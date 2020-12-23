react-to-webcomponent converts React components to custom elements! It lets you share react components as native elements that don't require mounted being through React. The custom element acts as a wrapper for the underlying react component. Use these custom elements in any framework (vue, svelte, angular, ember, canjs) the same way you would use standard HTML elements.
react-to-webcomponent:
1.11KB minified and gzipped.
Given a react component like:
class Greeting extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h1>Hello, {this.props.name}</h1>;
}
}
Call
reactToWebComponent and customElements.define as follows:
import reactToWebComponent from "react-to-webcomponent";
const WebGreeting = reactToWebComponent(Greeting, React, ReactDOM);
customElements.define("web-greeting", WebGreeting);
Now you can use
<web-greeting> like any other HTML element!
You can create it programatically:
const webGreeting = document.createElement("web-greeting");
webGreeting.name = "StandardsFan";
document.body.append(webGreeting);
webGreeting.innerHTML //-> "<h1>Hello, StandardsFan</h1>"
Or you can use it declaratively:
document.body.innerHTML = "<web-greeting></web-greeting>";
document.body.firstChild.name = "CoolBeans";
document.body.firstChild.innerHTML //-> "<h1>Hello, CoolBeans</h1>"
By default, custom elements created by
reactToWebComponent only
pass properties to the underlying React component. To make attributes
work, you must specify your component's properties with
PropTypes as follows:
class Greeting extends React.Component {
render() {
return <h1>Hello, {this.props.name}</h1>;
}
}
Greeting.propTypes = {
name: PropTypes.string.isRequired
};
Now
reactToWebComponent will know to look for
name attributes
as follows:
document.body.innerHTML = "<web-greeting name='Amazed'></web-greeting>";
document.body.firstChild.innerHTML //-> "<h1>Hello, Amazed</h1>"
To install from npm:
npm i react-to-webcomponent
reactToWebComponent(ReactComponent, React, ReactDOM, options) takes the following:
ReactComponent - A react component that you want to
convert to a Web Component.
React - A version of React (or preact-compat) the
component works with.
ReactDOM - A version of ReactDOM (or preact-compat) that the component works with.
options - An optional set of parameters.
options.shadow - Use shadow DOM rather than light DOM.
A new class inheriting from
HTMLElement is
returned. This class can be directly passed to
customElements.define as follows:
customElements.define("web-greeting",
reactToWebComponent(Greeting, React, ReactDOM) );
Or the class can be defined and used later:
const WebGreeting = reactToWebComponent(Greeting, React, ReactDOM);
customElements.define("web-greeting", WebGreeting);
var myGreeting = new WebGreeting();
document.body.appendChild(myGreeting);
Or the class can be extended:
class WebGreeting extends reactToWebComponent(Greeting, React, ReactDOM)
{
disconnectedCallback(){
super.disconnectedCallback();
// special stuff
}
}
customElements.define("web-greeting", WebGreeting);
Components can also be implemented using shadow DOM.
const WebGreeting = reactToWebComponent(Greeting, React, ReactDOM, { shadow: true });
customElements.define("web-greeting", WebGreeting);
var myGreeting = new WebGreeting();
document.body.appendChild(myGreeting);
var shadowContent = myGreeting.shadowRoot.children[0];
reactToWebComponent creates a constructor function whose prototype is a Proxy. This acts as a trap for any property set on instances of the custom element. When a property is set, the proxy:
Also:
props passed to the React component.