const {
addToast,
removeToast,
removeAllToasts,
updateToast,
toastStack,
} = useToasts();
The
addToast method has three arguments:
Node.
Options object, which can take any shape you like.
Options.appearance is required when using the
DefaultToast. When departing from the default shape, you must provide an alternative, compliant
Toast component.
ID.
The
removeToast method has two arguments:
ID of the toast to remove.
The
removeAllToasts method has no arguments.
The
updateToast method has three arguments:
ID of the toast to update.
Options object, which differs slightly from the add method because it accepts a
content property.
ID.
The
toastStack is an array of objects representing the current toasts, e.g.
[
{
content: 'Something went wrong',
id: 'generated-string',
appearance: 'error',
},
{ content: 'Item saved', id: 'generated-string', appearance: 'success' },
];
To bring each toast notification inline with your app, you can provide alternative components to the
ToastProvider:
import { ToastProvider } from 'react-toast-notifications';
const MyCustomToast = ({ appearance, children }) => (
<div style={{ background: appearance === 'error' ? 'red' : 'green' }}>
{children}
</div>
);
const App = () => (
<ToastProvider components={{ Toast: MyCustomToast }}>...</ToastProvider>
);
To customize the existing component instead of creating a new one, you may import
DefaultToast:
import { DefaultToast } from 'react-toast-notifications';
export const MyCustomToast = ({ children, ...props }) => (
<DefaultToast {...props}>
<SomethingSpecial>{children}</SomethingSpecial>
</DefaultToast>
);
This library may not meet your needs. Here are some alternative I came across whilst searching for this solution: