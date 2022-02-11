To fully control document.title in your React app.
yarn add react react-dom react-titled
import { Titled } from 'react-titled';
<Titled title={() => 'Example.com'}>
<h1>Welcome!</h1>
<Titled title={title => `Homepage | ${title}`} />
</Titled>;
outputs
Homepage | Example.com
import { Titled } from 'react-titled';
<Titled title={() => 'Example.com'}>
<Titled title={() => 'Homepage'} />
</Titled>;
outputs
Homepage
import { Titled } from 'react-titled';
<Titled title={() => 'Example.com'} onChange={title => console.log(title)}>
<h1>Welcome!</h1>
<Titled title={title => `Homepage | ${title}`} />
</Titled>;
git clone https://github.com/tajo/react-titled
cd react-titled
yarn install
yarn build:examples
open examples/index.html
git clone https://github.com/tajo/react-titled
cd react-titled
yarn install
yarn build:examples --watch
open examples/index.html
yarn test