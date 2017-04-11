openbase logo
react-to-jsx

by Alex Lande
1.3.2 (see all)

Generates a JSX string representation of React elements

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Important: react-to-jsx is deprecated and unmaintained. Use react-element-to-jsx-string instead!

React to JSX

Generates a JSX string representation of React elements. Takes a React Element (or an array of React Elements). Useful for generating React component style guides.

Usage

Install

npm install react-to-jsx

Basic Usage

var reactToJsx = require('react-to-jsx');

var jsxString = reactToJsx(
  <Button
    type="submit"
    size="large">
    Cool Button
  </Button>
);

// <Button
//   type="submit"
//   size="large">
//   Cool Button
// </Button>

console.log(jsxString);

Options

reactToJsx takes an optional options object: reactToJsx(reactElement, options).

indent

Type: String Default: '\t' (Tab)

Sets the indent string for returned JSX. Should probably match your preferred code style. Two spaces? Four? Three? The choice is yours, friend.

includeNull

Type: 'Boolean' Default: true

Determines whether to include props with a value of null in the returned JSX.

exclude

Type: Array Default: []

Array of props to exclude from the returned JSX. Hide those weird props, they shouldn't be in your docs anyway.

