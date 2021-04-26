openbase logo
react-toast

by Mohammadreza Ziadzadeh
1.0.3

Minimal toast notifications for React.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

React Toast

Readme

React Toast

React Toast

Minimal toast notifications for React.

Get started

Quick start

Install with yarn

yarn add react-toast

Install with NPM

npm install react-toast

import { ToastContainer, toast } from 'react-toast'

const App = () => {
  const wave = () => toast('Hi there 👋')

  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={wave}>Say hi!</button>
      <ToastContainer />
    </div>
  )
}

Demo

Demo on CodeSandbox.

Docs

Toast Container

To use react-toast, you need to put ToastContainer in a top-level component in your application. e.g. App.js

It can take some props, here's a list of them:

PropsTypeDescriptionDefault
positiontop-left | top-center | top-right | bottom-left | bottom-center | bottom-rightposition of toastbottom-left
deplay (ms)numberdelay for toast6000

Toast

There are 4 base toast type available, success, error, info and warn. For instance:

const success = () => toast.success('Message sent successfully!')

or

fetch('someRandomUrl')
  .then(res => res.json())
  .then(res => console.log(res))
  .catch(err => toast.error(err.message))

Custom toast

You can display custom styled toasts, here's an example and a list of options that are available for customization:

const customToast = () =>
  toast('Morning! Have a good day.', {
    backgroundColor: '#8329C5',
    color: '#ffffff',
  })
PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
backgroundColorstringbackground color of toastbased on toast type, e.g. success will be green
colorstringcolor of text in toast#ffffff

License

MIT

Alternatives

rt
react-toastifyReact notification made easy 🚀 !
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
932K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
rht
react-hot-toastSmoking hot React Notifications 🔥
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
161K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rc-notificationReact Notification
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
730K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
not
notistackHighly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rtn
react-toast-notifications🍞 A toast notification system for react
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
290K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rrt
react-redux-toastrreact-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
34K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 43 Alternatives

