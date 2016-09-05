React-to-HTML Webpack Plugin

Webpack plugin that renders React components to HTML files.

Components are rendered after all source files have been compiled, so JSX works without any issues.

Warning! This plugin executes your code in a Node context after each compilation.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev react-to-html-webpack-plugin

Basic Usage

This basic example assumes that the React component renders <html> as the root element. This works for simple cases, but if you need more fine grained control of the entire document, use the template option instead.

var ReactToHtmlPlugin = require ( 'react-to-html-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : './index.jsx' , output : { filename : 'index.js' , path : 'dist' , library : 'MyComponentExample' , libraryTarget : 'umd' }, module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.jsx$/ , loader : 'jsx-loader' } ] }, plugins : [ new ReactToHtmlPlugin( 'index.html' , 'index.js' ) ] };

var React = require ( 'react' ); var MyComponent = require ( './MyComponent.jsx' ); if ( typeof document !== 'undefined' ) { React.render( < MyComponent /> , document); } /* IMPORTANT! * You must export a component: */ module.exports = MyComponent;

Using a hashed source file

var ReactToHtmlPlugin = require ( 'react-to-html-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : { main : './index.js' }, output : { filename : 'assets/[hash].js' , path : 'dist' , library : 'MyComponentExample' , libraryTarget : 'umd' }, module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.jsx$/ , loader : 'jsx-loader' } ] }, plugins : [ new ReactToHtmlPlugin( 'index.html' , 'main' ) ] };

API

new ReactToHtmlPlugin( 'index.html' , 'index.js' , { options... });

Options

template ( function )

You can optionally provide a function that returns an HTML string.

The template is called with the following data:

{ html : '...' , assets : { chunkName : assetPath, ... } }

For example:

var ejs = require ( 'ejs' ); ... new ReactToHtmlPlugin( 'index.html' , 'index.js' , { template : function ( data ) { return ejs.render( ` <html> ... <body> <div id="app"> <%- html %> </div> <% for (var chunk in assets) { -%> <script src="<%= assets[chunk] %>"></script> <% } -%> </body> </html> ` , data); } });

static ( boolean )

Optionally enable usage of renderToStaticMarkup. This is recommended when you don't plan to run React on the client.

License

MIT License