Webpack plugin that renders React components to HTML files.
Components are rendered after all source files have been compiled, so JSX works without any issues.
Warning! This plugin executes your code in a Node context after each compilation.
$ npm install --save-dev react-to-html-webpack-plugin
This basic example assumes that the React component renders
<html> as the root element. This works for simple cases, but if you need more fine grained control of the entire document, use the
template option instead.
var ReactToHtmlPlugin = require('react-to-html-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: './index.jsx',
output: {
filename: 'index.js',
path: 'dist',
/* IMPORTANT!
* You must compile to UMD or CommonJS
* so it can be required in a Node context: */
library: 'MyComponentExample',
libraryTarget: 'umd'
},
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.jsx$/, loader: 'jsx-loader' }
]
},
plugins: [
new ReactToHtmlPlugin('index.html', 'index.js')
]
};
var React = require('react');
var MyComponent = require('./MyComponent.jsx');
if (typeof document !== 'undefined') {
React.render(<MyComponent />, document);
}
/* IMPORTANT!
* You must export a component: */
module.exports = MyComponent;
var ReactToHtmlPlugin = require('react-to-html-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: {
main: './index.js'
},
output: {
filename: 'assets/[hash].js',
path: 'dist',
/* IMPORTANT!
* You must compile to UMD or CommonJS
* so it can be required in a Node context: */
library: 'MyComponentExample',
libraryTarget: 'umd'
},
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.jsx$/, loader: 'jsx-loader' }
]
},
plugins: [
// Note: "index.js" is not used, instead use "main" which is the name of the entry
// Using "index.js" would result in a file not found error because it has been hashed
new ReactToHtmlPlugin('index.html', 'main')
]
};
new ReactToHtmlPlugin('index.html', 'index.js', { options... });
function)
You can optionally provide a function that returns an HTML string.
The template is called with the following data:
{
html: '...',
assets: {
chunkName: assetPath,
...
}
}
For example:
var ejs = require('ejs'); // or whatever you like ;)
...
new ReactToHtmlPlugin('index.html', 'index.js', {
template: function(data) {
return ejs.render(`
<html>
...
<body>
<div id="app">
<%- html %>
</div>
<% for (var chunk in assets) { -%>
<script src="<%= assets[chunk] %>"></script>
<% } -%>
</body>
</html>
`, data);
}
});
boolean)
Optionally enable usage of renderToStaticMarkup. This is recommended when you don't plan to run React on the client.