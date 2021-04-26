React Toast

Minimal toast notifications for React.

Get started

Quick start

Install with yarn

yarn add react-toast

Install with NPM

npm install react-toast

import { ToastContainer, toast } from 'react-toast' const App = () => { const wave = () => toast( 'Hi there 👋' ) return ( < div > < button onClick = {wave} > Say hi! </ button > < ToastContainer /> </ div > ) }

Demo

Demo on CodeSandbox.

Docs

Toast Container

To use react-toast , you need to put ToastContainer in a top-level component in your application. e.g. App.js

It can take some props, here's a list of them:

Props Type Description Default position top-left | top-center | top-right | bottom-left | bottom-center | bottom-right position of toast bottom-left deplay (ms) number delay for toast 6000

Toast

There are 4 base toast type available, success , error , info and warn . For instance:

const success = () => toast.success( 'Message sent successfully!' )

or

fetch( 'someRandomUrl' ) .then( res => res.json()) .then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( err => toast.error(err.message))

Custom toast

You can display custom styled toasts, here's an example and a list of options that are available for customization:

const customToast = () => toast( 'Morning! Have a good day.' , { backgroundColor : '#8329C5' , color : '#ffffff' , })

Property Type Description Default backgroundColor string background color of toast based on toast type, e.g. success will be green color string color of text in toast #ffffff

License

MIT