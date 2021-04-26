Install with yarn
yarn add react-toast
Install with NPM
npm install react-toast
import { ToastContainer, toast } from 'react-toast'
const App = () => {
const wave = () => toast('Hi there 👋')
return (
<div>
<button onClick={wave}>Say hi!</button>
<ToastContainer />
</div>
)
}
Demo on CodeSandbox.
To use
react-toast, you need to put
ToastContainer in a top-level component in your application. e.g.
App.js
It can take some props, here's a list of them:
|Props
|Type
|Description
|Default
position
top-left |
top-center |
top-right |
bottom-left |
bottom-center |
bottom-right
|position of toast
bottom-left
deplay (ms)
number
|delay for toast
6000
There are 4 base toast type available,
success,
error,
info and
warn. For instance:
const success = () => toast.success('Message sent successfully!')
or
fetch('someRandomUrl')
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => toast.error(err.message))
Custom toast
You can display custom styled toasts, here's an example and a list of options that are available for customization:
const customToast = () =>
toast('Morning! Have a good day.', {
backgroundColor: '#8329C5',
color: '#ffffff',
})
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
backgroundColor
string
|background color of toast
|based on toast type, e.g.
success will be green
color
string
|color of text in toast
#ffffff