Important:
react-to-jsx is deprecated and unmaintained. Use react-element-to-jsx-string instead!
Generates a JSX string representation of React elements. Takes a React Element (or an array of React Elements). Useful for generating React component style guides.
npm install react-to-jsx
var reactToJsx = require('react-to-jsx');
var jsxString = reactToJsx(
<Button
type="submit"
size="large">
Cool Button
</Button>
);
// <Button
// type="submit"
// size="large">
// Cool Button
// </Button>
console.log(jsxString);
reactToJsx takes an optional
options object:
reactToJsx(reactElement, options).
indent
Type:
String Default:
'\t' (Tab)
Sets the indent string for returned JSX. Should probably match your preferred code style. Two spaces? Four? Three? The choice is yours, friend.
includeNull
Type: 'Boolean' Default:
true
Determines whether to include props with a value of
null in the returned JSX.
exclude
Type:
Array Default:
[]
Array of props to exclude from the returned JSX. Hide those weird props, they shouldn't be in your docs anyway.