react-to-html-webpack-plugin

by Mark Dalgleish
2.2.0 (see all)

Webpack plugin that renders React components to HTML files

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

308

GitHub Stars

167

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DEPRECATED - Use static-site-generator-webpack-plugin instead.

npm Dependency Status

React-to-HTML Webpack Plugin

Webpack plugin that renders React components to HTML files.

Components are rendered after all source files have been compiled, so JSX works without any issues.

Warning! This plugin executes your code in a Node context after each compilation.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev react-to-html-webpack-plugin

Basic Usage

This basic example assumes that the React component renders <html> as the root element. This works for simple cases, but if you need more fine grained control of the entire document, use the template option instead.

webpack.config.js

var ReactToHtmlPlugin = require('react-to-html-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {

  entry: './index.jsx',

  output: {
    filename: 'index.js',
    path: 'dist',
    /* IMPORTANT!
     * You must compile to UMD or CommonJS
     * so it can be required in a Node context: */
    library: 'MyComponentExample',
    libraryTarget: 'umd'
  },

  module: {
    loaders: [
      { test: /\.jsx$/, loader: 'jsx-loader' }
    ]
  },

  plugins: [
    new ReactToHtmlPlugin('index.html', 'index.js')
  ]

};

index.jsx

var React = require('react');
var MyComponent = require('./MyComponent.jsx');

if (typeof document !== 'undefined') {
  React.render(<MyComponent />, document);
}

/* IMPORTANT!
 * You must export a component: */
module.exports = MyComponent;

Using a hashed source file

webpack.config.js

var ReactToHtmlPlugin = require('react-to-html-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {

  entry: {
    main: './index.js'
  },

  output: {
    filename: 'assets/[hash].js',
    path: 'dist',
    /* IMPORTANT!
     * You must compile to UMD or CommonJS
     * so it can be required in a Node context: */
    library: 'MyComponentExample',
    libraryTarget: 'umd'
  },

  module: {
    loaders: [
      { test: /\.jsx$/, loader: 'jsx-loader' }
    ]
  },

  plugins: [
    // Note: "index.js" is not used, instead use "main" which is the name of the entry
    // Using "index.js" would result in a file not found error because it has been hashed
    new ReactToHtmlPlugin('index.html', 'main')
  ]

};

API

new ReactToHtmlPlugin('index.html', 'index.js', { options... });

Options

template (function)

You can optionally provide a function that returns an HTML string.

The template is called with the following data:

{
  html: '...',
  assets: {
    chunkName: assetPath,
    ...
  }
}

For example:

var ejs = require('ejs'); // or whatever you like ;)

...

new ReactToHtmlPlugin('index.html', 'index.js', {
  template: function(data) {
    return ejs.render(`
      <html>
        ...
        <body>
          <div id="app">
            <%- html %>
          </div>
          <% for (var chunk in assets) { -%>
          <script src="<%= assets[chunk] %>"></script>
          <% } -%>
        </body>
      </html>
    `, data);
  }
});

static (boolean)

Optionally enable usage of renderToStaticMarkup. This is recommended when you don't plan to run React on the client.

License

MIT License

